RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings went through a wide range of emotions Monday night against the New York Islanders, but in the end, departed UBS Arena with a 4-3 overtime victory and boarded their flight home with plenty to feel good about.

Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner at 1:25 of overtime for the Red Wings, who erased a two-goal deficit in the third period against the Islanders for their first multi-goal comeback win of the 2023-24 season.

Goalie Ville Husso made a season-high 37 saves in the victory for Detroit (6-3-1; 13 points), which snapped a three-game winless streak and has recorded its most points through the first 10 games of a campaign since 2014-15. New York earned a point but dropped to 4-2-2 (10 points) with the overtime loss.

“They hung in there the whole time,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about his players. “They didn’t get rattled and kept going. This is a big win for us. If we want to get anywhere we’re trying to get, we got to stop these slides.”