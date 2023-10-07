Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The two-way contract will run through the 2023-24 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

White, 26, spent the 2022-23 season with the Florida Panthers, recording eight goals, seven assists and 15 points in 68 games. He also suited up in 21 playoff games, helping the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound White is a veteran of seven NHL seasons split between Florida and the Ottawa Senators organization. In 292 career regular-season games, he’s recorded 44 goals, 69 assists and 113 points. His best season came with Ottawa in 2018-19 when he set career highs across the board in goals (14), assists (27) and points (41) in 71 games.

Prior to being drafted by Ottawa in the first round (21st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, White played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Boston College, notching 76 points (35G-41A) in 72 career games.

The native of Boston, Massachusetts has represented the United States on multiple occasions. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship and 2015 World Under-18 Championship, and took home bronze medals at the 2018 World Championship and 2016 World Junior Championship.