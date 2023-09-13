News Feed

LIVE: Adam Lowry named Winnipeg Jets captain

Watch Live as Adam Lowry is introduced as captain
Adam Lowry named Jets captain

Adam Lowry named Jets captain
A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community
Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year

Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year
Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster

Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster
Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead

Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead
Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg

Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg
The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!

The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!
Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23

Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23
Jets have numerous options at forward heading into training camp

Jets have numerous options at forward heading into training camp
Jets announce ECHL affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals

Jets announce ECHL affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals
Stanley happy to be back, eager to prove himself to coaching staff

Stanley happy to be back, eager to prove himself to coaching staff
Barron excited to tee it up at PGA Tour Canada event

Barron excited to tee it up at PGA Tour Canada event
Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract

Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract
Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract

Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract
Vilardi grateful for new contract with Jets

Vilardi grateful for new contract with Jets
Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year contract

Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year contract

Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Chisholm, 23, played 59 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2022-23

WPG_Chisholm
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Declan Chisholm on a one-year, two-way contract with a value of $775,000.

Chisholm, 23, played 59 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, recording 43 points (5G, 38A) and 21 penalty minutes. The Bowmanville, Ont. native’s 38 assists led the Moose last season. He added another four helpers and two PIMs in five playoff games for Manitoba. Chisholm made his NHL debut for the Jets in 2021-22 and played a pair of games for Winnipeg. He has appeared in 140 career AHL games and posted 86 points (16G, 70A) and 59 PIMs. Chisholm, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has also played 10 career AHL playoff games, recording 11 points (2G, 9A) and two PIMs.

Declan Chisholm

Defence

Born Jan 12 2000  -- Bowmanville, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L