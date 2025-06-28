Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

TRADING UP TO TAKE PEYTON KETTLES

Getting drafted by the Penguins was extra special for Peyton Kettles, as the first jersey he owned was Evgeni Malkin’s.

“Definitely a cool full circle moment,” Kettles said.

While he has yet to meet the franchise center, Kettles does have familiarity with someone in the organization. He played junior hockey for the Swift Current Broncos with Penguins 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering, a fellow Winnipeg native.

"I have a really good relationship with Owen,” Kettles said. “Started my Western League career with him, and we were D partners for a long time, so definitely happy to reunite with him.”

Like Pickering, Kettles has some height, as he measures 6-6 and 195 pounds. He had a massive growth spurt in the last few years, as Kettles was 5-5 in eighth grade. So while it’s a big advantage (pun intended), Kettles is still adjusting to his new frame.

“It's definitely a big part in how physical I am with how tall I am, but it was hard to grow into my body and to gain weight,” said Kettles, who models his game after Boston’s Brandon Carlo. “So, it's definitely something that I'm still working on.”

What’s particularly exciting about Kettles is that he moves well for being such a big fella.

“My skating, it's definitely a big part in how physical I can be,” he said. “If I'm not a good skater, I can't really catch up to those guys and beat them.”

Clark’s evalution was as follows:

“Extremely young for the draft class. 6-6. Right shot. Elite defensive stick. Super competitive. Tough. He checks a lot of boxes [as we are] trying to improve certain qualities on the back end here with the depth we have in the prospects.”