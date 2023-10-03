How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Last season: 23-47-12, 37 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Ducks lost their final 13 games (0-11-2) and finished last in the NHL standings.

Biggest offseason change: Alex Killorn likely will miss the first month of the regular season recovering from a broken finger, but the forward still will be able to provide the leadership and experience the Ducks were hoping for when they signed him to a four-year contract July 1. The 33-year-old is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) who last season set NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64). Coaching the Ducks this season will be Greg Cronin, who was hired June 5 to replace Dallas Eakins, who was fired one day after the season ended. The 60-year-old will be an NHL coach for the first time but has 12 seasons of experience as an assistant with the New York Islanders (1998-2003, 2014-18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-14). He had been coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche's American Hockey League affiliate, the past five seasons.

Why they could get in: The Ducks are starting to build around a foundation of young players in forwards Trevor Zegras, 22, Troy Terry, 26, and Mason McTavish, 20, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, 21, who is healthy after missing most of last season because of a shoulder injury. They'll add forward Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, as well as top prospects Olen Zellweger (Western Hockey League) and Pavel Mintyukov (Ontario Hockey League), who were the voted the best defensemen in their leagues last season. The Ducks also should be solid in goal with John Gibson and Lukas Dostal. Drysdale needs to be signed, but the eventual arrival of the restricted free agent, along with Zegras, who signed Monday, could be the spark needed to make a big leap from the bottom of the conference to a contender for a wild card.