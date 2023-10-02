How 8 Eastern Conference teams can back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

BUFFALO SABRES

Last season: 42-33-7, one point out of second wild card

How it ended: The Sabres got within one point of a wild card spot after a 7-4 win against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 26 but won just two of their next 12 games (2-8-2) to fall seven points back. They won nine of their final 12 games (9-2-1) but the deficit was too large.

Biggest offseason change: Buffalo added to an area of strength with the offseason additions of defensemen Connor Clifton (three-year contract) and Erik Johnson (one year). Clifton had an NHL career-best 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 78 games with the Boston Bruins last season and Johnson had eight assists in 63 games with the Colorado Avalanche. Their arrival brings added depth, experience and physicality to a group led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

Why they could get in: The Sabres were one point from ending their 12-season playoff drought and return just about every key player. Forward Tage Thompson has developed into one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL and there's an impressive group of forwards around him, including Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner, and talented rookie Jiri Kulich. Rookie goalie Devon Levi impressed during a short stint after signing his entry-level contract last season and projects to be the opening night starter. If the goaltending holds up, the Sabres can climb as high as a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division.