Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Khaira, 29 (8/13/94), registered 14 points (6-8=14) and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 games with Chicago last season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound native of Surrey, British Columbia, owns 80 points (33-47=80), 229 PIM and six game-winning goals (GWG) in 336 career regular-season games in parts of six seasons with Edmonton (2015-21) and Chicago (2021-23). He has also appeared in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers and recorded one goal.

Khaira tallied 57 points (22-35=57), 164 PIM and three shorthanded goals (SHG) in 133 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over four seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2013-15) and the Bakersfield Condors (2015-17). Khaira recorded 43 points (16-27=43) in 59 games (2013-14) with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and spent one year at Michigan Tech in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) where he recorded 25 points (6-19=25) in 37 games (2012-13).

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round (60th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2015, to become the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL, joining Robin Bawa and Manny Malholtra. He will wear sweater No. 16 with the Wild.