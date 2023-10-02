Zegras signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent

Trevor Zegras signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to be able to get Trevor signed and back on the ice where he belongs,” general manager Pat Verbeek said. “We view Trevor as a critical and valued player and member of our organization and can’t wait to see the next chapter in his career.”

The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and had not been at training camp.

"I've gone through it myself," Verbeek, who played 20 seasons in the NHL, said Sept. 22, the first day of camp. "I went into camp unsigned and I understand what these players are going through. I understand what management's going through. So it's a process. It just has to work itself through. There's constant talks and so you just work through it."

Zegras tied his NHL career high in goals (23) and set his NHL career best in points (65) for the Ducks last season.

Zegras was a finalist for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, when he had 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 75 games.

The No. 9 pick by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 139 points (49 goals, 90 assists) in 180 regular-season games.

With Zegras signed, 21-year-old defenseman Jamie Drysdale remains unsigned. He is a restricted free agent who has not reported to camp.

The Ducks enter this season with a new coach in Greg Cronin, who replaced Dallas Eakins. In addition to Zegras and Drysdale, the Ducks also have young rising players in 20-year-old center Mason McTavish and center Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 Draft.