RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings know the exhilaration of victory in the National Hockey League. And never could the Red Wings have enjoyed that uplifting feeling more than they did after Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Red Wings took off for Toronto following Saturday’s 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, but mechanical issues with the team plane, Red Bird III, forced the club to turn around and spend the night in Detroit.

Although their flight was rescheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Red Wings did not leave Detroit until after 4 p.m. ET and arrived at Scotiabank Arena around 6:15 p.m. ET. Fortunately, because of the Red Wings' delayed departure, the NHL announced earlier that afternoon that their game against the Maple Leafs would begin at 7:30 p.m. ET instead of 7 p.m. ET.

“Our staff, from top to bottom, all of them went above and beyond for us to have everything we needed to play tonight,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We had every reason to not show up, and we showed up. We’ve talked about our locker room and how close it is. That should show people right there what it says about the guys in this room.”

Making his first start since Dec. 27, goalie James Reimer finished with 28 saves for the Red Wings (22-16-5; 49 points), who extended their point streak to six straight games and moved into the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves for the Maple Leafs (21-12-8; 50 points), who are winless in their last three games.

“So much adversity where if we don’t have the character we have in here, you could give up, lick your wounds and try again next game,” said Reimer, who spent his first six NHL seasons (2010-16) with Toronto. “But we dug in and just to a man, so proud of the guys.”