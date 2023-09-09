Motte signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Lightning

Latest news

Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 3

Babcock talks Blue Jackets offseason improvements in Part 3 with NHL.com
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Nevada Little League team poses with Stanley Cup

Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
Rasmus Andersson talks Calgary Flames resolve to silence doubters

Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com
Bruins' Milan Lucic first pitch at Red Sox game

Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park
Edmonton Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss as coach

Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss on website
NHL general managers, coaches discuss state of game

NHL GMs, coaches meet to discuss state of game ahead of 2023-24 season
NHL referee Dan O'Rourke completes bike ride for blind

O'Rourke completes 6-week fundraising bike ride for blind
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
nhl fantasy hockey team rankings projected lineups 2023-24

Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
mike babcock nhl com sit down part 2

Babcock talks communication as Blue Jackets coach in Part 2 of NHL.com Q&A
Oilers, Leon Draisaitl right mindset to win Stanley Cup

Draisaitl, Oilers have 'right mindset' to win Stanley Cup
Aleksander Barkov talks Cup Final experience with Florida Panthers on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Barkov talks Cup Final experience with Panthers on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast
Senators' Sanderson 8-year contract

Sanderson signs 8-year, $64.4 million contract with Senators
Morgan Frost signs 2-year contract with Philadelphia Flyers

Frost signs 2-year, $4.2 million contract with Flyers
Darren Pang talks returns to Chicago excitement around Connor Bedard

Pang talks excitement around Bedard, returning to Blackhawks

Motte signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Lightning

Forward had 19 points with Senators, Rangers last season; Tampa Bay to terminate Archibald contract

9-9 Tyler Motte signs with TBL
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom NHL

Tyler Motte signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The 28-year-old forward had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 62 regular-season games for the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators last season and did not have a point in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Motte has 81 points (43 goals, 38 assists) in 331 regular-season games for the Rangers, Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Blackhawks and seven points (six goals one assist) in 39 playoff games.

Also on Saturday, the Lightning placed Josh Archibald on waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

The 30-year-old forward signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract ($800,000 average annual value) with the Lightning on July 1.

"Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. "Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract. We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors."

Archibald had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 62 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (No. 174) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Archibald has 83 points (45 goals, 38 assists) in 305 regular-season games for the Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes.

Archibald has two points (one goal, one assist) in 24 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.

Related Content

Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker