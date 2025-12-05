CALGARY -- Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson each had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames ended the Minnesota Wild’s 12-game point streak with a 4-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Flames score 3 in 3rd, end Wild's point streak at 12 games
Coronato breaks tie, Wolf makes 26 saves for Calgary
Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames (10-15-4), who played at home for the first time since Nov. 22 (a 3-2 shootout win against the Dallas Stars) following a 2-2-1 road trip. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.
“You come off a long road trip, it was almost like that was just another road game for us, trying to get back home and feel like ourselves again and play in front of our crowd,” Zary said. “Playing against a good team, we knew we had to bear down and be good in our details, and I think we did a good job of that.”
Yakov Trenin scored for the Wild (15-8-5), who went 10-0-2 on their streak. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.
“I think we got outplayed tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “It was the first time in a while I've seen us get outcompeted, get outskated, outexecuted. It wasn't a good night for us. It's hard to win when your compete level, your engagement, your execution isn't close to what it needs to be. And that was the case tonight.”
Minnesota went 0-for-4 on the power play in the first period, including a double-minor for high sticking to Nazem Kadri on which the Wild managed just two shots.
“Our penalty kill came through for us early tonight, which could have been the difference in the game,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.
The Wild outshot the Flames 11-6 in the first period.
“I think we created a bunch of chances,” Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello said. “[Wolf] made some really key saves and obviously it's up to us. We’ve got to try and find a way to at least get one on those power plays. I’ve got to give it to him. He had some key saves at key moments.”
Coronato gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 3:33 of the third period when he took a pass from Morgan Frost and snapped a shot from the slot over the blocker of Gustavsson.
“The guys played well,” Huberdeau said. “Especially coming back from the road trip and playing well the first game at home, it was huge for us.”
Zary put the Flames up 3-1 at 6:18, sliding a shot through the pads of Gustavsson after taking a pass from Blake Coleman on a 2-on-1 rush.
“It's always good to get on the scoreboard and try and do things to help the team,” Zary said. “I think it just comes down to natural instinct. You do your thing and you let the skill take over, and it's something I feel like I've always had, so I think just continue to do those things and play the game the right way.”
Andersson scored into an empty net with 1:00 remaining for the 4-1 final.
Huberdeau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 4:21 of the second period when he backhanded a rebound past Gustavsson to end a 14-game goal drought. Andersson skated around the net and out front before taking the initial shot from the slot.
“Obviously, I’ve been grinding away, but yeah, that one felt good for sure,” Huberdeau said. “Hopefully that can get me going and I can find the back of the net more. I've been getting chances. I think just being around the net, you're going to get rewarded, so that’s what happened tonight, but I thought it was a great team effort.”
Trenin scored his second goal of the season at 16:51 to pull the Wild into a 1-1 tie. Trenin redirected a point shot by defenseman Zach Bogosian past Wolf.
“I think after that we didn't work hard enough to get rewarded with a goal,” Trenin said. “I think we got away from our identity a little bit tonight. No excuses. We’ve got to stay patient and just do what gave us success previously.”
NOTES: The Flames have not allowed a power-play goal in five straight games, killing off all 15 penalties they’ve faced in that span. … Calgary ended an opponent’s point streak of 12-plus games for the third time in the past decade, following the Florida Panthers in 2015-16 (13 games) and the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23 (12 games).