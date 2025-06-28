Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

At the start of this week, the Penguins had one first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. They acquired a second one on Wednesday, and finished Friday with three for the first time since 1984: forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon, and Will Horcoff.

“For us to come out of the first round with the three players that we did – I think they’re all very different player types – we’re extremely excited,” said Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

“You’re trying to find that balance between having a lot and having quality... and we have to deliver. We believe that all three are going to be very high-quality players in the NHL. So, we're excited about that, excited to get to work with them.”