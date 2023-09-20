Coyotes Sign Jenik to One-Year Contract

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Last season, the 23-year-old Jenik registered 7-16-23 and 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 regular-season games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) while also seeing action in two playoff games. He also appeared in two games for the Coyotes in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has recorded 4-1-5 in 17 career NHL games with the team over three seasons. The Nymburk, CZ native has also tallied 30-54-84 and 167 PIM in 110 career games with the Roadrunners.

Jenik was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.