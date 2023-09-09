NHL Free Agent Tracker

A comprehensive list of 2023 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis.
Anaheim Ducks
Signed
Killorn signs 4-year contract with Ducks
Gudas signs 3-year contract with Ducks
Hagg signs 1-year contract with Ducks
Groulx signs 1-year contract with Ducks
Dostal signs 2-year contract with Ducks
Terry signs 7-year contract with Ducks
Stalock signs 1-year contract with Ducks
Free Agents
Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Lukas Dostal (re-signed), Benoit-Olivier Groulx (re-signed), Troy Terry (re-signed), Trevor Zegras.
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs): Axel Andersson, Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit (signed: TOR), Max Comtois, Michael Del Zotto (retired), Olle Eriksson Ek, Derek Grant, Scott Harrington, Jayson Megna (signed: BOS), Olli Juolevi, Bryce Kindopp, Justin Kirkland (signed: ARI), John Moore, Chase Priskie (signed: WSH), Kevin Shattenkirk (signed: BOS), Dylan Sikura, Josiah Slavin (signed: Toronto/AHL), Anthony Stolarz (signed: FLA).
Arizona Coyotes
Signed
Zucker signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Bjugstad signs 2-year contract with Coyotes
Villalta signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Stecher signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Kerfoot signs 2-year contract with Coyotes
Leonard signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Smith signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Dermott signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Sanford signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Galchenyuk has 1-year contract terminated by Coyotes (update)
Kirkland signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Prosvetov signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Maccelli signs 3-year contract with Coyotes
McBain signs 2-year contract with Coyotes
Dumba signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Free Agents
RFAs: Jan Jenik, Matias Maccelli (re-signed), Jack McBain (re-signed), Ivan Prosvetov (re-signed), Nathan Smith (re-signed).
UFAs: Laurent Dauphin, Christian Fischer (signed: DET), Bokondji Imama (signed: OTT), Ronald Knot, Andrew Ladd, Connor Mackey (signed: NYR), Brett Ritchie, David Tendeck.
Boston Bruins
Signed
J. van Riemsdyk signs with Bruins
Lucic signs 1-year contract with Bruins
Shattenkirk signs 1-year contract with Bruins
Geekie signs 2-year contract with Bruins
Wotherspoon, Megna, Richard sign 1-year contracts with Bruins
Brown signs 2-year contract with Bruins
Lauko, Keyser each signs contract with Bruins
Mitchell signs 1-year contract with Bruins
McLaughlin signs 1-year contract with Bruins
Boqvist signs 1-year contract with Bruins
DiPietro, Regula, Walsh each signs 1-year contract with Bruins
Frederic signs 2-year contract with Bruins
Swayman awarded 1-year contract with Bruins
Free Agents
RFAs: Michael DiPietro (re-signed), Trent Frederic (re-signed), Kyle Keyser (re-signed), Jakub Lauko (re-signed), Marc McLaughlin (re-signed), Ian Mitchell (re-signed), Alec Regula (re-signed), Jeremy Swayman (re-signed), Reilly Walsh (re-signed).
UFAs: Jack Ahcan (signed: COL), Samuel Asselin, Patrice Bergeron (retired), Tyler Bertuzzi (signed: TOR), Connor Carrick (signed: SEA), Peter Cehlarik, Connor Clifton (signed: BUF), Matt Filipe, Garnet Hathaway (signed: PHI), Joona Koppanen (signed: PIT), David Krejci, Vinni Lettieri (signed: MIN), Tomas Nosek (signed: NJD), Dmitry Orlov (signed: CAR), Anton Stralman, Chris Wagner (signed: COL), Kai Wissmann, Nick Wolff.
Buffalo Sabres
Signed
Jost signs 1-year contract with Sabres
E. Johnson signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Clifton signs 3-year contract with Sabres
Tokarski signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Richards, Cooley each signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Clague signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Murray signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Weissbach signs 1-year contract with Sabres
Free Agents
RFAs: Brett Murray (re-signed), Linus Weissbach (re-signed).
UFAs: Craig Anderson, Ben Bishop (retired), Kale Clague (re-signed), Vinnie Hinostroza (signed: PIT), Michael Houser, Tyson Jost (re-signed), Sean Malone, Matej Pekar, Lawrence Pilut, Austin Strand, Malcolm Subban (signed: STL).
Calgary Flames
Signed
Hunt, Pospisil, Poolman each signs contract with Flames
Oesterle signs 1-year contrace with Flames
Lyle signs 1-year contract with Flames
Jones, Pettersen each signs 1-year contract with Flames
Free Agents
RFAs: Ben Jones (re-signed), Mathias Emilio Pettersen (re-signed), Martin Pospisil (re-signed).
UFAs: Dryden Hunt (re-signed), Trevor Lewis (signed: LAK), Milan Lucic (signed: BOS), Nicolas Meloche, Matthew Phillips (signed: WSH), Colton Poolman (re-signed), Nick Ritchie, Kristians Rubins, Troy Stecher (signed: ARI), Michael Stone (retired), Alexander Yelesin.
Carolina Hurricanes
Signed
Raanta signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
Orlov signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes
Andersen signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes
Bunting signs 3-year contract with Hurricanes
Coghlan signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
Lemieux signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
DeAngelo signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
C. Jones signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
Free Agents
RFA: Dylan Coghlan (re-signed).
UFAs: Frederik Andersen (re-signed), Dominik Bokk, Calvin de Haan (signed: TBL), Jack Dugan, Ryan Dzingel, Cavan Fitzgerald, Jake Gardiner, Shayne Gostisbehere (signed: DET), Ondrej Kase (signed: Czech Extraliga), Oliwer Kaski, William Lagesson (signed: TOR), Maxime Lajoie (signed: TOR), Mackenzie MacEachern (signed: STL), Stelio Mattheos, Max Pacioretty (signed: WSH), Jesse Puljujarvi, Antti Raanta (re-signed), Zach Sawchenko (signed: VAN), Paul Stastny, Derek Stepan, Malte Stromwall.
Chicago Blackhawks
Signed
Donato signs 2-year contract with Blackhawks
Kurashev awarded 2-year contract with Blackhawks
Free Agents
RFA: Philipp Kurashev (re-signed).
UFAs: Anders Bjork, Hunter Drew, Andreas Englund (signed: LAK), Jakub Galvas, Maxim Golod, Cam Hillis, Caleb Jones (signed: CAR), Jujhar Khaira, Anton Khudobin, Buddy Robinson, Alex Stalock (signed: ANA), Jonathan Toews, Austin Wagner, Andy Welinski.
Colorado Avalanche
Signed
Wood signs 6-year contract with Avalanche
Drouin signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Byram signs 2-year contract with Avalanche
Ahcan signs 2-year contract with Avalanche
Tufte, Wagner, Schueneman, Holm sign 1-year contracts with Avalanche
Cogliano signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Johnson signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Annunen signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Colton signs 4-year contract with Avalanche
Meyers signs 1-year contract with Avalanche
Free Agents
RFAs: Justus Annunen (re-signed), Bowen Byram (re-signed), Ross Colton (re-signed), Sampo Ranta.
UFAs: Andrew Cogliano (re-signed), J.T. Compher (signed: DET), Lars Eller (signed: PIT), Darren Helm, Charles Hudon, Josh Jacobs (signed: STL), Jonas Johansson (signed: TBL), Erik Johnson (signed: BUF), Jack Johnson (re-signed), Keith Kinkaid, Denis Malgin (signed: Swiss National League), Mikhail Maltsev (signed: LAK), Ryan Merkley, Matt Nieto (signed: PIT), Evan Rodrigues (signed: FLA), Gustav Rydahl.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Signed
Free Agents
RFA: Tim Berni.
UFAs: Gavin Bayreuther (signed: DAL), Jon Gillies, Michael Hutchinson, Joona Luoto, Lane Pederson (signed: EDM), Justin Richards (signed: BUF).
Dallas Stars
Signed
Smith signs 1-year contract with Stars
Hanley signs 2-year contract with Stars
Duchene, Steel each signs 1-year contract with Stars
Bayreuther signs 1-year contract with Stars
Caamano signs 1-year contract with Stars
Reedy signs 1-year contract with Stars
Pouliot signs 1-year contract with Stars
Dellandrea signs 1-year contract with Stars
Damiani signs 1-year contract with Stars
Free Agents
RFAs: Nick Caamano (re-signed), Riley Damiani (re-signed), Ty Dellandrea (re-signed), Scott Reedy (re-signed).
UFAs: Riley Barber, Dawson Barteaux, Will Butcher (signed: PIT), Max Domi (signed: TOR), Rhett Gardner (signed: PHI), Ben Gleason (signed: EDM), Luke Glendening (signed: TBL), Joel Hanley (re-signed), Tanner Kero, Joel Kiviranta, Oskari Laaksonen, Adam Scheel, Ryan Shea (signed: PIT), Marián Studenič, Riley Tufte (signed: COL), Dylan Wells.
Detroit Red Wings
Signed
Holl signs 2-year contract with Red Wings
Kostin signs 2-year contract with Red Wings
Lindstrom signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Luff signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Reimer signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Rafferty signs 2-year contract with Red Wings
Sprong signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Gettinger signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Compher signs 5-year contract with Red Wings
Gostisbehere signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Fischer signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Lyon signs 2-year contract with Red Wings
Stevens signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Newpower signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
McIsaac signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Veleno signs 1-year contract with Red Wings
Free Agents
RFAs: John Lethemon, Jared McIsaac (re-signed), Wyatt Newpower (re-signed), Joe Veleno (re-signed).
UFAs: Pontus Andreasson, Seth Barton, Victor Brattstrom, Alex Chiasson (signed PTO: BOS), Adam Erne, Robert Hagg (signed: ANA), Magnus Hellberg (signed: PIT), Klim Kostin (re-signed), Gustav Lindstrom (re-signed), Matt Luff (re-signed), Dylan McLaughlin, Alex Nedeljkovic, Danny O'Regan, Jordan Oesterle (signed: CGY), Chase Pearson, Mark Pysyk, Pius Suter (signed: VAN), Jasper Weatherby (signed: NSH).
Edmonton Oilers
Signed
Caggiula signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Pederson signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Brown signs 1-year contract with Oilers
Gleason signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Rodrigue signs 1-year contract with Oilers
Lavoie signs 1-year contract with Oilers
McLeod signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Bouchard signs 2-year contract with Oilers
Free Agents
RFAs: Evan Bouchard (re-signed), Raphael Lavoie (re-signed), Ryan McLeod (re-signed), Noah Philp, Olivier Rodrigue (re-signed).
UFAs: Justin Bailey, Tyler Benson, Nick Bjugstad (signed: ARI), Jason Demers, Oscar Klefbom, Slater Koekkoek, Ryan Murray, Devin Shore, Mike Smith.
Florida Panthers
Signed
Mikkola signs 3-year contract with Panthers
Reilly signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Carlsson signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Denisenko signs 2-year contract with Panthers
Kulikov signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Ekman-Larsson signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Stolarz signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Stenlund signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Rodrigues signs 4-year contract with Panthers
True signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Lockwood signs 2-year contract with Panthers
Mayhew signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Asplund signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Ludvig signs 2-year contract with Panthers
Fitzgerald signs 1-year contract with Panthers
Free Agents
RFAs: Grigori Denisenko (re-signed), Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko.
UFAs: J-F Berube, Anthony Bitetto, Henry Bowlby, Connor Bunnaman, Lucas Carlsson (re-signed), Casey Fitzgerald (re-signed), Evan Fitzpatrick, Max Gildon, Radko Gudas (signed: ANA), Patric Hornqvist (retired), Alex Lyon (signed: DET), Gerry Mayhew (re-signed), Serron Noel, Givani Smith (signed: SJS), Eric Staal, Marc Staal (signed: PHI), Colin White.
Los Angeles Kings
Signed
Talbot signs 1-year contract with Kings
Lewis signs 1-year contract with Kings
Anderson-Dolan signs 1-year contract with Kings
Englund signs 2-year contract with Kings
Rittich, Maltsev, Santini sign 1-year contracts with Kings
Hicketts signs 1-year contract with Kings
Bjornfot signs 2-year contract with Kings
Fagemo, Madden sign 1-year contracts with Kings
Thomas signs 1-year contract with Kings
Free Agents
RFAs: Tobias Bjornfot (re-signed), Samuel Fagemo (re-signed), Tyler Madden (re-signed), Akil Thomas (re-signed).
UFAs: Jaret Anderson-Dolan (re-signed), Lias Andersson (signed: MTL), Tobie Bisson, Aidan Dudas, Alexander Edler, David Hrenak, Jacob Ingham, Joonas Korpisalo (signed: OTT), Zack MacEwen (signed: OTT), Nate Schnarr, Matt Villalta (signed: ARI).
Minnesota Wild
Signed
Lettieri signs 2-year contract, Lucchini signs 1-year contract with Wild
Duhaime signs 1-year contract with Wild
Gustavsson signs 3-year contract with Wild
Free Agents
RFAs: Calen Addison, Brandon Duhaime (re-signed), Filip Gustavsson (re-signed).
UFAs: Brandon Baddock, Mitchell Chaffee (signed: TBL), Matt Dumba (signed: ARI), Damien Giroux, Joe Hicketts (signed: LAK), John Klingberg (signed: TOR), Gustav Nyquist (signed: NSH), Ryan Reaves (signed: TOR), Mason Shaw, Sam Steel (signed: DAL), Oskar Sundqvist (signed: STL).
Montreal Canadiens
Signed
Keeper signs 1-year contract with Canadiens
Andersson signs 1-year contract with Canadiens
Harvey-Pinard signs 2-year contract with Canadiens
Stephens signs 1-year contract with Canadiens
Newhook signs 4-year contract with Canadiens
Beaudin signs 1-year contract; Condotta signs 2-year contract with Canadiens
Free Agents
RFAs: Nicolas Beaudin (re-signed), Lucas Condotta (re-signed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (re-signed), Alex Newhook (re-signed), Mitchell Stephens (re-signed), Jesse Ylonen.
UFAs: Frederic Allard, Alex Belzile (signed: NYR), Madison Bowey, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin (signed: COL), Denis Gurianov (signed: NSH), Otto Leskinen, Anthony Richard (signed: BOS), Corey Schueneman (signed: COL), Tony Sund, Joel Teasdale, Chris Tierney (signed: NJD).
Nashville Predators
Signed
L. Schenn signs 3-year contract with Predators
Nyquist signs 2-year contract with Predators
Grosenick signs 1-year contract with Predators
Glass signs 2-year contract with Predators
O'Reilly signs 4-year contract with Predators
Carrier signs 1-year contract with Predators
Weatherby signs 1-year contract with Predators
Gurianov signs 1-year contract with Predators
Free Agents
RFAs: Alexandre Carrier (re-signed), Cody Glass (re-signed).
UFAs: Anthony Angello (re-signed), Rasmus Asplund (signed: FLA), Mark Borowiecki (retired), Devin Cooley (signed: BUF), Cal Foote (signed: NJD), Alex Galchenyuk (signed: ARI), Jimmy Huntington, John Leonard (signed: ARI), Markus Nurmi, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Rueschhoff, Zach Sanford (signed: ARI), Tomas Vomacka.
New Jersey Devils
Signed
Bastian signs 2-year contract with Devils
McLeod signs 1-year contract with Devils
Kallgren signs 1-year contract with Devils
Criscuolo, Dowling each signs 2-way contract with Devils
Tierny signs 1-year contract with Devils
Nosek signs 1-year contract with Devils
Bahl signs 2-year contract with Devils
Foote signs 2-way contract with Devils
Free Agents
RFA: Kevin Bahl (re-signed).
UFAs: Nathan Bastian (re-signed), Jonathan Bernier (retired), Jesper Boqvist (signed: BOS), Zachary Emond, Joseph Gambardella, Mason Geertsen, Ryan Graves (signed: PIT), Jeremy Groleau, Jayce Hawryluk, Zack Hayes, Timur Ibragimov, Michael McLeod (re-signed), Brian Pinho (signed: NYI), Robbie Russo, Gilles Senn, Aarne Talvitie, Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood (signed: COL).
New York Islanders
Signed
Engvall signs 7-year contract with Islanders
Mayfield signs 7-year contract with Islanders
Varlamov signs 4-year contract with Islanders
Gauthier, Kuhlman, Pinho each signs contract with Islanders
Wahlstrom signs 1-year contract with Islanders
Skarek signs 2-year contract with Islanders
Free Agents
RFAs: Jakub Skarek (re-signed), Oliver Wahlstrom (re-signed).
UFAs: Collin Adams, Pierre Engvall (re-signed), Blade Jenkins, Scott Mayfield (re-signed), Richard Panik, Zach Parise, Cory Schneider, Semyon Varlamov (re-signed), Bode Wilde, Parker Wotherspoon (signed: BOS).
New York Rangers
Signed
Wheeler signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Quick signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Belzile signs 2-year contract with Rangers
Pitlick signs one-year contract with Rangers
Nash signs two-year contract with Rangers
Bonino signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Mackey, Brouillard each sign 1-year contracts with Rangers
Gustafsson signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Hollowell signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Miller signs 2-year contract with Rangers
Scanlin signs 1-year contract with Rangers
Lafrenière signs 2-year contract with Rangers
Free Agents
RFAs: Alexis Lafrenière (re-signed), K'Andre Miller (re-signed), Lauri Pajuniemi, Brandon Scanlin (re-signed).
UFAs: Ryan Carpenter (signed: SJS), Tim Gettinger (signed: DET), Libor Hajek, Jaroslav Halak, Wyatt Kalynuk (signed: STL), Patrick Kane, William Lockwood (signed: FLA), Niko Mikkola (signed: FLA), Tyler Motte (signed: TBL), C.J. Smith, Vladimir Tarasenko (signed: OTT), Cooper Zech.
Ottawa Senators
Signed
Brannstrom signs 1-year contract with Senators
Korpisalo signs 5-year contract with Senators
Chartier, Currie, Imama, Highmore, Pilon sign 1-year contracts with Senators
Hamonic signs 2-year contract with Senators
MacEwen signs 3-year contract with Senators
Mandolese signs 1-year contract with Senators
Tarasenko signs 1-year contract with Senators
Free Agents
RFAs: Erik Brannstrom (re-signed), Kevin Mandolese (re-signed), Egor Sokolov.
UFAs: Olle Alsing, Jonathan Aspirot, Antoine Bibeau, Derick Brassard, Patrick Brown (signed: BOS), Rourke Chartier (re-signed), Dylan Ferguson, Dylan Gambrell (signed: TOR), Julien Gauthier (signed: NYI), Travis Hamonic (re-signed), Nick Holden, Jacob Lucchini (signed: MIN), Scott Sabourin (signed: SJS), Cam Talbot (signed: LAK), Austin Watson.
Philadelphia Flyers
Signed
Poehling signs 1-year contract with Flyers
Gardner signs 2-year contract with Flyers
Hathaway signs 2-year contract with Flyers
M. Staal signs 1-year contract with Flyers
Attard, Mete each sign contract with Flyers
Cates signed 2-year contract with Flyers
York signs 2-year contract with Flyers
Lycksell signs 2-year contract with Flyers
Frost signs 2-year contract with Flyers
Free Agents
RFAs: Ronnie Attard (re-signed), Noah Cates (re-signed), Morgan Frost (re-signed), Olle Lycksell (re-signed), Cam York (re-signed).
UFAs: Evan Barratt, Kieffer Bellows, Justin Braun (retired), Jackson Cates, Troy Grosenick (signed: NSH), Brendan Lemieux (signed: CAR), James van Riemsdyk (signed: BOS), Max Willman, Wyatte Wylie.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Signed
Acciari signs 3-year contract with Penguins
Graves signs 6-year contract with Penguins
Jarry signs 5-year contract with Penguins
Nieto signs 2-year contract with Penguins
Nedeljkovic signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Eller signs 2-year contract with Penguins
Koppanen signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Shea signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Zohorna, Hellberg sign 1-year contracts with Penguins
Butcher signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Hinostroza signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Johnsson signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Gruden signs 1-year contract with Penguins
Smith signs 1-year contract with Penguins
O'Connor signs 2-year contract with Penguins
Free Agents
RFAs: Jonathan Gruden (re-signed), Filip Hallander, Drew O'Connor (re-signed), Ty Smith (re-signed).
UFAs: Josh Archibald (signed: TBL), Nick Bonino (signed: NYR), Drake Caggiula (signed: EDM), Peter Diliberatore, Brian Dumoulin (signed: SEA), Danton Heinen, Tristan Jarry (re-signed), Dmitry Kulikov (signed: FLA), Josh Maniscalco, Ryan Poehling (signed: PHI), Colin Swoyer, Dustin Tokarski (signed: BUF), Jason Zucker (signed: ARI).
San Jose Sharks
Signed
Blackwood signs 2-year contract with Sharks
Carpenter signs 1-year contract with Sharks
G. Smith signs 2-year contract with Sharks
Burroughs signs 3-year contract with Sharks
Sabourin signs 2-year contract with Sharks
Zetterlund signs 2-year contract with Sharks
Todd signs 2-year contract with Sharks
Gawanke signs 1-year contract with Sharks
Free Agents
RFAs: Martin Kaut, Fabian Zetterlund (re-signed).
UFAs: Mackenzie Blackwood (re-signed), Kyle Criscuolo (signed: NJD), Aaron Dell, Jonah Gadjovich, Noah Gregor, Andreas Johnsson (signed: PIT), Strauss Mann, Markus Nutivaara, Derrick Pouliot (signed: DAL), James Reimer (signed: DET), CJ Suess, Andrej Sustr, Evgeny Svechnikov, Max Veronneau, Jeffrey Viel (signed: WPG).
Seattle Kraken
Signed
Dumoulin signs 2-year contract with Kraken
Yamamoto signs 1-year contract with Kraken
Carrick signs 1-year contract with Kraken
Bellemare signs 1-year contract with Kraken
Borgen signs 2-year contract with Kraken
Lind signs 1-year contract with Kraken
Fleury signs 2-year contract with Kraken
Dunn signs 4-year contract with Kraken
Free Agents
RFAs: Will Borgen (re-signed), Vince Dunn (re-signed), Cale Fleury (re-signed), Kole Lind (re-signed).
UFAs: Ryan Donato (signed: CHI), Joonas Donskoi, Jesper Froden, Morgan Geekie (signed: BOS), Christopher Gibson, John Hayden, Martin Jones (signed: TOR), Austin Poganski, Brogan Rafferty (signed: DET), Carson Soucy (signed: VAN), Daniel Sprong (signed: DET), Alexander True (signed: FLA), Carsen Twarynski.
St. Louis Blues
Signed
MacEachern signs 2-year contract; Jacobs, Kalynuck, M. Subban each signs 1-year contract with Blues
McGing signs 1-year contract with Blues
Sundqvist signs 1-year contract with Blues
Toropchenko signs 2-year contract with Blues
Free Agents
RFAs: Hugh McGing (re-signed), Alexey Toropchenko (re-signed).
UFAs: Logan Brown (signed: TBL), Martin Frk, Thomas Greiss (retired), Matthew Highmore (signed: OTT), Josh Leivo, Brady Lyle (signed: CGY), Tyler Pitlick (signed: NYR), Dmitri Samorukov, Steven Santini (signed: LAK), Nathan Todd (signed: SJS), Luke Witkowski.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Signed
Sheary signs 3-year contract with Lightning
Archibald signs 2-year contract with Lightning
Glendening signs 2-year contract with Lightning
Johansson signs 2-year contract with Lightning
L. Brown signs 1-year contract with Lightning
Chaffee signs 1-year contract with Lightning
De Haan signs 1-year contract with Lightning
Jeannot signs 2-year contract with Lightning
Motte signs 1-year contract with Lightning
Free Agents
RFAs: Tanner Jeannot (re-signed), Simon Ryfors.
UFAs: Rudolfs Balcers, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (signed: SEA), Trevor Carrick, Ian Cole (signed: VAN), Brian Elliott, Alex Killorn (signed: ANA), Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Maxime Lagace, Dominik Masin, Grant Mismash, Dmitry Semykin, Gemel Smith, Daniel Walcott.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Signed
Reaves signs 3-year contract with Maple Leafs
Klingberg signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Akhtyamov, Lagesson, Lajoie, Rifai each signs contract with Maple Leafs
Bertuzzi signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Domi signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Gambrell signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Samsonov awarded 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
M. Jones signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Benoit signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs
Free Agents
RFAs: Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Ilya Samsonov (re-signed).
UFAs: Noel Acciari (signed: PIT), Zach Aston-Reese, Jordie Benn, Michael Bunting (signed: CAR), Carl Dahlstrom, Erik Gustafsson (signed: NYR), Justin Holl (signed: DET), Mac Hollowell (signed: NYR), Erik Kallgren (signed: NJD), Alexander Kerfoot (signed: ARI), Filip Kral, Victor Mete (signed: PHI), Ryan O'Reilly (signed: NSH), Luke Schenn (signed: NSH), Wayne Simmonds, Radim Zohorna (signed: PIT).
Vancouver Canucks
Signed
Blueger, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Canucks
Soucy signs 3-year contract with Canucks
Irwin, Sawchenko each signs 1-year contract with Canucks
Hoglander signs 2-year contract with Canucks
Suter signs 2-year contract with Canucks
Free Agents
RFAs: Nils Hoglander (re-signed), Vitali Kravtsov.
UFAs: Ethan Bear, Kyle Burroughs (signed: SJS), Collin Delia (signed: WPG), Travis Dermott (signed: ARI), Justin Dowling (signed: NJD), Micheal Ferland, Carson Focht, Brady Keeper (signed: MTL), John Stevens.
Vegas Golden Knights
Signed
Howden signs 2-year contract with Golden Knights
Dorofeyev signs 1-year contract with Golden Knights
Free Agents
RFAs: Pavel Dorofeyev (re-signed), Brett Howden (re-signed), Jiri Patera.
UFAs: Teddy Blueger (signed: VAN), Laurent Brossoit (signed: WPG), Connor Corcoran, Spencer Foo, Phil Kessel, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Nolan Patrick, Jonathan Quick (signed: NYR).
Washington Capitals
Signed
Pacioretty signs 1-year contract with Capitals
McIlrath, Phillips each signs contract with Capitals
Limoges signs 1-year contract with Capitals
Fehervary signs 3-year contract with Capitals
Sutter signs 1-year contract with Capitals
Priskie signs 1-year contract with Capitals
Free Agents
RFAs: Henrik Borgstrom, Martin Fehervary (re-signed), Riley Sutter (re-signed)
UFAs: Connor Brown (signed: EDM), Gabriel Carlsson, Kody Clark, Zach Fucale (signed: KHL), Carl Hagelin (retired), Matt Irwin (signed: VAN), Dylan McIlrath (re-signed), Bobby Nardella, Garrett Pilon (signed: OTT), Conor Sheary (signed: TBL), Craig Smith (signed: DAL), Mike Vecchione.
Winnipeg Jets
Signed
Delia signs 1-year contract with Jets
Brossoit, Namestnikov each signs contract with Jets
Jonsson-Fjallby signs 2-year contract with Jets
Viel signs 1-year contract with Jets
Samberg signs 2-year contract with Jets
Barron signs 2-year contract with Jets
Vilardi signs 2-year contract with Jets
Kupari signs 2-year contract with Jets
Stanley signs 1-year contract with Jets
Free Agents
RFAs: Morgan Barron (re-signed), Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke (signed: SJS), Rasmus Kupari (re-signed), Dylan Samberg (re-signed), Logan Stanley (re-signed), Gabriel Vilardi (re-signed).
UFAs: Mikhail Berdin, Evan Cormier, Sam Gagner (signed PTO: EDM), Arvid Holm (signed: COL), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (re-signed), Karson Kuhlman (signed: NYI), Alex Limoges (signed: WSH), Saku Maenalanen, Vladislav Namestnikov (signed: WPG), David Rittich (signed: LAK), Kevin Stenlund (signed: FLA).
-----
FREE AGENTS SUBJECT TO COMPENSATION AND RIGHT TO MATCH -- RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (GROUP 2)
These players have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
OFFER / COMPENSATION
$1,415,740 or below / None
Over $1,415,740 to $2,145,061 / Third-round choice
Over $2,145,061 to $4,290,125 / Second-round choice
Over $4,290,125 to $6,435,186 / First-round and third-round choice
Over $6,435,186 to $8,580,250 / First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $8,580,250 to $10,725,314 / Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $10,725,314 / Four first-round choices
PTO -- Professional tryout contract