Schaefer 'dialed-in' for NHL debut with Islanders

PITTSBURGH -- Matthew Schaefer had that twinkle in his eye while speaking to reporters at his locker stall knowing he was hours away from making his NHL debut for the New York Islanders against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS).
For the 18-year-old defenseman, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, it's a moment he's prepared for his whole life.
"You dream of playing in the NHL one day and, I mean, the work doesn't stop here," Schaefer said. "It's just getting started."
Schaefer isn't fazed by the fact he'll be the youngest defenseman (18 years, 34 days) chosen No. 1 in the Draft to play an NHL game, the second-youngest No. 1 pick at any position to debut (Nathan MacKinnon: 18 years, 31 days for the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 2, 2013) and the second-youngest defenseman in the past 70 years to debut (Chris Joseph: 18 years, 28 days for the Penguins on Oct. 8, 1987).
On top of that, he'll be lining up opposite Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain in his 21st season since he was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft.
"It's obviously pretty cool playing a team like the Penguins; they're a great team and obviously they have a lot of great players," Schaefer said. "It's fun to go up against guys like that and challenge yourself and work your best. I mean, I just want to get better each and every day and there's always going to be challenges. There's always going to be ups and downs.
"We got a great team in here, though, so not really worried about what they are over there. I mean, obviously, we got great guys in the locker room here and we're kind of just focused on ourselves and what we can do."