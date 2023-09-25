Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Dr. Sonia Acosta, who was born and raised in Mexico, never thought a former American peace activist would motivate her to live a life of community service.

“I was inspired in one of my history classes by what Jane Addams did,” Acosta said. “She would have low-income people come to a big house to do trainings, take classes and learn job skills. For some reason, that always stuck with me.”

After receiving a scholarship from the Rotary International Foundation in 1984, Acosta attended Western Michigan University, where she completed her master’s degree and Ph.D. in psychology.

Upon moving to Pontiac, Mich., in 1982, Acosta took a role as the first supervisor of Centro La Familia, which, at the time, was a small mental health-focused initiative of Oakland County Community Health.

Under Acosta’s leadership, the program has blossomed into Centro Multicultural La Familia, a non-profit organization that provides services including mental health support, interpretation and translation assistance, education opportunities and more.