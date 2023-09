The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Egor Sokolov

Shark is back in the black, red, white and gold! After setting the record for most career goals with the Belleville Senators last season, Egor Sokolov will be back

A perennial fan favourite, Sokolov was the 61st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. Since then he has spent the last three years playing between the Belleville Senators and in Ottawa.