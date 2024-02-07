Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Michigan and Michigan State will also play Friday night in Ann Arbor, ahead of Saturday’s game, which will conclude the season series between the historic programs. Michigan has claimed the “Iron D” Trophy against Michigan State in each of the last six “Duel in the D” matchups at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re looking forward to it and it should be a fun atmosphere,” Augustine said. “Just can’t wait to get out there.”

Selected 114th overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Savage has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 29 games with the Spartans this season.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons with Miami (Ohio), Savage said he’s enjoyed the transition from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) to the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot more money in the Big Ten,” Savage said. “So, it’s a little bit easier getting to games, being able to charter flights and getting treated a little bit more like a professional. The NCHC is still one of the hardest leagues to play in in college hockey. I think it’s just different from skill and age level. I think the Big Ten is a little bit younger, more skilled and maybe a little bit less hard on the puck in some areas.”

The junior forward said he is honored to be part of the Red Wings organization as he continues his development.

“It’s pretty cool, especially being only an hour-and-a-half away from (Detroit) and being able to come and do things like this,” Savage said. “It’s something I wasn’t able to do in the past, so it’s cool. Just the privilege to be in such a great organization, they treat us so well here. There’s constant communication. Everyone seems to want you to take that next step and seems to be on your side.”

Augustine, who was Detroit’s 41st overall pick in 2023, said he also appreciates the feedback from the Red Wings Player Development staff.

“They just want me to get better every day,” Augustine said. “That’s kind of all I’m focusing on. Obviously there’s some parts of my game like rebound control and puck playing that they still want me to improve upon. But overall, it’s just taking it day-by-day and getting better still.”