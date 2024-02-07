Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Limited tickets remain to watch Michigan State and Michigan battle for “Iron D” Trophy

Det_DuelintheD_020724
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- College hockey’s most-played rivalry is returning to Little Caesars Arena this Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET), when the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines men’s ice hockey teams clash for the “Iron D” Trophy in the annual “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer.

And for Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Red Savage and goalie prospect Trey Augustine, who are teammates at Michigan State, Saturday’s showdown can’t come soon enough. 

“It’s something that when you’re growing up here in Michigan, you hear about it, go to those games and see how intense the rivalry is,” Savage said on Jan. 31 during a special press conference at Little Caesars Arena. “It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It’s easy to make enemies with those guys down the road. Just that intense rivalry, it’s easy to flare up especially on the big stage here. Everyone on our team is super pumped.”

Entering Wednesday, Michigan State (18-7-3 overall, 12-4-2 Big Ten) and Michigan (14-9-3, 7-7-1) ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the USCHO poll, respectively. The Spartans and Wolverines met for the first time this season last month at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., splitting a two-game set from Jan. 19-20.

“We’re both super highly skilled teams and highly competitive,” Savage said about the in-state rivals.

Michigan and Michigan State will also play Friday night in Ann Arbor, ahead of Saturday’s game, which will conclude the season series between the historic programs. Michigan has claimed the “Iron D” Trophy against Michigan State in each of the last six “Duel in the D” matchups at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re looking forward to it and it should be a fun atmosphere,” Augustine said. “Just can’t wait to get out there.”

Selected 114th overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Savage has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 29 games with the Spartans this season.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons with Miami (Ohio), Savage said he’s enjoyed the transition from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) to the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot more money in the Big Ten,” Savage said. “So, it’s a little bit easier getting to games, being able to charter flights and getting treated a little bit more like a professional. The NCHC is still one of the hardest leagues to play in in college hockey. I think it’s just different from skill and age level. I think the Big Ten is a little bit younger, more skilled and maybe a little bit less hard on the puck in some areas.”

The junior forward said he is honored to be part of the Red Wings organization as he continues his development.

“It’s pretty cool, especially being only an hour-and-a-half away from (Detroit) and being able to come and do things like this,” Savage said. “It’s something I wasn’t able to do in the past, so it’s cool. Just the privilege to be in such a great organization, they treat us so well here. There’s constant communication. Everyone seems to want you to take that next step and seems to be on your side.”

Augustine, who was Detroit’s 41st overall pick in 2023, said he also appreciates the feedback from the Red Wings Player Development staff.

“They just want me to get better every day,” Augustine said. “That’s kind of all I’m focusing on. Obviously there’s some parts of my game like rebound control and puck playing that they still want me to improve upon. But overall, it’s just taking it day-by-day and getting better still.”

A South Lyon, Mich., native, Augustine is off to an impressive start to his freshman campaign at Michigan State. In 26 games, the goaltender has a 17-6-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and three shutouts.

“It’s definitely been a challenge,” Augustine said about adjusting to college hockey. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of getting used to it and now I feel like I’m getting more comfortable game by game.”

Augustine said one of his primary goals this season is to help the Spartans snap an 11-year NCAA Tournament drought.

“Just for the past couple of years, seeing what the program has become now, it’s pretty special to see the growth,” Augustine said. “Obviously that’s super important to us.”

The Wolverines also boast a Red Wings prospect on their roster, as sophomore forward Kienan Draper, Detroit’s 187th overall pick in 2020, has 11 points in 24 games this season. He is the son of Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper.

Limited tickets are still available for the 2024 “Duel in the D” and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service office at 313-471-7575.

