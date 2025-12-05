NHL On Tap: Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights

Ovechkin keeps on going

Alex Ovechkin continues to be a scoring marvel at 40 years old. The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer added two more in a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday and now has 911 career goals. Ovechkin is also on a six-game point streak (nine points; four goals, five assists) for the Capitals (17-9-2), who square off against the Anaheim Ducks (16-10-1) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Capitals are as hot as Ovechkin, on a season-high six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 22-8. The Ducks have come back to earth a bit, going 5-7-0 in their past 12 games following an 11-3-1 start. Forward Beckett Sennecke's eight-game point streak (eight points; one goal, seven assists) ended in a 7-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wedneday. It was tied for the longest by a rookie in Anaheim history with Paul Kariya (1994-95).