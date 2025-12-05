There are five games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights
Ovechkin, Capitals heating up; Benn sparkling for Stars
Rolling Stone
Mark Stone is clicking right now, the Vegas Golden Knights forward on a 10-game personal point streak and a four-game point streak (four points; two goals, two assists) since returning from missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. Stone, who has at least a point in all 10 games he has played this season (17 points; four goals, 13 assists), will try to keep it going when the Golden Knights (12-6-8) face the New Jersey Devils (16-10-1) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Vegas has won two straight after a four-game losing streak (0-2-2). New Jersey will try to end a three-game losing streak following three consecutive wins.
Ovechkin keeps on going
Alex Ovechkin continues to be a scoring marvel at 40 years old. The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer added two more in a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday and now has 911 career goals. Ovechkin is also on a six-game point streak (nine points; four goals, five assists) for the Capitals (17-9-2), who square off against the Anaheim Ducks (16-10-1) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Capitals are as hot as Ovechkin, on a season-high six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 22-8. The Ducks have come back to earth a bit, going 5-7-0 in their past 12 games following an 11-3-1 start. Forward Beckett Sennecke's eight-game point streak (eight points; one goal, seven assists) ended in a 7-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wedneday. It was tied for the longest by a rookie in Anaheim history with Paul Kariya (1994-95).
Benn there, done that
Jamie Benn missed the first 19 games of the season with a punctured lung, but the Dallas Stars captain is making up for lost time with eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games for the Stars (18-5-5), who host the San Jose Sharks (13-12-3) at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA). Benn has 226 multipoint games in his NHL career, second in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history behind Mike Modano (358). Meanwhile, Macklin Celebrini continues to be a bright spot for the Sharks; the 19-year-old center leads San Jose in scoring with 40 points (14 goals, 26 points) in 26 games.
Dynamic duo
Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor just love to connect for goals. Two of the Winnipeg Jets top-line forwards, they’ve combined on the same goal 254 times in their NHL careers, four shy of the most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history behind Scheifele and Blake Wheeler (258 times). They could get closer to that mark when the Jets (13-12-1) face the Buffalo Sabres (11-12-4) at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B). It’s no surprise those two lead Winnipeg this season, Scheifele with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) and Connor with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists), each in 26 games. The Sabres, on the second game of a six-game road trip, are 2-7-2 away from home this season.
Mammoth momentum?
The Utah Mammoth (13-12-3) earned their first shutout of the season, and by the largest margin of victory in their young history, when they defeated the Ducks 7-0 on Wednesday to end a four-game losing streak. They'll look to build on that when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET, SNP, Utah16). Forward Clayton Keller continues to be a leader in every way for Utah; the Mammoth captain has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 28 games. Forward Nick Schmaltz is second with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists), also in 28 games. Meanwhile, the Canucks have struggled, going 2-6-3 in their past 11 games.
The schedule
Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B)
San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA)
Utah Mammoth at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET, SNP, Utah16)
Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)