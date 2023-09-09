Motte signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Lightning

Tyler Motte signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The 28-year-old forward had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 62 regular-season games for the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators last season and did not have a point in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Motte has 81 points (43 goals, 38 assists) in 331 regular-season games for the Rangers, Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Blackhawks and seven points (six goals one assist) in 39 playoff games.

Also on Saturday, the Lightning placed Josh Archibald on waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

The 30-year-old forward signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract ($800,000 average annual value) with the Lightning on July 1.

"Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. "Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract. We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors."

Archibald had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 62 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (No. 174) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Archibald has 83 points (45 goals, 38 assists) in 305 regular-season games for the Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes.

Archibald has two points (one goal, one assist) in 24 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.