PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

Raymond scores game-winner in OT for Detroit, which erases two-goal deficit in third period to snap three-game winless streak

By Jonathan Mills
ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings went through a wide range of emotions Monday night against the New York Islanders, but in the end, departed UBS Arena with a 4-3 overtime victory and boarded their flight home with plenty to feel good about.

Lucas Raymond scored the game-winner at 1:25 of overtime for the Red Wings, who erased a two-goal deficit in the third period against the Islanders for their first multi-goal comeback win of the 2023-24 season.  

Goalie Ville Husso made a season-high 37 saves in the victory for Detroit (6-3-1; 13 points), which snapped a three-game winless streak and has recorded its most points through the first 10 games of a campaign since 2014-15. New York earned a point but dropped to 4-2-2 (10 points) with the overtime loss.

“They hung in there the whole time,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about his players. “They didn’t get rattled and kept going. This is a big win for us. If we want to get anywhere we’re trying to get, we got to stop these slides.”

Detroit outshot New York by a slim margin, 11-10, in a scoreless first period that saw Husso make a sequence of highlight-reel saves just past the frame's midway point.

“Our last two games we were not very competitive in the first,” Lalonde said. “I thought we did a very good job of flipping that. We had a much better first period.”

The Islanders opened the scoring at 18:39 of the second period, finishing a short-handed goal to take a 1-0 lead. 

“I didn’t mind our second,” Lalonde said. “But we found ourselves down. Statistically when you find yourself down on the road, you don’t win."

New York doubled its advantage, 2-0, at 1:05 of the third period. According to Jake Walman, at that point of the game, it would have been easy for the Red Wings to feel deflated.

“Proud of the guys for battling through it and sticking to the game plan," Walman said. "It didn’t faze us.”

The tide turned drastically later in the final frame. Daniel Sprong, who was assisted by Michael Rasmussen and Walman, spoiled Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid at 7:55 with an impressive toe-drag goal to make it 2-1.

Walman evened things up, 2-2, at 9:35 when he finished a rebound from above the left face-off circle. Moritz Seider and Raymond recorded the assists.

Then at 11:43, J.T. Compher received Seider's backdoor pass and scored into an open net to give Detroit its first lead of the night, 3-2.

The Islanders responded at 15:49 with a power-play goal, sending the game into overtime.  

During the 3-on-3 extra session, Raymond's third career NHL overtime goal was set up by Compher after New York failed to clear the puck in its defensive zone.

“A lot of guys played a really good game today,” Raymond said. “We really played as a team.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Florida Panthers Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on what he liked Monday compared to the Red Wings’ previous two games

“Our start. We were way more competitive. For whatever reason, our first two starts we weren’t competitive. That’s disappointing. We had pushes in both those games but not a recipe for success to chase games all the time. We want to try to dictate.”

Husso on the challenge of facing Sorokin

“It’s nice. You need to be on top of our own game too. He’s an amazing goalie. There’s a lot of good goalies in this league, and he’s one of them. You got to put yourself into battle mode against that guy.”

Walman on Detroit’s defense against New York

“You can never give up on plays. They’re a great team, so you always got to be on your guard. It starts with D and getting the puck up to our guys. Everybody can bury it.”

Walman on the importance of Monday’s win

“A little bit of a relief. I think we’ve struggled putting a full game together the last couple of games. We really did that (Monday). We have the confidence and belief in this room that we can do that every night, so it’s just putting it together. That’s it.”