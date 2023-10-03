Latest News

Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
Kolzig discusses playing career, coaching role with Capitals in Q&A with NHL.com
Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
Crosby gets ‘unique’ chance to play preseason game with Penguins in Nova Scotia
Training Camp Buzz: Krug makes preseason debut for Blues
‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts
NHL Free Agent Tracker
How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals
Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark
Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild
Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia
Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ducks, Blackhawks, Flames among those who didn’t qualify last season

Zegras-Bedard-Huberdeau 3 way split Western Conference with Faceoff 2023 bug

© Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NHL.com continues its preview of the 2023-24 season.

For the eight Western Conference teams who missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goal is to get back into the postseason and contend for the Stanley Cup.

So, how can those teams take the next step? With the season starting next week, NHL.com today examines why fans of those eight teams should have playoff hopes (teams listed in alphabetical order):

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Last season: 23-47-12, 37 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Ducks lost their final 13 games (0-11-2) and finished last in the NHL standings.

Biggest offseason change: Alex Killorn likely will miss the first month of the regular season recovering from a broken finger, but the forward still will be able to provide the leadership and experience the Ducks were hoping for when they signed him to a four-year contract July 1. The 33-year-old is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) who last season set NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64). Coaching the Ducks this season will be Greg Cronin, who was hired June 5 to replace Dallas Eakins, who was fired one day after the season ended. The 60-year-old will be an NHL coach for the first time but has 12 seasons of experience as an assistant with the New York Islanders (1998-2003, 2014-18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-14). He had been coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche's American Hockey League affiliate, the past five seasons.

Why they could get in: The Ducks are starting to build around a foundation of young players in forwards Trevor Zegras, 22, Troy Terry, 26, and Mason McTavish, 20, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, 21, who is healthy after missing most of last season because of a shoulder injury. They'll add forward Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, as well as top prospects Olen Zellweger (Western Hockey League) and Pavel Mintyukov (Ontario Hockey League), who were the voted the best defensemen in their leagues last season. The Ducks also should be solid in goal with John Gibson and Lukas Dostal. Drysdale needs to be signed, but the eventual arrival of the restricted free agent, along with Zegras, who signed Monday, could be the spark needed to make a big leap from the bottom of the conference to a contender for a wild card.

ARIZONA COYOTES

Last season: 28-40-14, 25 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Coyotes began the season 6-6-1 but lost 10 of their next 11 (1-7-3) and missed the playoffs for the third straight season, and the 10th time in the past 11.

Biggest offseason change: Jason Zucker signed a one-year contract after the forward scored 27 goals in 78 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, the second most the 31-year-old has had in his 12 NHL seasons.

Why they could get in: The Coyotes improved by 13 points from 2021-22 to last season, scoring more (2.74 goals per game, up from 2.51 in 2021-22) and allowing fewer (3.60 goals allowed per game, down from 3.77). Forwards Nick Bjugstad and Alex Kerfoot, and defenseman Matt Dumba join Zucker in adding veteran knowledge to a group led by forwards led by Clayton Keller, who had an NHL career-best 37 goals last season, and Mattias Maccelli, who was second among League rookies with 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 64 games. Logan Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will join them this season; the 19-year-old was second among NCAA players in scoring as a freshman at the University of Minnesota last season and the forward then scored a dazzling goal during his first preseason game, against the Los Angeles Kings at the NHL Global Series -- Melbourne. The Coyotes appear to be on an upward trajectory, and if they continue on their current path, with Keller and Cooley leading the way, it's possible the Coyotes challenge for a wild card this season.

CALGARY FLAMES

Last season: 38-27-17, two points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on April 5 to cap a 5-1-0 run and tie the Jets for the second wild card. But they went 1-0-2 in their final three to miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Biggest offseason change: Craig Conroy was promoted to general manager May 23, replacing Brad Treliving, and Ryan Huska was hired as coach June 12, after Darryl Sutter was fired. The new leadership group will be tasked with creating a more player-friendly environment that will allow some of the Flames' skilled players, notably forward Jonathan Huberdeau, to flourish.

Why they could get in: It could be as simple as a new voice coming from the coaching staff. There's certainly talent in place up front with Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane, plus high-skill younger players Jakob Pelletier, 22, and Matt Coronato, 20. And goalie Jacob Markstrom, when healthy, has proven to be among the best in the NHL. The Flames were close to a wild card last season despite disappointing seasons from some of their top players. With new leadership and a new approach, there's certainly reason to believe those players are ready to have bounce-back seasons and make Calgary a contender for a top-three spot in the Pacific Division or a wild card.

NHL Tonight on Huberdeau & the Flames' offseason

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Last season: 26-49-7, 36 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Blackhawks started 6-5-3 but lost 16 of 17 (1-15-1) from Nov. 14-Dec. 21. They finished 30th in the NHL standings with a points percentage (.360) that was their worst since 2003-04 (.360; 20-43-8, 11 ties).

Biggest offseason change: The Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery and selected Connor Bedard with the first pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center is considered a generational talent that has earned comparisons to Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews for his offensive gifts and hockey IQ.

Why they could get in: Bedard adds a dynamic presence reminiscent to what Patrick Kane gave to the Blackhawks during the prime of his NHL career. And Chicago added smartly around him by acquiring forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in a trade with the Boston Bruins and signing forward Corey Perry. It would be a big jump for the Blackhawks to go from 15th in the Western Conference to a wild card, but with Bedard leading the way, it's certainly possible.

Expectations for Connor Bedard's rookie season

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Last season: 42-32-8, three points out of second wild card

How it ended: A season-long six-game losing skid (0-4-2) dropped the Predators six points out of a playoff spot Dec. 17. Despite going 30-19-4 the rest of the way, it was too much of a deficit to make up.

Biggest offseason change: Barry Trotz took over as the second general manager in Predators history July 1, but he began to put his stamp on the organization long before, including with the hire of Andrew Brunette as coach May 31. His first move after officially assuming the role was the signing of center Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year, $18 million contract on July 1. The Predators also moved on from franchise stalwarts Ryan Johansen (trade to Colorado Avalanche) and Matt Duchene (contract buyout).

Why they could get in: Brunette likely will bring the same up-tempo attack that helped the Florida Panthers lead the NHL with 4.11 goals per game and win the Presidents' Trophy when he was their coach in 2021-22. Fueling that offense will be O'Reilly and the healthy returns of forward Filip Forsberg (upper body), who missed the final 32 games of last season, and defenseman Roman Josi (concussion), who was out the final 15. There also was positive development from a group of 26-and-under forwards who excelled with increased responsibility: Tommy Novak, 26, Cody Glass, 24, Luke Evangelista, 21, Juuso Parssinen, 22, and Philip Tomasino, 22. Goal prevention shouldn’t be a problem with Juuse Saros, who tied for sixth in the NHL with a .919 save percentage (minimum 30 games) despite facing an NHL-high 2,099 shots. If the progress made last season flows well with the up-tempo attack, the Predators could fight for a top-three spot in the Central Division.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Last season: 22-44-16, 35 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Sharks lost their final six games (0-5-1) and finished with their lowest points percentage (.366) since 1995-96 (.287).

Biggest offseason change: Defenseman Erik Karlsson had his request for a trade granted when he was sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 6. Karlsson had the first 100-point season by a defenseman in the NHL since 1991-92, but at age 33 had little interest being part of a rebuild. The Sharks' return included three experienced players to help develop their prospects (forwards Mike Hoffman and Mikael Granlund, defenseman Jan Rutta) and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Why they could get in: With forwards William Eklund, 20, Thomas Bordeleau, 21, and possibly Filip Bystedt,19, the Sharks will be younger and more exciting up front, and the addition of Anthony Duclair to go with Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture adds depth to the forward group. Karlsson's departure leaves a hole on defense, but Mario Ferraro, Rutta, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and possibly rookie Shakir Mukhamadullin provide potential for a solid group. Mackenzie Blackwood, acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 27, should upgrade the goaltending, if he can stay healthy. The Sharks will have a fight on their hands, but if things bounce right, they could be in the running for a wild card.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Last season: 37-38-7, 14 points out of second wild card

How it ended: A three-game winning streak got the Blues within six points of a playoff spot Feb. 16, but they won once in their next nine games (1-6-2) to fall 16 points behind.

Biggest offseason change: Kevin Hayeswas acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 31-year-old had an NHL career-best 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 81 games and played in the NHL All-Star Game for the first time but struggled for consistent ice time at his preferred center position as the Flyers prioritized younger players. He'll likely have a more prominent role and remain at center with the Blues.

Why they could get in: With Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn and Hayes, the Blues have enviable center depth, and combined with Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon Saad, Jakub Vrana and Jake Neighbours, St. Louis has the foundation for a deep, productive offense. Defenseman Torey Krug, motivated by offseason trade rumors, should help their transition game. If they can get more consistent play in goal from Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer, the Blues should be able to compete for a wild card.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Last season: 38-37-7, 12 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Canucks lost their first seven games (0-5-2) and were 18-25-3 when coach Bruce Boudreau was fired Jan. 22. They went 20-12-4 in 36 games after Rick Tocchet took over but the hole was too steep to climb out of.

Biggest offseason change: Depth, toughness and championship experience were added with the signings of forward Teddy Blueger and defenseman Ian Cole. Blueger helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup last season with two points (one goal, one assist) in six playoff games. Cole has been to the postseason eight straight seasons with six teams and won the Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Why they could get in: Most of the core of the team that reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020 -- forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, defenseman Quinn Hughes, goalie Thatcher Demko -- remains in place, and has been complemented by the addition of forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored 39 goals last season, his first in North America. The Canucks played a more structured system after Tocchet took over as coach, and with a full season of his leadership it's possible they could compete for a top-three spot in the Pacific Division.

Elias Pettersson ranks in at 26

