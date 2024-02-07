Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

DETROIT -- College hockey’s most-played rivalry is returning to Little Caesars Arena this Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET), when the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines men’s ice hockey teams clash for the “Iron D” Trophy in the annual “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer.
And for Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Red Savage and goalie prospect Trey Augustine, who are teammates at Michigan State, Saturday’s showdown can’t come soon enough.
“It’s something that when you’re growing up here in Michigan, you hear about it, go to those games and see how intense the rivalry is,” Savage said on Jan. 31 during a special press conference at Little Caesars Arena. “It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It’s easy to make enemies with those guys down the road. Just that intense rivalry, it’s easy to flare up especially on the big stage here. Everyone on our team is super pumped.”
Entering Wednesday, Michigan State (18-7-3 overall, 12-4-2 Big Ten) and Michigan (14-9-3, 7-7-1) ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the USCHO poll, respectively. The Spartans and Wolverines met for the first time this season last month at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., splitting a two-game set from Jan. 19-20.
“We’re both super highly skilled teams and highly competitive,” Savage said about the in-state rivals.