NHL Free Agent Tracker

A comprehensive list of 2023 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis.

Anaheim Ducks

Signed

Killorn signs 4-year contract with Ducks

Gudas signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Hagg signs 1-year contract with Ducks

Groulx signs 1-year contract with Ducks

Dostal signs 2-year contract with Ducks

Terry signs 7-year contract with Ducks

Stalock signs 1-year contract with Ducks

Free Agents

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Lukas Dostal (re-signed), Benoit-Olivier Groulx (re-signed), Troy Terry (re-signed), Trevor Zegras.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs): Axel Andersson, Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit (signed: TOR), Max Comtois, Michael Del Zotto (retired), Olle Eriksson Ek, Derek Grant, Scott Harrington, Jayson Megna (signed: BOS), Olli Juolevi, Bryce Kindopp, Justin Kirkland (signed: ARI), John Moore, Chase Priskie (signed: WSH), Kevin Shattenkirk (signed: BOS), Dylan Sikura, Josiah Slavin (signed: Toronto/AHL), Anthony Stolarz (signed: FLA).

Arizona Coyotes

Signed

Zucker signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Bjugstad signs 2-year contract with Coyotes

Villalta signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Stecher signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Kerfoot signs 2-year contract with Coyotes

Leonard signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Smith signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Dermott signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Sanford signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Galchenyuk has 1-year contract terminated by Coyotes (update)

Kirkland signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Prosvetov signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Maccelli signs 3-year contract with Coyotes

McBain signs 2-year contract with Coyotes

Dumba signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Free Agents

RFAs: Jan Jenik, Matias Maccelli (re-signed), Jack McBain (re-signed), Ivan Prosvetov (re-signed), Nathan Smith (re-signed).

UFAs: Laurent Dauphin, Christian Fischer (signed: DET), Bokondji Imama (signed: OTT), Ronald Knot, Andrew Ladd, Connor Mackey (signed: NYR), Brett Ritchie, David Tendeck.

Boston Bruins

Signed

J. van Riemsdyk signs with Bruins

Lucic signs 1-year contract with Bruins

Shattenkirk signs 1-year contract with Bruins

Geekie signs 2-year contract with Bruins

Wotherspoon, Megna, Richard sign 1-year contracts with Bruins

Brown signs 2-year contract with Bruins

Lauko, Keyser each signs contract with Bruins

Mitchell signs 1-year contract with Bruins

McLaughlin signs 1-year contract with Bruins

Boqvist signs 1-year contract with Bruins

DiPietro, Regula, Walsh each signs 1-year contract with Bruins

Frederic signs 2-year contract with Bruins

Swayman awarded 1-year contract with Bruins

Free Agents

RFAs: Michael DiPietro (re-signed), Trent Frederic (re-signed), Kyle Keyser (re-signed), Jakub Lauko (re-signed), Marc McLaughlin (re-signed), Ian Mitchell (re-signed), Alec Regula (re-signed), Jeremy Swayman (re-signed), Reilly Walsh (re-signed).

UFAs: Jack Ahcan (signed: COL), Samuel Asselin, Patrice Bergeron (retired), Tyler Bertuzzi (signed: TOR), Connor Carrick (signed: SEA), Peter Cehlarik, Connor Clifton (signed: BUF), Matt Filipe, Garnet Hathaway (signed: PHI), Joona Koppanen (signed: PIT), David Krejci, Vinni Lettieri (signed: MIN), Tomas Nosek (signed: NJD), Dmitry Orlov (signed: CAR), Anton Stralman, Chris Wagner (signed: COL), Kai Wissmann, Nick Wolff.

Buffalo Sabres

Signed

Jost signs 1-year contract with Sabres

E. Johnson signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Clifton signs 3-year contract with Sabres

Tokarski signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Richards, Cooley each signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Clague signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Murray signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Weissbach signs 1-year contract with Sabres

Free Agents

RFAs: Brett Murray (re-signed), Linus Weissbach (re-signed).

UFAs: Craig Anderson, Ben Bishop (retired), Kale Clague (re-signed), Vinnie Hinostroza (signed: PIT), Michael Houser, Tyson Jost (re-signed), Sean Malone, Matej Pekar, Lawrence Pilut, Austin Strand, Malcolm Subban (signed: STL).

Calgary Flames

Signed

Hunt, Pospisil, Poolman each signs contract with Flames

Oesterle signs 1-year contrace with Flames

Lyle signs 1-year contract with Flames

Jones, Pettersen each signs 1-year contract with Flames

Free Agents

RFAs: Ben Jones (re-signed), Mathias Emilio Pettersen (re-signed), Martin Pospisil (re-signed).

UFAs: Dryden Hunt (re-signed), Trevor Lewis (signed: LAK), Milan Lucic (signed: BOS), Nicolas Meloche, Matthew Phillips (signed: WSH), Colton Poolman (re-signed), Nick Ritchie, Kristians Rubins, Troy Stecher (signed: ARI), Michael Stone (retired), Alexander Yelesin.

Carolina Hurricanes

Signed

Raanta signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

Orlov signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes

Andersen signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes

Bunting signs 3-year contract with Hurricanes

Coghlan signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

Lemieux signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

DeAngelo signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

C. Jones signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

Free Agents

RFA: Dylan Coghlan (re-signed).

UFAs: Frederik Andersen (re-signed), Dominik Bokk, Calvin de Haan (signed: TBL), Jack Dugan, Ryan Dzingel, Cavan Fitzgerald, Jake Gardiner, Shayne Gostisbehere (signed: DET), Ondrej Kase (signed: Czech Extraliga), Oliwer Kaski, William Lagesson (signed: TOR), Maxime Lajoie (signed: TOR), Mackenzie MacEachern (signed: STL), Stelio Mattheos, Max Pacioretty (signed: WSH), Jesse Puljujarvi, Antti Raanta (re-signed), Zach Sawchenko (signed: VAN), Paul Stastny, Derek Stepan, Malte Stromwall.

Chicago Blackhawks

Signed

Donato signs 2-year contract with Blackhawks

Kurashev awarded 2-year contract with Blackhawks

Free Agents

RFA: Philipp Kurashev (re-signed).

UFAs: Anders Bjork, Hunter Drew, Andreas Englund (signed: LAK), Jakub Galvas, Maxim Golod, Cam Hillis, Caleb Jones (signed: CAR), Jujhar Khaira, Anton Khudobin, Buddy Robinson, Alex Stalock (signed: ANA), Jonathan Toews, Austin Wagner, Andy Welinski.

Colorado Avalanche

Signed

Wood signs 6-year contract with Avalanche

Drouin signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Byram signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Ahcan signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Tufte, Wagner, Schueneman, Holm sign 1-year contracts with Avalanche

Cogliano signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Johnson signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Annunen signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Colton signs 4-year contract with Avalanche

Meyers signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Free Agents

RFAs: Justus Annunen (re-signed), Bowen Byram (re-signed), Ross Colton (re-signed), Sampo Ranta.

UFAs: Andrew Cogliano (re-signed), J.T. Compher (signed: DET), Lars Eller (signed: PIT), Darren Helm, Charles Hudon, Josh Jacobs (signed: STL), Jonas Johansson (signed: TBL), Erik Johnson (signed: BUF), Jack Johnson (re-signed), Keith Kinkaid, Denis Malgin (signed: Swiss National League), Mikhail Maltsev (signed: LAK), Ryan Merkley, Matt Nieto (signed: PIT), Evan Rodrigues (signed: FLA), Gustav Rydahl.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Signed

Free Agents

RFA: Tim Berni.

UFAs: Gavin Bayreuther (signed: DAL), Jon Gillies, Michael Hutchinson, Joona Luoto, Lane Pederson (signed: EDM), Justin Richards (signed: BUF).

Dallas Stars

Signed

Smith signs 1-year contract with Stars

Hanley signs 2-year contract with Stars

Duchene, Steel each signs 1-year contract with Stars

Bayreuther signs 1-year contract with Stars

Caamano signs 1-year contract with Stars

Reedy signs 1-year contract with Stars

Pouliot signs 1-year contract with Stars

Dellandrea signs 1-year contract with Stars

Damiani signs 1-year contract with Stars

Free Agents

RFAs: Nick Caamano (re-signed), Riley Damiani (re-signed), Ty Dellandrea (re-signed), Scott Reedy (re-signed).

UFAs: Riley Barber, Dawson Barteaux, Will Butcher (signed: PIT), Max Domi (signed: TOR), Rhett Gardner (signed: PHI), Ben Gleason (signed: EDM), Luke Glendening (signed: TBL), Joel Hanley (re-signed), Tanner Kero, Joel Kiviranta, Oskari Laaksonen, Adam Scheel, Ryan Shea (signed: PIT), Marián Studenič, Riley Tufte (signed: COL), Dylan Wells.

Detroit Red Wings

Signed

Holl signs 2-year contract with Red Wings

Kostin signs 2-year contract with Red Wings

Lindstrom signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Luff signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Reimer signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Rafferty signs 2-year contract with Red Wings

Sprong signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Gettinger signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Compher signs 5-year contract with Red Wings

Gostisbehere signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Fischer signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Lyon signs 2-year contract with Red Wings

Stevens signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Newpower signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

McIsaac signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Veleno signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Free Agents

RFAs: John Lethemon, Jared McIsaac (re-signed), Wyatt Newpower (re-signed), Joe Veleno (re-signed).

UFAs: Pontus Andreasson, Seth Barton, Victor Brattstrom, Alex Chiasson (signed PTO: BOS), Adam Erne, Robert Hagg (signed: ANA), Magnus Hellberg (signed: PIT), Klim Kostin (re-signed), Gustav Lindstrom (re-signed), Matt Luff (re-signed), Dylan McLaughlin, Alex Nedeljkovic, Danny O'Regan, Jordan Oesterle (signed: CGY), Chase Pearson, Mark Pysyk, Pius Suter (signed: VAN), Jasper Weatherby (signed: NSH).

Edmonton Oilers

Signed

Caggiula signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Pederson signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Brown signs 1-year contract with Oilers

Gleason signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Rodrigue signs 1-year contract with Oilers

Lavoie signs 1-year contract with Oilers

McLeod signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Bouchard signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Free Agents

RFAs: Evan Bouchard (re-signed), Raphael Lavoie (re-signed), Ryan McLeod (re-signed), Noah Philp, Olivier Rodrigue (re-signed).

UFAs: Justin Bailey, Tyler Benson, Nick Bjugstad (signed: ARI), Jason Demers, Oscar Klefbom, Slater Koekkoek, Ryan Murray, Devin Shore, Mike Smith.

Florida Panthers

Signed

Mikkola signs 3-year contract with Panthers

Reilly signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Carlsson signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Denisenko signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Kulikov signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Ekman-Larsson signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Stolarz signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Stenlund signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Rodrigues signs 4-year contract with Panthers

True signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Lockwood signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Mayhew signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Asplund signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Ludvig signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Fitzgerald signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Free Agents

RFAs: Grigori Denisenko (re-signed), Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko.

UFAs: J-F Berube, Anthony Bitetto, Henry Bowlby, Connor Bunnaman, Lucas Carlsson (re-signed), Casey Fitzgerald (re-signed), Evan Fitzpatrick, Max Gildon, Radko Gudas (signed: ANA), Patric Hornqvist (retired), Alex Lyon (signed: DET), Gerry Mayhew (re-signed), Serron Noel, Givani Smith (signed: SJS), Eric Staal, Marc Staal (signed: PHI), Colin White.

Los Angeles Kings

Signed

Talbot signs 1-year contract with Kings

Lewis signs 1-year contract with Kings

Anderson-Dolan signs 1-year contract with Kings

Englund signs 2-year contract with Kings

Rittich, Maltsev, Santini sign 1-year contracts with Kings

Hicketts signs 1-year contract with Kings

Bjornfot signs 2-year contract with Kings

Fagemo, Madden sign 1-year contracts with Kings

Thomas signs 1-year contract with Kings

Free Agents

RFAs: Tobias Bjornfot (re-signed), Samuel Fagemo (re-signed), Tyler Madden (re-signed), Akil Thomas (re-signed).

UFAs: Jaret Anderson-Dolan (re-signed), Lias Andersson (signed: MTL), Tobie Bisson, Aidan Dudas, Alexander Edler, David Hrenak, Jacob Ingham, Joonas Korpisalo (signed: OTT), Zack MacEwen (signed: OTT), Nate Schnarr, Matt Villalta (signed: ARI).

Minnesota Wild

Signed

Lettieri signs 2-year contract, Lucchini signs 1-year contract with Wild

Duhaime signs 1-year contract with Wild

Gustavsson signs 3-year contract with Wild

Free Agents

RFAs: Calen Addison, Brandon Duhaime (re-signed), Filip Gustavsson (re-signed).

UFAs: Brandon Baddock, Mitchell Chaffee (signed: TBL), Matt Dumba (signed: ARI), Damien Giroux, Joe Hicketts (signed: LAK), John Klingberg (signed: TOR), Gustav Nyquist (signed: NSH), Ryan Reaves (signed: TOR), Mason Shaw, Sam Steel (signed: DAL), Oskar Sundqvist (signed: STL).

Montreal Canadiens

Signed

Keeper signs 1-year contract with Canadiens

Andersson signs 1-year contract with Canadiens

Harvey-Pinard signs 2-year contract with Canadiens

Stephens signs 1-year contract with Canadiens

Newhook signs 4-year contract with Canadiens

Beaudin signs 1-year contract; Condotta signs 2-year contract with Canadiens

Free Agents

RFAs: Nicolas Beaudin (re-signed), Lucas Condotta (re-signed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (re-signed), Alex Newhook (re-signed), Mitchell Stephens (re-signed), Jesse Ylonen.

UFAs: Frederic Allard, Alex Belzile (signed: NYR), Madison Bowey, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin (signed: COL), Denis Gurianov (signed: NSH), Otto Leskinen, Anthony Richard (signed: BOS), Corey Schueneman (signed: COL), Tony Sund, Joel Teasdale, Chris Tierney (signed: NJD).

Nashville Predators

Signed

L. Schenn signs 3-year contract with Predators

Nyquist signs 2-year contract with Predators

Grosenick signs 1-year contract with Predators

Glass signs 2-year contract with Predators

O'Reilly signs 4-year contract with Predators

Carrier signs 1-year contract with Predators

Weatherby signs 1-year contract with Predators

Gurianov signs 1-year contract with Predators

Free Agents

RFAs: Alexandre Carrier (re-signed), Cody Glass (re-signed).

UFAs: Anthony Angello (re-signed), Rasmus Asplund (signed: FLA), Mark Borowiecki (retired), Devin Cooley (signed: BUF), Cal Foote (signed: NJD), Alex Galchenyuk (signed: ARI), Jimmy Huntington, John Leonard (signed: ARI), Markus Nurmi, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Rueschhoff, Zach Sanford (signed: ARI), Tomas Vomacka.

New Jersey Devils

Signed

Bastian signs 2-year contract with Devils

McLeod signs 1-year contract with Devils

Kallgren signs 1-year contract with Devils

Criscuolo, Dowling each signs 2-way contract with Devils

Tierny signs 1-year contract with Devils

Nosek signs 1-year contract with Devils

Bahl signs 2-year contract with Devils

Foote signs 2-way contract with Devils

Free Agents

RFA: Kevin Bahl (re-signed).

UFAs: Nathan Bastian (re-signed), Jonathan Bernier (retired), Jesper Boqvist (signed: BOS), Zachary Emond, Joseph Gambardella, Mason Geertsen, Ryan Graves (signed: PIT), Jeremy Groleau, Jayce Hawryluk, Zack Hayes, Timur Ibragimov, Michael McLeod (re-signed), Brian Pinho (signed: NYI), Robbie Russo, Gilles Senn, Aarne Talvitie, Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood (signed: COL).

New York Islanders

Signed

Engvall signs 7-year contract with Islanders

Mayfield signs 7-year contract with Islanders

Varlamov signs 4-year contract with Islanders

Gauthier, Kuhlman, Pinho each signs contract with Islanders

Wahlstrom signs 1-year contract with Islanders

Skarek signs 2-year contract with Islanders

Free Agents

RFAs: Jakub Skarek (re-signed), Oliver Wahlstrom (re-signed).

UFAs: Collin Adams, Pierre Engvall (re-signed), Blade Jenkins, Scott Mayfield (re-signed), Richard Panik, Zach Parise, Cory Schneider, Semyon Varlamov (re-signed), Bode Wilde, Parker Wotherspoon (signed: BOS).

New York Rangers

Signed

Wheeler signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Quick signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Belzile signs 2-year contract with Rangers

Pitlick signs one-year contract with Rangers

Nash signs two-year contract with Rangers

Bonino signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Mackey, Brouillard each sign 1-year contracts with Rangers

Gustafsson signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Hollowell signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Miller signs 2-year contract with Rangers

Scanlin signs 1-year contract with Rangers

Lafrenière signs 2-year contract with Rangers

Free Agents

RFAs: Alexis Lafrenière (re-signed), K'Andre Miller (re-signed), Lauri Pajuniemi, Brandon Scanlin (re-signed).

UFAs: Ryan Carpenter (signed: SJS), Tim Gettinger (signed: DET), Libor Hajek, Jaroslav Halak, Wyatt Kalynuk (signed: STL), Patrick Kane, William Lockwood (signed: FLA), Niko Mikkola (signed: FLA), Tyler Motte (signed: TBL), C.J. Smith, Vladimir Tarasenko (signed: OTT), Cooper Zech.

Ottawa Senators

Signed

Brannstrom signs 1-year contract with Senators

Korpisalo signs 5-year contract with Senators

Chartier, Currie, Imama, Highmore, Pilon sign 1-year contracts with Senators

Hamonic signs 2-year contract with Senators

MacEwen signs 3-year contract with Senators

Mandolese signs 1-year contract with Senators

Tarasenko signs 1-year contract with Senators

Free Agents

RFAs: Erik Brannstrom (re-signed), Kevin Mandolese (re-signed), Egor Sokolov.

UFAs: Olle Alsing, Jonathan Aspirot, Antoine Bibeau, Derick Brassard, Patrick Brown (signed: BOS), Rourke Chartier (re-signed), Dylan Ferguson, Dylan Gambrell (signed: TOR), Julien Gauthier (signed: NYI), Travis Hamonic (re-signed), Nick Holden, Jacob Lucchini (signed: MIN), Scott Sabourin (signed: SJS), Cam Talbot (signed: LAK), Austin Watson.

Philadelphia Flyers

Signed

Poehling signs 1-year contract with Flyers

Gardner signs 2-year contract with Flyers

Hathaway signs 2-year contract with Flyers

M. Staal signs 1-year contract with Flyers

Attard, Mete each sign contract with Flyers

Cates signed 2-year contract with Flyers

York signs 2-year contract with Flyers

Lycksell signs 2-year contract with Flyers

Frost signs 2-year contract with Flyers

Free Agents

RFAs: Ronnie Attard (re-signed), Noah Cates (re-signed), Morgan Frost (re-signed), Olle Lycksell (re-signed), Cam York (re-signed).

UFAs: Evan Barratt, Kieffer Bellows, Justin Braun (retired), Jackson Cates, Troy Grosenick (signed: NSH), Brendan Lemieux (signed: CAR), James van Riemsdyk (signed: BOS), Max Willman, Wyatte Wylie.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Signed

Acciari signs 3-year contract with Penguins

Graves signs 6-year contract with Penguins

Jarry signs 5-year contract with Penguins

Nieto signs 2-year contract with Penguins

Nedeljkovic signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Eller signs 2-year contract with Penguins

Koppanen signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Shea signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Zohorna, Hellberg sign 1-year contracts with Penguins

Butcher signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Hinostroza signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Johnsson signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Gruden signs 1-year contract with Penguins

Smith signs 1-year contract with Penguins

O'Connor signs 2-year contract with Penguins

Free Agents

RFAs: Jonathan Gruden (re-signed), Filip Hallander, Drew O'Connor (re-signed), Ty Smith (re-signed).

UFAs: Josh Archibald (signed: TBL), Nick Bonino (signed: NYR), Drake Caggiula (signed: EDM), Peter Diliberatore, Brian Dumoulin (signed: SEA), Danton Heinen, Tristan Jarry (re-signed), Dmitry Kulikov (signed: FLA), Josh Maniscalco, Ryan Poehling (signed: PHI), Colin Swoyer, Dustin Tokarski (signed: BUF), Jason Zucker (signed: ARI).

San Jose Sharks

Signed

Blackwood signs 2-year contract with Sharks

Carpenter signs 1-year contract with Sharks

G. Smith signs 2-year contract with Sharks

Burroughs signs 3-year contract with Sharks

Sabourin signs 2-year contract with Sharks

Zetterlund signs 2-year contract with Sharks

Todd signs 2-year contract with Sharks

Gawanke signs 1-year contract with Sharks

Free Agents

RFAs: Martin Kaut, Fabian Zetterlund (re-signed).

UFAs: Mackenzie Blackwood (re-signed), Kyle Criscuolo (signed: NJD), Aaron Dell, Jonah Gadjovich, Noah Gregor, Andreas Johnsson (signed: PIT), Strauss Mann, Markus Nutivaara, Derrick Pouliot (signed: DAL), James Reimer (signed: DET), CJ Suess, Andrej Sustr, Evgeny Svechnikov, Max Veronneau, Jeffrey Viel (signed: WPG).

Seattle Kraken

Signed

Dumoulin signs 2-year contract with Kraken

Yamamoto signs 1-year contract with Kraken

Carrick signs 1-year contract with Kraken

Bellemare signs 1-year contract with Kraken

Borgen signs 2-year contract with Kraken

Lind signs 1-year contract with Kraken

Fleury signs 2-year contract with Kraken

Dunn signs 4-year contract with Kraken

Free Agents

RFAs: Will Borgen (re-signed), Vince Dunn (re-signed), Cale Fleury (re-signed), Kole Lind (re-signed).

UFAs: Ryan Donato (signed: CHI), Joonas Donskoi, Jesper Froden, Morgan Geekie (signed: BOS), Christopher Gibson, John Hayden, Martin Jones (signed: TOR), Austin Poganski, Brogan Rafferty (signed: DET), Carson Soucy (signed: VAN), Daniel Sprong (signed: DET), Alexander True (signed: FLA), Carsen Twarynski.

St. Louis Blues

Signed

MacEachern signs 2-year contract; Jacobs, Kalynuck, M. Subban each signs 1-year contract with Blues

McGing signs 1-year contract with Blues

Sundqvist signs 1-year contract with Blues

Toropchenko signs 2-year contract with Blues

Free Agents

RFAs: Hugh McGing (re-signed), Alexey Toropchenko (re-signed).

UFAs: Logan Brown (signed: TBL), Martin Frk, Thomas Greiss (retired), Matthew Highmore (signed: OTT), Josh Leivo, Brady Lyle (signed: CGY), Tyler Pitlick (signed: NYR), Dmitri Samorukov, Steven Santini (signed: LAK), Nathan Todd (signed: SJS), Luke Witkowski.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Signed

Sheary signs 3-year contract with Lightning

Archibald signs 2-year contract with Lightning

Glendening signs 2-year contract with Lightning

Johansson signs 2-year contract with Lightning

L. Brown signs 1-year contract with Lightning

Chaffee signs 1-year contract with Lightning

De Haan signs 1-year contract with Lightning

Jeannot signs 2-year contract with Lightning

Motte signs 1-year contract with Lightning

Free Agents

RFAs: Tanner Jeannot (re-signed), Simon Ryfors.

UFAs: Rudolfs Balcers, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (signed: SEA), Trevor Carrick, Ian Cole (signed: VAN), Brian Elliott, Alex Killorn (signed: ANA), Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Maxime Lagace, Dominik Masin, Grant Mismash, Dmitry Semykin, Gemel Smith, Daniel Walcott.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Signed

Reaves signs 3-year contract with Maple Leafs

Klingberg signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Akhtyamov, Lagesson, Lajoie, Rifai each signs contract with Maple Leafs

Bertuzzi signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Domi signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Gambrell signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Samsonov awarded 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

M. Jones signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Benoit signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Free Agents

RFAs: Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Ilya Samsonov (re-signed).

UFAs: Noel Acciari (signed: PIT), Zach Aston-Reese, Jordie Benn, Michael Bunting (signed: CAR), Carl Dahlstrom, Erik Gustafsson (signed: NYR), Justin Holl (signed: DET), Mac Hollowell (signed: NYR), Erik Kallgren (signed: NJD), Alexander Kerfoot (signed: ARI), Filip Kral, Victor Mete (signed: PHI), Ryan O'Reilly (signed: NSH), Luke Schenn (signed: NSH), Wayne Simmonds, Radim Zohorna (signed: PIT).

Vancouver Canucks

Signed

Blueger, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Canucks

Soucy signs 3-year contract with Canucks

Irwin, Sawchenko each signs 1-year contract with Canucks

Hoglander signs 2-year contract with Canucks

Suter signs 2-year contract with Canucks

Free Agents

RFAs: Nils Hoglander (re-signed), Vitali Kravtsov.

UFAs: Ethan Bear, Kyle Burroughs (signed: SJS), Collin Delia (signed: WPG), Travis Dermott (signed: ARI), Justin Dowling (signed: NJD), Micheal Ferland, Carson Focht, Brady Keeper (signed: MTL), John Stevens.

Vegas Golden Knights

Signed

Howden signs 2-year contract with Golden Knights

Dorofeyev signs 1-year contract with Golden Knights

Free Agents

RFAs: Pavel Dorofeyev (re-signed), Brett Howden (re-signed), Jiri Patera.

UFAs: Teddy Blueger (signed: VAN), Laurent Brossoit (signed: WPG), Connor Corcoran, Spencer Foo, Phil Kessel, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Nolan Patrick, Jonathan Quick (signed: NYR).

Washington Capitals

Signed

Pacioretty signs 1-year contract with Capitals

McIlrath, Phillips each signs contract with Capitals

Limoges signs 1-year contract with Capitals

Fehervary signs 3-year contract with Capitals

Sutter signs 1-year contract with Capitals

Priskie signs 1-year contract with Capitals

Free Agents

RFAs: Henrik Borgstrom, Martin Fehervary (re-signed), Riley Sutter (re-signed)

UFAs: Connor Brown (signed: EDM), Gabriel Carlsson, Kody Clark, Zach Fucale (signed: KHL), Carl Hagelin (retired), Matt Irwin (signed: VAN), Dylan McIlrath (re-signed), Bobby Nardella, Garrett Pilon (signed: OTT), Conor Sheary (signed: TBL), Craig Smith (signed: DAL), Mike Vecchione.

Winnipeg Jets

Signed

Delia signs 1-year contract with Jets

Brossoit, Namestnikov each signs contract with Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby signs 2-year contract with Jets

Viel signs 1-year contract with Jets

Samberg signs 2-year contract with Jets

Barron signs 2-year contract with Jets

Vilardi signs 2-year contract with Jets

Kupari signs 2-year contract with Jets

Stanley signs 1-year contract with Jets

Free Agents

RFAs: Morgan Barron (re-signed), Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke (signed: SJS), Rasmus Kupari (re-signed), Dylan Samberg (re-signed), Logan Stanley (re-signed), Gabriel Vilardi (re-signed).

UFAs: Mikhail Berdin, Evan Cormier, Sam Gagner (signed PTO: EDM), Arvid Holm (signed: COL), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (re-signed), Karson Kuhlman (signed: NYI), Alex Limoges (signed: WSH), Saku Maenalanen, Vladislav Namestnikov (signed: WPG), David Rittich (signed: LAK), Kevin Stenlund (signed: FLA).

-----

FREE AGENTS SUBJECT TO COMPENSATION AND RIGHT TO MATCH -- RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (GROUP 2)

These players have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,415,740 or below / None

Over $1,415,740 to $2,145,061 / Third-round choice

Over $2,145,061 to $4,290,125 / Second-round choice

Over $4,290,125 to $6,435,186 / First-round and third-round choice

Over $6,435,186 to $8,580,250 / First-round, second-round and third-round choice

Over $8,580,250 to $10,725,314 / Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice

Over $10,725,314 / Four first-round choices

PTO -- Professional tryout contract