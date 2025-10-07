Jets season preview: Hope Toews NHL return helps spark Cup run

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.

Last season: 56-22-4, first place in Central Division, won Presidents’ Trophy, lost in Western Conference Second Round

Coach: Scott Arniel (second season)

Biggest challenge

The Jets will be looking to make up for the offense lost by the departure of forward Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency and the hit to their defensive depth because of the injury to Dylan Samberg. The Winnipeg defenseman is out 6-to-8 weeks with a broken wrist sustained in a preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27. Ehlers signed a six-year, $51-million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 5. The 29-year-old had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games last season and the Jets will be looking to make up the difference collectively. Winnipeg signed forwards Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke, who can all contribute offensively. Defenseman Logan Stanley will likely be asked to make up a bulk of Samberg’s ice time to start the season. Samberg averaged 21:08 last season and was a team-best plus-34.