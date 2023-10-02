How 8 Eastern Conference teams can back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Last season: 35-37-10, 12 points out of second wild card
How it ended: The Capitals finished the season on a 7-17-4 skid, which led to the end of their streak of eight straight seasons in the playoffs.
Biggest offseason change: Spencer Carbery was hired May 30 to replace Peter Laviolette as coach. It will be Carbery's first time running an NHL bench but he's familiar with the organization after spending three seasons (2018-21) as coach of Hershey, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate. He'll be tasked with integrating younger players like forwards Connor McMichael, 22, and Hendrix Lapierre, 21, and defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, 23, into a veteran core led by forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson and defenseman John Carlson.
Why they could get in: The Capitals' key players are aging but the talent remains. Ovechkin scored 42 goals last season at age 37. Backstrom, 35, Wilson, 29, and Carlson, 33, are healthy after each missed significant time last season because of injuries, and Washington is deeper with the additions of forward Max Pacioretty, 34, and defenseman Joel Edmundson, 30, once he returns from a broken hand. Carberry oversaw the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play the past two seasons, which scored at 26.6 percent, second in the NHL to the Edmonton Oilers (29.4 percent) during that span. He should bring a new dimension to a Capitals group that was 16th last season at 21.2 percent. With a deeper attack and fresh energy from the coaching staff, the Capitals could push for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division or a wild card.