News Feed

Game 2 Lineup Card

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Lineups
TK Showcase Recap Game 1

Prospects Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1
2023 Build Week

Minnesota Wild Coaches and Staff Participate in Build Week
2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase 090723

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
wild-announces-2023-24-national-broadcast-schedule-083023

Minnesota Wild Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
wild-launches-official-app-082923

Minnesota Wild Launches Official Minnesota Wild App
wild-to-host-strike-it-wild-bowling-event-100823-082923

Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event
annual-used-equipment-drive-082823

Minnesota Wild Announces Annual Used Equipment Drive
more-wild-players-at-state-fair-082123

More Wild Players at the State Fair
wild-single-game-tickets-on-sale-thursday

Wild Single-Game Tickets For 2023-24 Season on Sale Thursday, August 24
middleton-guerin-state-fair-081723

Middleton and Guerin at the State Fair
wild-to-host-referee-seminar-and-clinic

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic
wild-re-signs-gustavsson-073123

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Three-Year Contact
wild-off-the-tee-announcement-072723

Minnesota Wild Announces Second Annual "Wild off the Tee" Golf Tournament
wild-announces-executive-promotions-072523

Minnesota Wild Announces Executive Promotions
wild-re-signs-duhaime-071623

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Brandon Duhaime
maroon-to-wear-twenty-070623

Maroon to Wear No. 20 with Wild

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Khaira_Signed_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Jujhar Khaira (JOO-jahr KARE-uh) to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$300,000) for the 2023-24 season.

Khaira, 29 (8/13/94), registered 14 points (6-8=14) and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 games with Chicago last season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound native of Surrey, British Columbia, owns 80 points (33-47=80), 229 PIM and six game-winning goals (GWG) in 336 career regular-season games in parts of six seasons with Edmonton (2015-21) and Chicago (2021-23). He has also appeared in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers and recorded one goal.

Khaira tallied 57 points (22-35=57), 164 PIM and three shorthanded goals (SHG) in 133 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over four seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2013-15) and the Bakersfield Condors (2015-17). Khaira recorded 43 points (16-27=43) in 59 games (2013-14) with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and spent one year at Michigan Tech in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) where he recorded 25 points (6-19=25) in 37 games (2012-13).

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round (60th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2015, to become the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL, joining Robin Bawa and Manny Malholtra. He will wear sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.