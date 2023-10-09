Norris Trophy winner debated by NHL.com

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Oct. 10 with a tripleheader on ESPN. To celebrate the start of the season, NHL.com writers and editors are debating who they think will win some of the League's major awards. Today, the Norris Trophy, presented annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position." The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season.

Of all the awards handed out last season, one of the most lopsided races came in this category, with Erik Karlsson, then of the San Jose Sharks, winning it. He received 123 of a possible 196 first-place votes and 1,585 voting points after his 101-point season (25 goals, 76 assists) made him the sixth different defenseman in NHL history and first since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to have a 100-point season (102).

But this is a new season, and Karlsson is now in Pittsburgh. Can he repeat or will someone else take home the hardware this season?

Here is who our writers and editors picked to win the Norris: