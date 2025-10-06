Bedard studies Panthers before Blackhawks face champions in season opener

CHICAGO -- Jeff Blashill was still settling into his job as Chicago Blackhawks coach when he called Connor Bedard and gave him some offseason homework.

Check out the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. Watch. Learn.

“I think the biggest thing he mentioned was just how they swarm pucks,” said Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. “You’ve seen in our camp, a lot of skating, a lot of getting on the guys, playing with speed, playing hard and Florida’s kind of the epitome of that, I’d say.

“You don’t need to have the No. 1 lineup in the League to work hard, and I think that’s just the biggest thing, is hounding pucks and getting on guys.”

Bedard, who’s entering his third NHL season, would like to mimic the Panthers in another way: winning the Stanley Cup. He’ll get an up-close reminder of what it takes to get there when Chicago visits the back-to-back champs to open the season at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

The Panthers have been to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons and won the first Cup championship in their history in 2024, but it wasn’t that long ago when they struggled. They were last in the NHL in 2012-13 and next to last the following season. Now they’ve made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six straight seasons.

Chicago is going through similar struggles now. The Blackhawks won the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have finished 31st of 32 the past two seasons and failed to qualify for the playoffs the past five.

They’re determined to get back to the glory days.

“Those guys were our age at one point and the worst team in the League for a while,” Bedard said. “So, they were looking at whatever, Pittsburgh (Penguins), Chicago, the teams that were good at the time and trying to reach that, and eventually they did. Everyone starts in that spot, and I’m pretty confident that we’re going to get there.”