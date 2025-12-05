Bedard scores again, Blackhawks hold off Kings in 1st of 2-game set

Nazar has 2 assists, Knight makes 26 saves for Chicago; Los Angeles has lost 6 of 8

Blackhawks at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Connor Bedard scored for the third straight game in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Wyatt Kaiser had a goal, Frank Nazar had two assists, and the Blackhawks (12-9-6) are 4-1-1 in their past six road games. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

Trevor Moore scored and Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Kings (12-8-7), who have lost six of eight (2-3-3).

Drew Doughty returned for Los Angeles after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury he sustained when he was struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15, and forward Warren Foegele returned after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.

Bedard put Chicago up 1-0 at 6:17 of the second period, charging the crease and sweeping in Tyler Bertuzzi’s centering pass nine seconds into a power play. It was Bedard’s fourth goal and sixth point in his past three games.

Kaiser made it 2-0 at 19:54 on a wrist shot from the slot. Kaiser’s first goal of the season came after the Kings failed to capitalize when the puck got lost in Knight’s skates and Phillip Danault missed a shot on the open net with a wraparound.

Moore cut it to 2-1 at 10:38 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle set up by Foegele.

The Kings had a 6-on-4 power play for the final 1:26 after Bedard was called for hooking and they pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker.

Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen left after being hit in the face by a puck with 56.4 remaining.

Latest News

McDavid gets hat trick, Oilers score 9 in win against Kraken

Fantilli scores twice, Blue Jackets rally for shootout win against Red Wings

Flames score 3 in 3rd, end Wild's point streak at 12 games

Gomez’s skill, swagger leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction

CHL notebook: Top Western Conference NHL prospects

NHL On Tap: Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights

Malkin has 3 points, Penguins hold off Lightning

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators rally to hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Barzal has 3 points, Islanders end Avalanche’s 17-game point streak

Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

McMann, Maple Leafs power past Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Wendt scores incredible goalie goal for WHL's Americans

NHL Status Report: Doughty to return for Kings against Blackhawks

2026 Winter Classic taking shape as ‘quite the Florida celebration’ in Miami

Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets