Devils Signs Goaltender Kinkaid | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Kinkaid, 34, returns for a second stint with New Jersey after he spent parts of nine seasons with the organization from 2011-12 to 2018-19. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder earned 64 wins in 151 career games played with the Devils, which also ranks sixth all-time in franchise history. Kinkaid posted a career-high 26 wins in 2017-18 with New Jersey en route to a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Additionally, he’s earned eight career shutouts, while seven were recorded during his first stint with the Devils.

A native of Farmingville, New York, Kinkaid logged his NHL debut on March 5, 2013, vs the Tampa Lightning and owns a 70-58-21 career record in 169 regular-season contests. Kinkaid also played for the Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), NY Rangers (2020-21 to 2021-22) and then the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23. At the American Hockey League (AHL) level, Kinkaid has totaled 108 wins in 226 career games played in parts of eight seasons starting in 2011-12. He played for the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Albany in parts of four seasons from 2011-12 to 2014-15 and posted 69 wins and 10 shutouts in 143 regular-season games.

Born on July 4th, 1989, Kinkaid signed with New Jersey as a free agent on April 18, 2011. He also represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2016 World Championship (WC) and helped the U.S. win a Bronze Medal at the 2018 IIHF WC. Before his professional career, he attended Union College (ECAC) where he won collegiate awards including the 2011 ECAC Goaltender of the Year.