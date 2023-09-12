Latest News

Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
St Louis Blues Torey Krug training camp status

Krug out for start of training camp for Blues with foot injury
Behind The Glass series on Kings training camp premieres October 2

'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Kings training camp to debut
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Hampus Lindholm talks role as leader on Boston after Bergeron Krejci

Lindholm of Bruins talks Bergeron, Krejci legacies in Q&A with NHL.com
Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
Montreal Canadiens Caufield Slafkovsky training camp status

Caufield to start Canadiens training camp on time after shoulder surgery
Zach Parise will not attend Islanders training camp remains UFA

Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent
Matt Pinchevsky joins list of Black coaches in college hockey

Color of Hockey: Pinchevsky set to coach University of Southern Maine
NHL Top players numbers 50 to 41

NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41
Alex Ovechkin joins Washington Commanders NFL season opener

Ovechkin joins Commanders before NFL team’s season opener
Andrew Ladd retires from NHL

Ladd retires from NHL after 16 seasons
Luongo and Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game

Luongo, Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game
Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 3

Babcock talks Blue Jackets offseason improvements in Part 3 with NHL.com
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Nevada Little League team poses with Stanley Cup

Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup
Tyler Motte signs one year contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Motte signs 1-year contract with Lightning
Rasmus Andersson talks Calgary Flames resolve to silence doubters

Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com

Tatar signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Was 2nd player in Devils history last season with at least 20 goals, plus-40 rating

Tomas Tatar signs with COL

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom NHL

Tomas Tatar signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old forward had 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and was plus-41 in 82 regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils last season and one goal in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tatar was the second player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to score at least 20 goals and have a plus-minus rating of at least plus-40 (Patrik Elias, 40 goals and plus-45 in 2000-01).

"Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season."

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 60) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Tatar has 455 points (211 goals, 244 assists) in 783 regular-season games for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 playoff games.

Related

Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker