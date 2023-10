Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

The Vegas Golden Knights are the early favorite to be the best team in the NHL again this season.

The Golden Knights, Stanley Cup champions last season, are the preseason No. 1 team in the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings. They were ranked No. 1 by 10 of the participating 13 writers who help to compile the weekly Super 16. They were ranked No. 2 by one writer and No. 3 by two.

The Dallas Stars got some love by two writers who had them ranked No. 1. The Edmonton Oilers also got one nod as the No. 1 team heading into the season. The Stars were also ranked seventh by five writers and five had the Oilers at No. 6. It's that wide ranging in the preseason.

There are, in fact, 25 teams ranked at least once by the 13 writers, including the Arizona Coyotes, who are No. 16 in one of the submissions.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.