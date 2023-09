Morgan Frost signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $2.1 million.

The 24-year-old forward was a restricted free agent.

Frost was fourth on the Flyers last season with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games and led them with 41 even-strength points.

Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 27) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Frost has 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 158 games.