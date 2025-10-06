Maple Leafs season preview: Eye 'group effort' to replace loss of Marner

Forward reinforcements fit Berube's physical style that keyed defensive improvement last season

Joshua Maccelli TOR split season preview

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images / Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying 5 things to watch for each team. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Last season: 52-26-4, first in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Coach: Craig Berube (second season)

Biggest challenge

How do the Maple Leafs replace the 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) accrued last season by forward Mitch Marner, who is now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights? That has been the dominant question surrounding Toronto’s training camp, and it’s a legitimate one. General manager Brad Treliving was on the mark when he said, “No one player can fill that void. It has to be a group effort.” Sure, the Maple Leafs did bring in three forwards to bolster themselves up front. But even if you add up the 2024-25 point totals of Dakota Joshua (14 in 57 games), Matias Maccelli (18 in 55 games) and Nicolas Roy (31 in 71 games), their combined total of 63 points is still 39 shy of what Marner put up last season. The good news? Captain Auston Matthews has declared himself healthy after an injury-plagued season, so expect him to flirt with 50 goals again after scoring 33 in 67 games in 2024-25.

DET@TOR: Matthews opens the scoring in 1st with PPG

How they make playoffs

Simple. Continue to buy into Berube’s physical north-south defensive-minded game plan. In his first season behind the Toronto bench, the Maple Leafs allowed 229 goals in 2024-25, tied with the Washington Capitals for eighth-fewest in the NHL and 32 fewer than they gave up in 2023-24. Though goalies Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll deserve their share of credit for that, Toronto's much more straight-ahead, get-pucks-out-quickly style was quite evident from the free-flowing one of years past. As for the offensive zone, Berube loves big bodies who wear down opposing defensemen on the forecheck. Enter Roy and Joshua. Berube employed that recipe when he coached the 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship team. That, in itself, should be incentive enough for the Maple Leafs to listen to their coach.

Most intriguing addition

Will the real Maccelli please stand up? Indeed, when the Toronto acquired the 24-year-old in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 30, they were hoping to get the 2023-24 version, who had 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes and exhibited plenty of offensive upside to grow into. In Utah last season, after the Coyotes' assets were transferred to the new franchise, Maccelli slumped to 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 55 games and at times found himself a healthy scratch. The Maple Leafs are banking on Maccelli finding his form of two years ago. If he shows any sign of it, a top-line spot alongside Matthews and Matthew Knies might open for him at some point this season.

WPG@UTA: Maccelli buries a pass from the slot to extend the lead

Biggest potential surprise

With Woll having left the team indefinitely for a personal leave, the door is open for Dennis Hildeby to continue his ascension in the organization. The hulking 6-foot-7 goalie has impressed in camp, giving him a shot to back up Stolarz come the regular season. The Maple Leafs did bring in veteran James Reimer on a professional tryout contract, so management could decide Hildeby might be better served by getting more work with Toronto of the American Hockey League. Whatever the case, it’s clear the 24-year-old's stock is on the rise.

Ready to contribute

Forward Easton Cowan said he’d played “some of my best hockey” after the Maple Leafs' 3-1 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, and it’s hard to argue that point. The 20-year-old was a star with London of the Ontario Hockey League last season, a memorable run that was capped off by being named the most valuable player of the Memorial Cup. Then he came to Toronto’s training camp and changed his role entirely, fitting in nicely and showing plenty of sandpaper and grit on the fourth line with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. Laughton sustained a lower-body injury against Detroit on Thursday and is week to week, but that hasn’t changed Berube’s opinion of Cowan. “I know he is young and still has a lot to learn, but I love his energy and his hound mentality,” Berube said. “He has really good puck skills.”

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Matias Maccelli, F: There is plenty of bounce-back appeal here, considering his strong assist (40) and point (57) totals with the Coyotes in 2023-24, and he should compete for a top-six role with the Maple Leafs. Per NHL EDGE stats, Maccelli ranked highly among forwards in average shot speed (62.85 mph; 90th percentile) last season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Easton Cowan

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body); Joseph Woll (personal)

