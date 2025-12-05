CHL notebook: Top Western Conference NHL prospects

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top prospects for Western Conference NHL teams.

With the CHL season in its third month, several of the top prospects selected by Western Conference NHL teams have stepped up their play. Here are some of the top ones to watch right now (listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Thursday).

Nathan Behm, RW, Kamloops, WHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Behm had a goal and an assist in a win against Penticton on Nov. 29, for his third straight multipoint game, and giving him 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during a six-game point streak. The 18-year-old is second in the WHL with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 26 games, trailing only teammate and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect JP Hurlbert (48 points).

The Blackhawks selected Behm in the third round (No. 66) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (St. Louis Blues)

Carbonneau scored the game-winning goal against Val-d'Or on Nov. 22, and in his next game, against Gatineau on Nov. 29, again scored the game-winner as part of a season-high four points (one goal, three assists).

The 19-year-old, selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 19) of the 2025 draft, is second in the QMJHL with 21 goals in 22 games, and his six game-winning goals are first.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth)

Desnoyers had a season-high four points (two goals, two assists) in a 7-4 win against Saint John on Thursday, and has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak.

The 18-year-old, selected by Utah with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 draft, has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 14 games after missing Moncton's first 11 games recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna, WHL (Utah Mammoth)

Iginla looks fully recovered from double hip surgery that limited the 19-year-old to 21 games last season. He has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in his past 14 games and leads Kelowna with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 16 games.

The Mammoth selected Iginla with the No. 6 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tommy Lafreniere, RW, Kamloops, WHL (Edmonton Oilers)

Lafreniere had two goals and an assist in a win against Penticton on Nov. 29, and has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) during a 12-game point streak. The 18-year-old also has five multipoint games in his past six games and 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) this season.

He is second for Kamloops and is tied for second in the WHL with 19 goals in 26 games, behind Hurlbert (20 goals). The Oilers selected Lafreniere in the third round (No. 83) of the 2025 draft.

Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint, OHL (Los Angeles Kings)

Lombardi ran his goal streak to five games when he scored against Sarnia on Nov. 30. He had seven goals in his streak, which ended in Flint's loss to Peterborough on Thursday. It included game-winning goals in back-to-back games Nov. 26 and Nov. 29.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (No. 125) of the 2025 draft, the 18-year-old leads Flint and is tied for third in the OHL with 18 goals in 26 games.

Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Masse had his first hat trick of the season, including two goals in 35 seconds in the third period of a win against Val-d'Or on Nov. 30. The 19-year-old had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 12 games in November, with at least one point in 11 of them.

Selected by the Ducks in the third round (No. 66) of the 2024 draft, Masse leads Chicoutimi with 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 24 games.

O'Brien had three assists in a loss to Oshawa on Nov. 30, giving him 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 12 games during the month. The 18-year-old had a productive start to December, with a goal in a win against Kingston on Dec. 3.

Selected by the Kraken with the No. 8 pick of the 2025 draft, O'Brien leads the OHL with 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) in 25 games.

Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George, WHL (San Jose Sharks)

Ravensbergen won his sixth straight start in a win against Kelowna on Dec. 2, making 30 saves. The 19-year-old has a 1.50 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout during his streak.

Selected by the Sharks in the first round (No. 30) of the 2025 draft, Ravensbergen is 14-6-0 with a 2.51 GAA, .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 20 games.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver, WHL (Dallas Stars)

Schmidt tied a WHL record by scoring five seconds into a win against Penticton on Nov. 28. The 18-year-old scored the next night against Everett and has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Selected by the Stars in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 draft, Schmidt leads Vancouver with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 26 games.

Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Vanacker scored his OHL-best 24th goal in a win against Kingston on Dec. 3. Coming in his 24th game, the 18-year-old equaled the 24 goals he scored in 45 games last season.

Chosen by the Blackhawks in the first round (No. 27) of the 2024 draft, Vanacker has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past six games, and 38 points in 24 games this season.

Kieron Walton, LW, Sudbury, OHL (Winnipeg Jets)

Walton had a goal and an assist in a loss to Guelph on Nov. 30, giving the 19-year-old 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) during a 10-game point streak, as well as a five-game goal streak.

Selected by the Jets in the sixth round (No. 187) of the 2024 draft, Walton leads Sudbury with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games.