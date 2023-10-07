News Feed

Sully Says Penguins at Sabres Final Preseason Game

Sully Says: Penguins at Sabres (Final Preseason Game)
Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)
Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression

Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression
Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)
Jake Guentzel Practices with Penguins

Jake Guentzel Practices with Penguins in a Full Capacity
Penguins Announce 2023-24 Seven-Game Mini-Plans

Penguins Announce 2023-24 Seven-Game Mini-Plans
Halifax Homecoming Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia

Halifax Homecoming: Penguins Join Sidney Crosby for Unforgettable Experience in Nova Scotia
Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg

Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg
Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour

Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour
Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)

Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)
Sidney Crosby Penguins Team Tour Guide Nova Scotia

Penguins Discover Charms of Nova Scotia with Sidney Crosby as Tour Guide
Getting to Know Ryan Graves

What's the 'Scoop' with Ryan Graves
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins Nova Scotia Showdown

Sidney Crosby's Worlds Will Collide in the Nova Scotia Showdown
Sully Says Penguins vs Sabres Preseason

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)

Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

Signed1_WHITE_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The two-way contract will run through the 2023-24 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

White, 26, spent the 2022-23 season with the Florida Panthers, recording eight goals, seven assists and 15 points in 68 games. He also suited up in 21 playoff games, helping the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound White is a veteran of seven NHL seasons split between Florida and the Ottawa Senators organization. In 292 career regular-season games, he’s recorded 44 goals, 69 assists and 113 points. His best season came with Ottawa in 2018-19 when he set career highs across the board in goals (14), assists (27) and points (41) in 71 games.

Prior to being drafted by Ottawa in the first round (21st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, White played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Boston College, notching 76 points (35G-41A) in 72 career games.

The native of Boston, Massachusetts has represented the United States on multiple occasions. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship and 2015 World Under-18 Championship, and took home bronze medals at the 2018 World Championship and 2016 World Junior Championship.