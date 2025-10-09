PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

And fans of all ages with or without game tickets can cheer on the team before Thursday’s season opener with the annual Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and more information about the free event can be found here.

“Ever since my first year here, it’s been unbelievable playing in front of [Red Wings fans] every night,” Raymond said. “They are unreal night in and night out, and that gives us that extra energy and boost. Excited to get out there, feel the atmosphere. It’s going to be a fun night.”

There’s certainly a lot of optimism around this year’s squad, and having three prospects -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka – all set to make their NHL debuts on Thursday night only adds to the excitement.

The pregame message being shared to that rookie trio, McLellan revealed, is simple.

“Just play,” McLellan said. “We’re not going to overburden them. There are enough nerves and anxious around. Their families are in, Game No. 1, home opener, 100-year celebration…like, there’s a lot going on that they can get caught up in. The last thing they need is us in their ears. They’ve been around us now for almost a month. They know what they have to do and they know how to do it, or they wouldn’t be in the lineup. So, we’re just going to get out of the way and hopefully they play a fearless-type game.”

Set to start his first full season as the Red Wings’ bench boss, McLellan also wasn’t afraid to admit that he had some butterflies in his stomach following Thursday’s morning skate.

“You plan all summer, go through Training Camp and try to get your team together and organized,” McLellan said. “You really have nothing to base your judgements on. I call it evidence. That’s why you play the games now, and the players give you evidence and a guideline as to where you take the group. Do we have to keep pounding some basics into them or can we grow the team? The first [regular-season game] is always a little unpredictable. Those nerves can get to you. You can overplay or underplay, but counting on the group to show up and put a good effort in.”