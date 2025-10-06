Maple Leafs season preview: Eye 'group effort' to replace loss of Marner

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying 5 things to watch for each team. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Last season: 52-26-4, first in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Coach: Craig Berube (second season)

Biggest challenge

How do the Maple Leafs replace the 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) accrued last season by forward Mitch Marner, who is now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights? That has been the dominant question surrounding Toronto’s training camp, and it’s a legitimate one. General manager Brad Treliving was on the mark when he said, “No one player can fill that void. It has to be a group effort.” Sure, the Maple Leafs did bring in three forwards to bolster themselves up front. But even if you add up the 2024-25 point totals of Dakota Joshua (14 in 57 games), Matias Maccelli (18 in 55 games) and Nicolas Roy (31 in 71 games), their combined total of 63 points is still 39 shy of what Marner put up last season. The good news? Captain Auston Matthews has declared himself healthy after an injury-plagued season, so expect him to flirt with 50 goals again after scoring 33 in 67 games in 2024-25.