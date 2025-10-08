Oilers ‘very motivated’ to win Stanley Cup after 2 straight Final losses

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are out to finish the job.

Losing in the Stanley Cup Final the previous two seasons to the Florida Panthers, Edmonton still considers itself a championship contender.

Once again, it’s Stanley Cup or bust in Edmonton.

“I think for our group, individually to a man, we’re a very motivated group,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “There’s the disappointment of losing the first time, and the second time is disappointing as well, and it’s tough to get over it. But with that said, there’s a motivation within our group and you can tell that coming into camp.”

The Oilers open the season against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, TVAS, SN).

The attitude is different this season as opposed to a year ago, when the disappointment of losing to Florida in seven games still hovered over the Oilers like a dark cloud heading into the 2024-25 season.

The second time has been easier to get over, and instead of sense of sorrow, the Oilers enter the season with renewed optimism.

They believe they can win the Stanley Cup this season but know getting back to the Final will not be easy.

“Everything has to go right,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “If you’re in the playoffs and you have injuries or if you hit a hot goaltender, there are so many factors.

“Everything has to go right, and for everything to go right, you have build and become a good, solid team and be able to win in different ways: special teams, 5-on-5 play, goaltending, all those things have to fall in place.”