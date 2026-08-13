NHL.com provides fantasy hockey rankings, EDGE stats insights and more draft prep for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Player rankings, EDGE stats insights, more draft prep for 2026-27 season
FANTASY RANKINGS & LISTS 📈
Forward | Defenseman | Goalie
Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies
Fantasy spin on biggest signings
Fantasy spin: B. Tkachuk to FLA
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32 IN 32 SEASON PREVIEWS 🗺️
Anaheim Ducks: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Boston Bruins: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Buffalo Sabres: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Calgary Flames: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Carolina Hurricanes: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Chicago Blackhawks: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Colorado Avalanche: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Columbus Blue Jackets: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Dallas Stars: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Detroit Red Wings: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Edmonton Oilers: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Florida Panthers: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
Los Angeles Kings: Fantasy projections | EDGE stats
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NHL EDGE STATS INSIGHTS 📊
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SUBSCRIBE: 'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast 🎧
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