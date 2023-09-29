Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates

MORE COVERAGE: Top 250

NOTES: Bounce-back candidates are players who have had past success in the NHL, underachieved compared to fantasy expectations last season (because of injury and/or other factors) but can outperform their average draft position this season. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua; there are separate top 10 lists for sleepers, deep sleepers, rookies.

Jonathan Huberdeau, F, CGY -- Huberdeau took a big step back last season (55 points in 79 games), his first with the Calgary Flames, but he is only one season removed from finishing tied for second in the NHL in points (115 in 80 games with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22). Huberdeau did come on strong to end last season, getting 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his final 16 games, so he is a prime bounce-back candidate under new coach Ryan Huska.

Filip Forsberg, F, NSH -- Forsberg, who missed the final two months of last season because of an upper-body injury, is one season removed from NHL career highs in goals (42), points (84 in 69 games) and power-play points (27) in 2021-22. He could be a big fantasy beneficiary of the Predators signing Ryan O'Reilly (four years) to be their No. 1 center.

Taylor Hall, F, CHI -- Hall has fantasy bounce-back potential in a prime role with rookie Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks after playing on the third line for the Bruins, the best team in the NHL last regular season. Hall was a bright spot for Boston in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite its surprising first-round loss to the Florida Panthers with eight points (tied for third on the Bruins) in seven postseason games. His best season came with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18, when he had an NHL career-high 93 points (37 on the power play) and won the Hart Trophy, voted as the League's most valuable player.

Matt Duchene, F, DAL -- Just two seasons ago in 2021-22 Duchene reached a career high of 86 points (43 goals, 43 assists) in 78 games with the Predators. Duchene had 56 points in 71 games last season and has renewed potential to get closer to his indivdual ceiling on a Dallas stars team that ranked seventh in the NHL in goals per games (3.43). He will also benefit from power-play time on a solid second unit with Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston.

Sean Couturier, F, PHI -- Couturier played in his first game with the Philadelphia Flyers this preseason since being sidelined due to back surgery since 2021. He had back-to-back 76-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Flyers and has bounce-back potential by returning to their top-six forward group and first man advantage unit.

Seth Jones, D, CHI -- Jones was tied for 15th among NHL defensemen in goals per game (0.17; minimum 20 games) and tied for 11th in the entire League in average ice time (24:27 per game) last season. Jones is a two-time 50-point producer with an even higher ceiling than his previous NHL career high (57 with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017-18), sharing plenty of ice time with Bedard at even strength and on the first power play.

Jakob Chychrun, D, OTT -- Chychrun has had routine injury concern throughout his NHL career that has limited his fantasy value, as he never played more than 68 games in a season (his rookie year with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17). He has upside with an improved Ottawa Senators team this season if he can stay healthy and has displayed potential in the past with 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 56 games with the Coyotes in 2020-21.

Zach Werenski, D, CBJ -- Werenski sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in November but is expected to play in his usual spot on the top pair and first power play to start the season. He ranked 14th among NHL defensemen in points per game (0.71; 48 in 68 games) in 2021-22 and has more support around him in the lineup after the offseason additions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov.

Thatcher Demko, G, VAN -- Demko had 33 wins in 2021-22 but played only 32 games last season because of a groin injury. Demko has bounce-back potential this season and has a solid fantasy floor, never having a save percentage below .900 in any season in which he played two or more games. Demko further benefits from playing behind a Vancouver Canucks team that allowed the 12th-fewest shots on goal per game last season (30.8).

Jacob Markstrom, G, CGY -- Markstrom didn't live up to his high fantasy expectations last season, but he has still won at least 20 games in six straight seasons (23 last season; 20th in NHL). Don't forget, Markstrom led the NHL with nine shutouts in 2021-22, highlighting his potnetial as a bounce-back candidate.

Injured bounce-back candidate worth stashing:

Max Pacioretty, F, WSH -- Pacioretty played just five games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season (three goals in the span) before suffering a season-ending achilles injury. Pacioretty's timeline to return is still unclear but he could be a key fantasy player to stash, as he had four consecutive 60-point seasons betwen 2013-14 and 2016-17. When he returns to play he has benefit playing in Washington's top-six forward group with either Nicklas Backstrom or Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Other bounce-back candidates to consider: Johnny Gaudreau, F, CBJ; Blake Wheeler, F, NYR; Ryan O’Reilly, F, NSH; Nazem Kadri, F, CGY; Brock Boeser, F, VAN; Thomas Chabot, D, OTT; Jack Campbell, G, EDM

