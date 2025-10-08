Toews set to resume NHL career, provide ‘contagious’ work ethic for Jets

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews made an immediate impact on Patrick Sharp.

“Right away, there was this presence around him in the room,” Sharp said of the former Chicago Blackhawks captain and his former teammate. “He knew what he wanted to accomplish, he knew how much work he needed to put in and was willing to do and he was as motivated and as headstrong as anyone I’ve ever played with. So, that’s kind of how I remember him, and not a lot has changed over the years.

“When he puts his mind to something, who am I to tell him it’s not going to work?”

That presence, focus and leadership became a staple for the Blackhawks under Toews, their captain from July 18, 2008, to April 13, 2023. Those attributes will be there when Toews and the Winnipeg Jets open their season against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+).

The 37-year-old, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets on July 1, is back in the NHL after a two-year hiatus because of health issues. Toews skated for the second straight day Wednesday after Jets coach Scott Arniel said he “tweaked something” during a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30, but it appears his regular-season debut with Winnipeg is imminent.

“It’s been a lot of fun slowly getting to know guys; that’s something that I’ll take a little while to get settled and comfortable in the locker room,” Toews said last month. “In a way you want to show your respects, especially to the veteran guys in this locker room that set the tone and the example for this team every day. I want to slowly find my way and contribute where I can and find ways to earn that respect and my stripes with this group too.”

Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the best team in the regular season (56-22-4, 116 points) but is still looking for its first Stanley Cup championship. The Jets have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons but haven’t advanced farther than the Western Conference Final in 2017-18.

Enter Toews, a likely Hockey Hall of Famer who grew up in Winnipeg and helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the playoffs, in 2010. He also won the Selke Trophy, given annually to the League’s best defensive forward, in 2013.

He had 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 regular-season games and 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 playoff games with the Blackhawks.

“It’s a huge deal and it means a lot to the guys in the room,” Jets captain Adam Lowry said. “We feel like we’re a good team and we’re really pushing.

“To have him consider us as one of those contenders and one of those teams he believes in -- a smaller market and generally a market most people don’t consider coming to -- I think it’s a testament to his belief in our group, and it was nice to see when it was finalized. Now that we have him, we’re super excited to welcome him into the fold.”