Vezina Trophy winner debated by NHL.com

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Shesterkin is focused. He told me during training camp that he was adamant about what he learned last season, about how he felt he was too hard on himself even though his numbers would suggest he had nothing to be hard on himself about. He said he’s all about positivity this season. He wants to smile more. But behind that smile will remain an incredibly high level of compete and a desire to be the best. He won the Vezina Trophy and two seasons ago was the runner-up for the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL MPV, going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and six shutouts. He didn’t feel he was near as good last season even though measuring up to 2021-22 was almost impossible. He instead went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA, .916 save percentage and three shutouts, but he was at his best in the last quarter of the season. He went 12-3-1 with a 1.98 GAA, .934 save percentage and two of his three shutouts in 16 games from Feb. 26 through the end of the season. Shesterkin will land somewhere in between the past two seasons this season, probably maybe with 40 wins if he gets into 60 games, a GAA around 2.30 and a save percentage at .920 or higher. That’s what his career arc suggests. And once again the Rangers will go as far as he takes them. He will take them to the playoffs. He will be the best again. – Dan Rosen, senior writer