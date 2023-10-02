How 8 Eastern Conference teams can back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goal is to get back into the postseason this year and contend for the Stanley Cup. 

So how can those teams take the next step? With the season starting next week, NHL.com today examines why fans of those eight teams should have playoff hopes (teams listed in alphabetical order):

BUFFALO SABRES

Last season: 42-33-7, one point out of second wild card

How it ended: The Sabres got within one point of a wild card spot after a 7-4 win against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 26 but won just two of their next 12 games (2-8-2) to fall seven points back. They won nine of their final 12 games (9-2-1) but the deficit was too large.

Biggest offseason change: Buffalo added to an area of strength with the offseason additions of defensemen Connor Clifton (three-year contract) and Erik Johnson (one year). Clifton had an NHL career-best 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 78 games with the Boston Bruins last season and Johnson had eight assists in 63 games with the Colorado Avalanche. Their arrival brings added depth, experience and physicality to a group led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

Why they could get in: The Sabres were one point from ending their 12-season playoff drought and return just about every key player. Forward Tage Thompson has developed into one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL and there's an impressive group of forwards around him, including Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner, and talented rookie Jiri Kulich. Rookie goalie Devon Levi impressed during a short stint after signing his entry-level contract last season and projects to be the opening night starter. If the goaltending holds up, the Sabres can climb as high as a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division.

Thompson and Dahlin ranks 27th and 28th

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Last season: 25-48-9, 33 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Blue Jackets started the season 4-9-1 and finished with a .360 points percentage, their second-worst ever (.348; 22-47-5, eight ties, 2001-02).

Biggest offseason change: Pascal Vincent will coach the Blue Jackets after Mike Babcock resigned Sept. 17, 10 weeks after he was hired and three days before the start of training camp. Vincent was a Columbus associate coach the previous two seasons, and prior to that coached Manitoba of the American Hockey League for five seasons. Vincent said his philosophy on how he wants the Blue Jackets to play is in line with Babcock, meaning there wasn't a need to completely redo the coaching staff's training camp prep work.

Why they could get in: The Blue Jackets focused on goal prevention during the offseason, trading for defensemen Ivan Provorov (Philadelphia Flyers) and Damon Severson (New Jersey Devils). Those two, along with Zach Werenski, who returns after missing the final 69 games of last season because of a shoulder injury, should make Columbus harder to play against. Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will add an offensive spark and give Johnny Gaudreau or Patrik Laine a playmaking linemate who can get the best out of them. Vincent knows the players and that relationship should help move them past the offseason tumult and potentially bring the group together to disprove the doubters and make an unexpected push for a wild card.

Johnny Gaudrea's best plays of the 2022-23 season

DETROIT RED WINGS

Last season: 35-37-10, 12 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Red Wings were third in the Atlantic Division as late as Dec. 6, but they lost six of eight (2-4-2) heading into the Christmas break to drop out of a playoff spot. They never were able to climb back in and missed the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Biggest offseason change: The Red Wings hope Alex DeBrincat can be their first 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. The 25-year-old has scored at least 40 twice in six NHL seasons and had 27 in 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. Detroit traded forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango and two draft picks, including a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, to the Senators to acquire him July 9 and then signed him to a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value).

Why they could get in: DeBrincat becomes the centerpiece of an offense that got deeper with the offseason additions of forwards J.T. Compher, Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. Detroit certainly played like an improved team in coach Derek Lalonde's first season, scoring more (2.89 goals per game last season, up from 2.77 in 2021-22) and allowing less (3.35 goals allowed per game, down from 3.78). DeBrincat should excel on a line with center Dylan Larkin, who set NHL bests last season last season in goals (32) and points (79). Combined with improvements from young players like forward Lucas Raymond, and defensemen Moritz Seider, 22, and Simon Edvinsson, 20, the Red Wings could end their postseason drought.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Last season: 31-45-6, 24 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Canadiens lost seven of their final eight games (1-7-0) to finish last in the Atlantic Division for the second straight season.

Biggest offseason change: The Canadiens acquired forward Alex Newhook in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 for first- and second-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft and defenseman prospect Gianni Fairbrother. Montreal is wagering extra playing time will lead to expanded production for Newhook, who played mostly a bottom-six role with a Stanley Cup contender but averaged 1.56 points at 5-on-5 per 60 minutes of ice time in 82 games last season. He'll likely have a top-six role in Montreal, where the only Canadiens skaters to play more than 40 games with better production last season were forwards Cole Caufield (2.28 in 46 games), Nick Suzuki (2.03 in 82 games) and Josh Anderson (1.63 in 69 games).

Why they could get in: The Canadiens were decimated by injuries last season, with Suzuki their only forward to play at least 70 games, and Johnathan Kovacevic their only defenseman to play more than 65. Having full, healthy seasons from forwards Caufield, Anderson, Newhook, Kirby Dach (58 games), Joel Armia (43) and Juraj Slafkovsky (39), and defensemen David Savard (62), Arber Xhekaj (51), Mike Matheson (48) and Kaiden Guhle (44) should be good for at least a few more wins. It also should take pressure off goalies Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault. If they can improve from their combined .896 save percentage last season, the Canadiens could contend for a wild card.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Last season: 39-35-8, six points out of second wild card

How it ended: After starting the season 4-2-0, the Senators lost 11 of their next 13 (2-10-1). Despite winning 33 of their final 63 games (33-23-7), they missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Biggest offseason change: Goalie Joonas Korpisalo signed a five-year contract July 1 to stabilize the position. Seven goalies started at least one game for the Senators last season and their 11 to start at least once the previous three seasons is tied with the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks for the most in the NHL. Korpisalo was at his best when the Los Angeles Kings needed him the most last season, with a .921 save percentage in 11 games after being acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets on March 1.

Why they could get in: The Senators have a great young core, led by forwards Brady Tkachuk, 24, and Tim Stützle, 21, and defenseman Thomas Chabot. Claude Giroux provided leadership and an NHL career-high 35 goals at age 35 last season. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko, signed to a one-year contract July 27, should make up for the departure of DeBrincat. A full season of defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who had five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 games after a trade with the Coyotes on March 1, makes them better on the back end. Korpisalo should provide the goaltending needed for the Senators to push for a wild card this season.

NHL Tonight breaks down Brady Tkachuk's impact

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Last season: 31-38-13, 17 points out of second wild card

How it ended: They went 4-14-5 from Nov. 10-Dec. 23 and missed the playoffs for a third straight season, their longest stretch since missing five straight from 1990-94.

Biggest offseason change: Keith Jones was hired as president of hockey operations May 11, the same day Daniel Briere was named general manager after serving as interim GM since replacing Chuck Fletcher on March 10. They oversaw a roster overhaul that saw Provorov and forward Kevin Hayes (St. Louis Blues) being traded, allowing forward James van Riemsdyk (Boston Bruins) to leave in free agency and buying out the final season of the contract of defenseman Tony DeAngelo (Carolina Hurricanes). The offseason acquisitions, notably defensemen Marc Staal and Sean Walker and forwards Garnet Hathaway and Ryan Poehling, are expected to provide support for an emerging young core.

Why they could get in: The return of forwards Sean Couturier (back) and Cam Atkinson (neck), after each missed last season because of injury, will add needed depth and experience to a group that should be led by Travis Konecny (31 goals in 60 games) and Owen Tippett (NHL career-high 27 goals). There could be issues on defense following the departures of Provorov and DeAngelo, but Cam York, who established himself as a full-time NHL player last season, looks ready to take on a bigger role and goalie Carter Hart is a proven No. 1. Philadelphia is in the early stages of its rebuilding effort, but coach John Tortorella has a habit of getting teams to play over their perceived talent level, meaning it's possible the Flyers push for a wild card this season.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Last season: 40-31-11, one point out of second wild card

How it ended: A 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on April 11 ended the Penguins' run of 16 straight seasons in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Biggest offseason change: Kyle Dubas was hired as president of hockey operations June 1, and added general manager to his job description Aug. 3. Three days later the Penguins pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks as part of a three-team trade that included the Canadiens.

Why they could get in: They return almost every key player and added the first defenseman to have a 100-point season since 1991-92. With Karlsson and Kris Letang, the Penguins' transition game should be among the best in the NHL, and will key a forward group built around Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel, plus Reilly Smith, acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Penguins bet big on goalie Tristan Jarry by signing him to a five-year, $26.9 million contract July 1. When healthy, he's played at an All-Star level; if he can stay healthy, the Penguins should be able to start a new postseason streak.

Erik Karlsson comes in at 29 on NHL Network's top-players list

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Last season: 35-37-10, 12 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Capitals finished the season on a 7-17-4 skid, which led to the end of their streak of eight straight seasons in the playoffs.

Biggest offseason change: Spencer Carbery was hired May 30 to replace Peter Laviolette as coach. It will be Carbery's first time running an NHL bench but he's familiar with the organization after spending three seasons (2018-21) as coach of Hershey, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate. He'll be tasked with integrating younger players like forwards Connor McMichael, 22, and Hendrix Lapierre, 21, and defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, 23, into a veteran core led by forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson and defenseman John Carlson.

Why they could get in: The Capitals' key players are aging but the talent remains. Ovechkin scored 42 goals last season at age 37. Backstrom, 35, Wilson, 29, and Carlson, 33, are healthy after each missed significant time last season because of injuries, and Washington is deeper with the additions of forward Max Pacioretty, 34, and defenseman Joel Edmundson, 30, once he returns from a broken hand. Carberry oversaw the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play the past two seasons, which scored at 26.6 percent, second in the NHL to the Edmonton Oilers (29.4 percent) during that span. He should bring a new dimension to a Capitals group that was 16th last season at 21.2 percent. With a deeper attack and fresh energy from the coaching staff, the Capitals could push for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division or a wild card.

Alexander Ovechkin ranks 30th on top players