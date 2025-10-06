Landeskog healthy, excited to play ‘right off the bat’ for Avalanche

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog will do something Tuesday he hasn’t done in four years.
For the first time since Oct. 13, 2021, the Colorado Avalanche captain will be in the lineup for their season opener against the Los Angeles Kings at Crpto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).
The 32-year-old forward missed three full regular seasons due to a knee injury and multiple surgeries -- including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023 -- and enduring setbacks.
"I was probably a little bit more tense and nervous the night before training camp, to be honest, [and] the first day at camp,” Landeskog said Monday. “But now, weeks into it, I feel good. I feel confident with where I'm at. Team feels great.”
Landeskog returned to Colorado’s lineup last season in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars on April 23. Although he hadn’t played since winning the Cup with the Avalanche on June 26, 2022, he finished the series with four points (one goal, three assists) in five games before Colorado was eliminated in Game 7.
“I'm excited, but I feel very much in control and calm and in the present,” he said. “I think training camp has been a really good lead-up for me. [Played] a couple preseason games.”