Golden Knights season preview: Poised for another Cup run after landing Marner

The 2025-26 NHL season starts Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Last season: 50-22-10, first in Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round

Coach: Bruce Cassidy (fourth season)

Biggest challenge

Alex Pietrangelo played a key role on the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team in 2023 and led them in average ice time (22:24) last season. Now, the 35-year-old defenseman is out with a hip injury. Although he isn’t ruling out returning this season -- good news, considering he once said it was unlikely he’d play again -- Vegas won’t have him for the foreseeable future. That puts more pressure on the top four of Noah Hanifin, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud. If Pietrangelo does return and is even close to his old self, that will be a bonus.

How they make the playoffs

The Golden Knights have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times in eight seasons since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. The one time they missed the playoffs, in 2021-22, they were plagued by injuries. They came back to win the Stanley Cup the next season. Considering they finished third in the NHL with 110 points last season and have since added forward Mitch Marner, they just need to make up for Pietrangelo’s absence, stay at least relatively healthy otherwise and play up to their potential.

Most intriguing addition

Marner is the latest attraction on the Las Vegas Strip. The Golden Knights, who have a history of bringing big-time acts to the entertainment capital of the world, acquired the 28-year-old forward from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade July 1. He had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season, setting an NHL-career high and ranking fifth in the League. It appears he will play right wing on a line with center Jack Eichel, who had 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games last season, eighth in the League.