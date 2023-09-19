Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Addison, 23 (4/11/00), recorded 29 points (3-26=29), including 18 power-play points, in 62 games for Minnesota last season. He set a new single-season franchise record for assists by a rookie while finishing second in team annuals for total points by a rookie defenseman (Filip Kuba, 30). Addison led all NHL rookies in power-play points, ranked tied for fifth in assists and finished third among rookie defensemen in scoring. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, owns 33 points (5-28=33), 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in 80 career regular-season games in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2020-23).

Addison has also tallied 58 points (13-45=58), 103 PIM and three GWG in 77 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2018-19) and Iowa Wild (2020-22). He led Iowa defensemen in scoring (34), assists (27) and PPG (three) during the 2021-22 AHL season and earned AHL All-Rookie Team honors in 2020-21 after ranking second in scoring (22), third in assists (16) and tied for third in goals (six) among AHL rookie defensemen. Addison played five WHL seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2015-20, posting 215 points (41-174=215) and 210 PIM in 252 games.

Addison was originally selected by the Pittsburg Penguins in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by Minnesota via trade on Feb. 10, 2020, with Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft (Carson Lambos) in exchange for forward Jason Zucker.