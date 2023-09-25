News Feed

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

President and chief executive officer of Centro Multicultural La Familia honored for providing social services to Latinx community

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Dr. Sonia Acosta, who was born and raised in Mexico, never thought a former American peace activist would motivate her to live a life of community service.

“I was inspired in one of my history classes by what Jane Addams did,” Acosta said. “She would have low-income people come to a big house to do trainings, take classes and learn job skills. For some reason, that always stuck with me.”

After receiving a scholarship from the Rotary International Foundation in 1984, Acosta attended Western Michigan University, where she completed her master’s degree and Ph.D. in psychology.

Upon moving to Pontiac, Mich., in 1982, Acosta took a role as the first supervisor of Centro La Familia, which, at the time, was a small mental health-focused initiative of Oakland County Community Health.

Under Acosta’s leadership, the program has blossomed into Centro Multicultural La Familia, a non-profit organization that provides services including mental health support, interpretation and translation assistance, education opportunities and more.

“There is an increased awareness that we need to work with this community if we want to prosper,” Acosta said. “That means all of us.”

Acosta, president and chief executive officer of Centro Multicultural La Familia, is the second Game Changers honoree who the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank are recognizing as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We’re honored to celebrate Dr. Acosta and the work taking place through Centro Multicultural La Familia,” said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Impacting thousands of people each year, Dr. Acosta is delivering much needed access to vital resources for the Latino community in Pontiac.” 

According to Acosta, Centro Multicultural La Familia continues to grow as a multi-faceted organization. She estimates the non-profit currently serves more than 3,000 Pontiac residents.

“We have a unique opportunity to offer some of those services to people who would otherwise not be able to access that,” Acosta said. “We’re especially talking about the Latino community or even other ethnic groups who usually don’t feel welcomed after coming from other places. We try to provide a place where they feel safe and wanted. We want to be as culturally open as possible.”

Acosta said by providing a wide range of social services, Centro Multicultural La Familia is “more recognized than we have ever been.”

“We have business entrepreneurship opportunities, a school readiness program and radio program,” Acosta said. “The radio especially has opened a lot of doors for us because a lot of people are listening.”

Acosta said she is honored to be named a Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree and believes the recognition will raise awareness of the value and need of Centro Multicultural La Familia.

“I’m a very shy person,” Acosta said. “I usually don’t talk much about what I do. So, I prefer that the spotlight is put on Centro Multicultural La Familia, not me. I like when more people can know about what we do and can come to us for the services we provide. It fills me with pride to be part of this.”

To learn more about Centro Multicultural La Familia, visit CentroMulticultural.org.