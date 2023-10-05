Latest News

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard

Penguins center entering 19th season ready to 'compete against the best'

pit_crosby_feature

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby has watched the NHL get younger. 

That doesn't mean Crosby feels left behind. At 36-years-old, the Pittsburgh Penguins center said it's only another opportunity to prove himself. 

"I just love to compete," Crosby said. "When I was a young guy playing an older guy, I looked at it as an opportunity to go out there and compete against the best. If the young guy is coming up or being touted as the best, what a great opportunity that is to be able to go out there and go head-to-head against those guys.  

"That's why you love the opportunity to play in the NHL and do that every night. So that's what I get up for. The age, the narrative, it doesn't change. You can pick one every game, every second game. I just love to compete." 

Crosby will get his next chance against the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, rookie center Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena when the regular season opens on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN1, TVAS). 

Entering his 19th NHL season, Crosby hasn't slowed much.  

The captain led Pittsburgh with 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season, good for 16th in the NHL and his most since scoring 100 points (35 goals, 65 assists) in 2018-19. He has averaged at least one point per game in each of his 18 seasons, a streak only matched by Wayne Gretzky (19). 

But Crosby has had to adapt.  

Last season, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid led the League with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists). It's been 17 seasons since Crosby scored a career-high 120 points (36 goals, 84 assists) in 2006-07. He has reached 100 points once in the past nine seasons (100 in 2018-19).

Crosby can't match McDavid's production, so he's built what Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has called the best 200-foot-game in the NHL. 

"I think, regardless of being young or older, you always have to adjust and evolve depending on how the game's played and take what's given as far as opportunities and plays," Crosby said. "I think trying to do your best physically to make sure you can play at the highest level and compete that way. Try to learn and continue to adjust. That's something I try to do consistently."

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 Season Preview

That innate curiosity is unparalleled, Sullivan said.

"I think Sid's just a wiser version of himself," Sullivan said. "Every year, he has such an appetite for the sport. He loves the game. He watches hockey all the time, not just our team, but other teams. I get texts sometimes at night when he's watching a game. It's, 'Hey, did you see that Colorado play on the power play? That's a really nice play. We should think about that.'

"He's a student of the game in so many ways. I don't think it's by accident he's as good as he is. He's ultra-talented, without a doubt, but he has an appetite for the game that is unmatched by any other that I've been around." 

Crosby has lifted the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as points leader in 2006-07 and 2013-14, and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as goals leader in 2009-10 and 2016-17. 

The chance to win more could be waning. Crosby has not committed to playing beyond the two seasons remaining on a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) signed on July 1, 2012. 

Still, Crosby said his drive hasn't lessened. 

"I love it. You have to have a passion for it," Crosby said. "You have to love what you do. I think that's a big part of it. I don't think I watch hockey every single night, but when I do, it's hard not to pick up on things or try to learn. I think you've got to continue to learn. That's the biggest thing too. That's probably part of it." 

In the meantime, Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, said he doesn't mind being stacked up against others like McDavid, the No. 1 pick in 2014, or Bedard, the most recent top pick. 

"They're pretty good players," Crosby said. "So I'll take it as a compliment. It's one of those things where I can relate to it. As a young player, I had players I was compared to. So I can relate to that. Like I said, they're pretty good players. They're pretty skilled.  

"When I watch them, they're impressive. If that's the comparison that they get, I'll definitely take that."