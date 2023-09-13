Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Declan Chisholm on a one-year, two-way contract with a value of $775,000.

Chisholm, 23, played 59 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, recording 43 points (5G, 38A) and 21 penalty minutes. The Bowmanville, Ont. native’s 38 assists led the Moose last season. He added another four helpers and two PIMs in five playoff games for Manitoba. Chisholm made his NHL debut for the Jets in 2021-22 and played a pair of games for Winnipeg. He has appeared in 140 career AHL games and posted 86 points (16G, 70A) and 59 PIMs. Chisholm, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has also played 10 career AHL playoff games, recording 11 points (2G, 9A) and two PIMs.

Declan Chisholm

Defence

Born Jan 12 2000 -- Bowmanville, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L