Jets season preview: Hope Toews NHL return helps spark Cup run

Veteran forward adds championship pedigree; Ehlers departs in free agency

wpg_seasonpreview_25

© Jonathan Kozub/Winnipeg Jets

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.

Last season: 56-22-4, first place in Central Division, won Presidents’ Trophy, lost in Western Conference Second Round

Coach: Scott Arniel (second season)

Biggest challenge

The Jets will be looking to make up for the offense lost by the departure of forward Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency and the hit to their defensive depth because of the injury to Dylan Samberg. The Winnipeg defenseman is out 6-to-8 weeks with a broken wrist sustained in a preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27. Ehlers signed a six-year, $51-million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 5. The 29-year-old had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games last season and the Jets will be looking to make up the difference collectively. Winnipeg signed forwards Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke, who can all contribute offensively. Defenseman Logan Stanley will likely be asked to make up a bulk of Samberg’s ice time to start the season. Samberg averaged 21:08 last season and was a team-best plus-34.

NHL Tonight on the outlook for the Jets, Jonathan Toews

How they make playoffs

Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy last season, paced by a 15-1-0 start. With the majority of their roster back this season, the Jets are expected to again be one of the top teams in the Central Division. Winnipeg has a talented, veteran roster starting with goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who goes into the season having won the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player last season, and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie for the third time (2025, 2024, 2020). If the Jets can avoid major injuries to their top players, they should qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Most intriguing addition

Jonathan Toews is back in the NHL after a two-season hiatus because of health issues, signing a one-year contract with the Jets on July 1. The Winnipeg native, who won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), brings a championship pedigree to the Jets. How much the 37-year-old has in the tank remains to be seen, but Toews is still driven to win and that should rub off well on the rest of the roster in Winnipeg’s quest for the Stanley Cup.

NHL Tonight on Jonathan Toews' return to the NHL

Biggest potential surprise

Gustav Nyquist had 75 points (23 goals, 52 assists) in 81 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023-24, and the Jets are hoping the 36-year-old forward can regain some of that scoring touch this season. Nyquist’s production dropped last season with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 57 games with Nashville and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 games with the Minnesota Wild after being traded on March 1. Nyquist signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Jets on July 2, and has the potential to have another strong offensive season on a talented team.

Ready to contribute

After spending the majority of the past two seasons with Manitoba of the American Hockey League, forward Brad Lambert appears ready to make the jump to the NHL this season. The 21-year-old will inject youthful enthusiasm into a veteran lineup, and even if he doesn’t find himself on the Opening Day roster, will likely be the first to be called up at some point this season and have an opportunity to make an impact.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Gustav Nyquist, F: The five-time 20-goal-scorer is two seasons removed from having 75 points (23 goals, 52 assists) and 24 power-play points with the Nashville Predators (2023-24). Nyquist could compete for a top-six role with the Jets this season after Ehlers signed with Carolina. Per NHL EDGE stats, Nyquist finished in the 90th percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (43.6) last season and ranked in the 85th percentile at his position in high-danger goals (14) in 2023-24. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Hayden Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Related Content

Toews finds 'new experience' returning to ice with Jets

Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Samberg to miss start of season for Jets with broken wrist

Nyquist signs 1-year, $3.25 million contract with Jets 

Season Previews

Capitals season preview: Aiming higher after finishing 1st in Eastern Conference

Panthers say 'hunger is still there' as bid for three-peat begins

Marner has 'nerves and butterflies' ahead of Golden Knights debut

Boucher, Lundqvist discuss storylines ahead of opening 'NHL on TNT' doubleheader

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Landeskog healthy, excited to play ‘right off the bat’ for Avalanche

Crosby, Letang, Malkin set to enter 20th season together as Penguins teammates

Maple Leafs season preview: Eye 'group effort' to replace loss of Marner

Golden Knights season preview: Poised for another Cup run after landing Marner

Panthers 3-peat bid, Olympic hopes among top 2025-26 storylines

Bedard studies Panthers before Blackhawks face champions in season opener

Canucks season preview: Foote, Pettersson key in bid to get back to playoffs

Lightning season preview: Balanced scoring key to contending in Atlantic Division

Olympics, outdoor games, Panthers 3-peat bid will highlight 2025-26 season

Golden Knights, Stars favorites to win Stanley Cup, NHL.com panel says

Mammoth season preview: Cooley, Guenther could power way to playoff berth

Penguins season preview: Muse will guide retool through youth movement

Oettinger feels like 'luckiest guy in the world' heading into season with Stars