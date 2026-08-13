Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Player rankings, EDGE stats insights, more draft prep for 2026-27 season

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By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

NHL.com provides fantasy hockey rankings, EDGE stats insights and more draft prep for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

FANTASY RANKINGS & LISTS 📈

Top 250 rankings for 2026-27

Forward | Defenseman | Goalie

Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies

Fantasy spin on biggest signings

Projection: McKenna in TOR

Fantasy spin: B. Tkachuk to FLA

Play 'NHL Fantasy Stars' game

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32 IN 32 SEASON PREVIEWS 🗺️

Anaheim Ducks: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Boston Bruins: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Buffalo Sabres: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Calgary Flames: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Carolina Hurricanes: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Chicago Blackhawks: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Colorado Avalanche: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Columbus Blue Jackets: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Dallas Stars: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Detroit Red Wings: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Edmonton Oilers: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Florida Panthers: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

Los Angeles Kings: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats

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NHL EDGE STATS INSIGHTS 📊

Kane returns to CHI

Carlsson stays in ANA

Ovechkin returning

B. Tkachuk to FLA

Markstrom to FLA

Bobrovsky to TOR

D. Raddysh to TOR

Dorofeyev to NYR

Tuch, Kyrou to WSH

Byram to CHI

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Season preview episodes:

Top 250 rankings & debates

Biggest offseason moves

Fantasy

Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2026-27

Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2026-27

Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings for 2026-27

Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2026-27

Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2026-27

Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2026-27

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2026-27

Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2026-27

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings for 2026-27

Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2026-27

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2026-27

Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2026-27

Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2026-27