Vezina Trophy winner debated by NHL.com

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Oct. 10 with a tripleheader on ESPN. To celebrate the start of the season, NHL.com writers and editors are debating who they think will win some of the League’s major awards. Today, the Vezina Trophy, presented annually "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.
The race for the Vezina Trophy appears to be wide open. Last season’s winner, Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins, was not even selected by our writers this year. Ullmark went 40-6-1 last season, helping Boston set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135). But he will be on the outside looking in, according to our writers, who selected a previous Vezina winner, a runner-up for last season and three other goalies who appear ready for the spotlight.
Here is who they picked to win the Vezina:
Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche
Georgiev showed us all what he could do with the New York Rangers, and he just improved on that after he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche before last season. Georgiev was strong and dependable in his first season with the Avalanche, going 40-16-6 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 62 starts. His five shutouts tied him for second in the NHL with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Darcy Kuemper of the Washington Capitals. That’s quite the workload for a guy whose previous season high was 34 games played with the Rangers in 2019-20, but Georgiev proved he could handle it. The Avalanche will be looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after winning it in 2022. Georgiev can get them there, and he should win the Vezina Trophy too. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Based on our goalie / team win estimates on NHL.com/Fantasy, Oettinger is projected to lead the NHL in wins with at least 40. He has had consecutive seasons with at least 30 wins and was among the NHL leaders in wins (37; tied for third), save percentage (.919; tied for fourth) and shutouts (five; tied for second) last season. The Stars have one of the best young cores in the NHL with not only elite skaters Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen but also up-and-coming forward talents like Wyatt Johnston and rookie Logan Stankoven. The addition of veteran Matt Duchene could also help Oettinger and Dallas take the next step, individually in terms of his Vezina Trophy chances and collectively as Stanley Cup contenders. -- Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
No team has leaned on its goalie more over the past two seasons than the Predators have leaned on Saros. He has played 131 games, most in the NHL, and started 130, tied for most in the League with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. Over those two seasons, he ranks fourth in save percentage (.918) among goalies with at least 60 games played. NHL general managers voted him third for the Vezina in 2021-22 and fourth for the trophy last season. The 28-year-old should have a strong defensive team in front of him this season, with a Norris Trophy winner in Roman Josi on defense and a Selke Trophy winner in Ryan O’Reilly up front. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Shesterkin is focused. He told me during training camp that he was adamant about what he learned last season, about how he felt he was too hard on himself even though his numbers would suggest he had nothing to be hard on himself about. He said he’s all about positivity this season. He wants to smile more. But behind that smile will remain an incredibly high level of compete and a desire to be the best. He won the Vezina Trophy and two seasons ago was the runner-up for the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL MPV, going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and six shutouts. He didn’t feel he was near as good last season even though measuring up to 2021-22 was almost impossible. He instead went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA, .916 save percentage and three shutouts, but he was at his best in the last quarter of the season. He went 12-3-1 with a 1.98 GAA, .934 save percentage and two of his three shutouts in 16 games from Feb. 26 through the end of the season. Shesterkin will land somewhere in between the past two seasons this season, probably maybe with 40 wins if he gets into 60 games, a GAA around 2.30 and a save percentage at .920 or higher. That’s what his career arc suggests. And once again the Rangers will go as far as he takes them. He will take them to the playoffs. He will be the best again. – Dan Rosen, senior writer
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
The runner-up for the Vezina last season will win it this season, and here's why: In his three NHL seasons, he has been already among the top goalies in the League. Sorokin is 70-46-18 and ranks in the top three in save percentage (.924; second), goals-against average (2.34; third) and shutouts (16; first) in that span among goalies to play at least 50 games. He has not had a GAA higher than 2.40 or a save percentage lower than .918 in his three seasons. He's allowed two or fewer goals in 82 of his 136 career games and has averaged a shutout in nearly every eight starts. With 31 wins in 60 starts last season, he could get 40 if the Islanders offense turns the corner (2.95 goals per game; 22nd last season). If he doesn’t win it this season, expect Sorokin to win one in the near future, and it wouldn’t be surprising for him to have a case full when his career ends. -- David Satriano, staff writer