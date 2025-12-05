McDavid gets hat trick, Oilers score 9 in win against Kraken

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Matt Savoie scored two goals, and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three assists for the Oilers (12-11-5), who opened a five-game homestand with a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

“I thought I passed a couple away the other night and it ultimately cost us, losing a 1-0 game,” McDavid said. “Who knows if I score on one of those. I definitely thought about shooting a little bit more.”

Calvin Pickard made 28 saves for his third win of the season and first since Oct. 23. He was 0-2-2 in his previous four starts.

“I don’t think this is quite our team yet. We still have things to work on,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But I'm starting to see a lot more things from our team that I like, and it all starts with a compete and attention to detail in the defensive zone.

“If you don't compete and if you don't defend well, you can't win regularly. You can win once in a while. You can catch a team off guard, win a shootout game. But unless you can consistently play good defensive hockey, you won't have much success.”

Jared McCann, Eeli Tolvanen, Frederick Gaudreau and Jani Nyman scored for the Kraken (11-8-6), who have lost four straight (0-3-1).

“It just feels like we go either one way or the other. We’re either really dialed in defensively and not scoring goals, or we’re giving up six or seven goals and getting our own as well,” McCann said. “It’s frustrating, we have to dial it in here and be better leaders for our team and I think it starts with me, Matty (Beniers), and ‘Ebs’ (Jordan Eberle)."