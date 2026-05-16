Brandsegg-Nygård, ‘a better hockey player now than I was at this time last year,’ enjoying second Calder Cup Playoff experience with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A little over a year has passed since Michael Brandsegg-Nygård officially made the leap from Europe to North America, and the 20-year-old forward believes the time he’s spent with the Detroit Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins since then has elevated not only every aspect of his game but also his self-confidence.

“I feel like I’m better in everything,” Brandsegg-Nygård recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I’m more comfortable. I’m bigger, stronger and faster. I’m definitely, I feel, a better hockey player now than I was at this time last year. I trust myself more now than I did last year, and I’ve been [in North America] for a full season. I know these guys and the game more, so it’s easier for me to play now.”

In addition to recording one assist in 14 NHL games with Detroit during the 2025-26 regular season, Brandsegg-Nygård tallied 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists in 60 AHL contests with Grand Rapids. Among all AHL rookies, the former first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft had the fifth-most goals and was tied for seventh in points and 11th in assists.

“It feels like it costs you more when you make a mistake in the NHL,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “Everyone up there is so much more skilled, although there’s a lot of skill down here too…Whether it was the opportunity to be up in Detroit a few times, which I feel like I learned a lot from that, or being in Grand Rapids, where I’m playing a lot of hockey and learning a lot by being around the older guys, it feels like I’ve grown my game.”