Tatar signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Tomas Tatar signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old forward had 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and was plus-41 in 82 regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils last season and one goal in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tatar was the second player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to score at least 20 goals and have a plus-minus rating of at least plus-40 (Patrik Elias, 40 goals and plus-45 in 2000-01).

"Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season."

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 60) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Tatar has 455 points (211 goals, 244 assists) in 783 regular-season games for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 playoff games.