Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2023-24 season.
Bedard clear Calder Trophy favorite; Levi, Hughes, Cooley have dark horse potential
NOTES: The players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy; any other first-year players who are at least 26 years old have been excluded from this list. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua. Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) figures are listed below; players are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank. Other young players with fantasy upside can be found in the fantasy breakout candidates and/or keeper / dynasty rankings articles.
1. Connor Bedard, C, CHI
No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 42.1
Reason for optimism: Bedard could realistically have a point per game or better in his first season; he had an impressive 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games with Regina of the Western Hockey League last season. He is the front runner for the Calder Trophy, voted as the NHL's top rookie, and the No. 1 ranked player by NHL.com for fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues when considering players 25 years old or younger.
2. Devon Levi, G, BUF
No. 212 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 88.3
Reason for optimism: The 21-year-old goalie played seven games for the Buffalo Sabres last season and was 5-2-0 with a .905 save percentage. Levi, who led the NCAA in save percentage each of the past two seasons for Northeastern University, made at least 32 saves in each of his first four NHL starts and should benefit from playing behind the Sabres' potent offense, which ranked third in the NHL in goals per game (3.57) last season.
3. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
No. 4 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 120
Reason for optimism: Hughes had two points (one goal, one assist) in his first two regular-season NHL games with the New Jersey Devils and then two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games. Hughes had 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games with the University of Michigan last season and has the opportunity to earn power-play time on the Devils' second unit behind Dougie Hamilton and even-strength minutes with his older brother, elite center Jack Hughes.
4. Logan Cooley, C, ARI
No. 3 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 167
Reason for optimism: Cooley was a standout at the University of Minnesota with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games played last season, the second most in the NCAA behind only Adam Fantilli (65 points in 36 games for University of Michigan; drafted by Columbus Blue Jackets with No. 3 pick in 2023 NHL Draft). Cooley also impressed at the U-20 World Junior Championships with the United States, totaling 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games, and could be the Arizona Coyotes' No. 1 center immediately with exposure to elite wing Clayton Keller.
5. Adam Fantilli, C, CBJ
No. 3 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 161.3
Reason for optimism: After leading the NCAA in points last season and being drafted by the Blue Jackets after Bedard and forward Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks), Fantilli could potentially join the NHL this season and Columbus' top six with exposure to at least one high-scoring wing in Johnny Gaudreau or Patrik Laine. Fantilli and veteran Boone Jenner give the Blue Jackets two strong options down the middle, and Fantilli could even potentially play on a line with fellow University of Michigan product Kent Johnson (fifth among NHL rookies with 40 points last season)
6. Matthew Knies, LW, TOR
No. 57 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 150.8
Reason for optimism: He had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and, prior to sustaining a concussion in the postseason, saw time on the top line with elite center Auston Matthews. Knies should compete with Toronto's offseason wing additions Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi for top-six minutes on a line with either Matthews or John Tavares.
7. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
No. 8 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 162
Reason for optimism: He played in nine games with the Los Angeles Kings last season and had two assists. He had 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 31 games with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League last season and led defensemen in that league in points per game (1.97). Clarke could be on the Kings' second power play behind veteran Drew Doughty after they traded Sean Durzi to the Coyotes.
8. Tyson Foerster, C, PHI
No. 23 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A
Reason for optimism: He had an impressive NHL trial for the Philadelphia Flyers last season with seven points (three goals, four assists), including a power-play goal, and 15 shots on goal in eight games. Foerster led Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games and could be a deep fantasy sleeper this season ahead of a likely top-six role in the NHL.
9. Shane Wright, C, SEA
No. 4 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A
Reason for optimism: The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft played eight games for the Seattle Kraken last season and had two points (one goal, one assist). Wright was a standout with Kingston of the OHL in 2021-22 (94 points in 63 games) and could form a strong 1-2 punch at center in the years ahead with Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers.
10. Logan Stankoven, C, DAL
No. 47 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy ADP: N/A
Reason for optimism: Stankoven had 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 59 games with Kamloops of the WHL and then 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 games last season. Stankoven could play in the top-nine forward group for the Dallas Stars, who ranked seventh in the NHL in goals per game (3.43) last season, joining their young core with elite goalie Jake Oettinger, left wing Jason Robertson, center Roope Hintz, defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Wyatt Johnston.
Other rookies to consider in fantasy:
Zach Benson, F, BUF; Yaroslav Askarov, G, NSH; David Jiricek, D, CBJ; Simon Nemec, D, NJD; Joseph Woll, G, TOR; Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN; Tye Kartye, F, SEA; Simon Edvinsson, D, DET; Marco Rossi, F, MIN; Ivan Miroshnichenko, F, WSH