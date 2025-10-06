Golden Knights season preview: Poised for another Cup run after landing Marner

Look to overcome Pietrangelo injury following addition of star forward

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
NHL.com Columnist

The 2025-26 NHL season starts Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Last season: 50-22-10, first in Pacific Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round

Coach: Bruce Cassidy (fourth season)

Biggest challenge

Alex Pietrangelo played a key role on the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team in 2023 and led them in average ice time (22:24) last season. Now, the 35-year-old defenseman is out with a hip injury. Although he isn’t ruling out returning this season -- good news, considering he once said it was unlikely he’d play again -- Vegas won’t have him for the foreseeable future. That puts more pressure on the top four of Noah Hanifin, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud. If Pietrangelo does return and is even close to his old self, that will be a bonus.

How they make the playoffs

The Golden Knights have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times in eight seasons since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. The one time they missed the playoffs, in 2021-22, they were plagued by injuries. They came back to win the Stanley Cup the next season. Considering they finished third in the NHL with 110 points last season and have since added forward Mitch Marner, they just need to make up for Pietrangelo’s absence, stay at least relatively healthy otherwise and play up to their potential.

Most intriguing addition

Marner is the latest attraction on the Las Vegas Strip. The Golden Knights, who have a history of bringing big-time acts to the entertainment capital of the world, acquired the 28-year-old forward from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade July 1. He had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season, setting an NHL-career high and ranking fifth in the League. It appears he will play right wing on a line with center Jack Eichel, who had 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games last season, eighth in the League.

Golden Knights offensive outlook

Biggest potential surprise

Marner and Eichel are elite passers. Marner ranked third in the NHL in assists last season with 75; Eichel ranked sixth with 66. It appears Ivan Barbashev will get the first shot at playing left wing with them, a great opportunity at even strength. The 29-year-old scored an NHL-career high 26 goals for the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22. He had 23 for the Golden Knights last season. Each of those two seasons, 21 of his goals came at even strength. Can he reach new heights this season?

Ready to contribute

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Pietrangelo brought up defenseman Kaedan Korczak in conversations. Pietrangelo thinks the 24-year-old is “ready to be a really good NHL player for a long time.” Korczak played 77 games for Vegas over the past four seasons, including 40 last season, when he averaged 15:04 of ice time. Now he will have the opportunity for a full-time role on the third pair with Jeremy Lauzon.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Noah Hanifin, D: In his first full season with the Golden Knights, the defenseman had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists), 10 power-play points, 145 shots on goal, 106 blocks and averaged 21:33 per game. Hanifin, who has scored at least 10 goals in three of his past four seasons, could exceed his NHL-career highs in goals (13), assists (38), points (48), power-play points (13) and shots on goal (189) this season with Pietrangelo (lower body) potentially out for the season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hanifin ranked among the leaders at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (91; 94th percentile), top skating speed (22.99 mph; 92nd percentile), skating distance at even strength (231.61 miles; 95th percentile), midrange goals (six; tied for eighth), midrange shots on goal (30; 90th percentile), long-range shots on goal (79; 92nd percentile) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile). -- Chris Meaney

VGK@PIT: Hanifin hammers a one-timer to even the game with 6 seconds left

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

