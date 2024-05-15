Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Kris Letang and John Ludvig, as well as forward Matt Nieto, recently underwent successful surgeries, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Letang underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand on May 10. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The expected recovery time is eight weeks.

Ludvig’s surgery was a repair to the extensor tendon in his left wrist. Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Orthopedics performed the procedure on April 24. The expected recovery time is four to six months.

Nieto underwent successful reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee on May 2. The surgery was completed by Dr. Robert LaPrade at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minnesota. The expected recovery time is six to seven months.

All procedures were in collaboration with Penguins Head Team Physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine.

