Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby has watched the NHL get younger.

That doesn't mean Crosby feels left behind. At 36-years-old, the Pittsburgh Penguins center said it's only another opportunity to prove himself.

"I just love to compete," Crosby said. "When I was a young guy playing an older guy, I looked at it as an opportunity to go out there and compete against the best. If the young guy is coming up or being touted as the best, what a great opportunity that is to be able to go out there and go head-to-head against those guys.

"That's why you love the opportunity to play in the NHL and do that every night. So that's what I get up for. The age, the narrative, it doesn't change. You can pick one every game, every second game. I just love to compete."

Crosby will get his next chance against the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, rookie center Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena when the regular season opens on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

Entering his 19th NHL season, Crosby hasn't slowed much.

The captain led Pittsburgh with 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season, good for 16th in the NHL and his most since scoring 100 points (35 goals, 65 assists) in 2018-19. He has averaged at least one point per game in each of his 18 seasons, a streak only matched by Wayne Gretzky (19).

But Crosby has had to adapt.

Last season, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid led the League with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists). It's been 17 seasons since Crosby scored a career-high 120 points (36 goals, 84 assists) in 2006-07. He has reached 100 points once in the past nine seasons (100 in 2018-19).

Crosby can't match McDavid's production, so he's built what Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has called the best 200-foot-game in the NHL.

"I think, regardless of being young or older, you always have to adjust and evolve depending on how the game's played and take what's given as far as opportunities and plays," Crosby said. "I think trying to do your best physically to make sure you can play at the highest level and compete that way. Try to learn and continue to adjust. That's something I try to do consistently."