Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"

News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)
Kyle Dubas Talks Penguins Start

Kyle Dubas Shares His Perspective on Pittsburgh's Start
Penguins Discuss Challenge of Facing Colorado

Colorado Presents a Tough Challenge for Penguins, "But I Think It's One We Need Right Now"
Sully Says Penguins versus Stars

Sully Says: We Got an Awful Lot of Hockey in Front of Us
Penguins Announce Plans for Halloween Celebration on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Announce Plans for Halloween Celebration on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Stars (10.24.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Stars (10.24.23)
Penguins Special Teams a Work in Progress

Penguins Special Teams a Work in Progress
Consistency is the Operative Word

Consistency is the Operative Word
Ryan Shea Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Debut

Ryan Shea's Support System Shows Up for His NHL Debut
Sully Says Penguins at Blues

Sully Says: "We Got What We Deserved" After 4-2 Loss in St. Louis
Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)
Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener

Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener
Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day
Getting to Know Reilly Smith

"The Total Package" and "A Really Nice Guy": Get to Know Reilly Smith
Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings

Sully Says: Penguins Lost Themselves for a Few Minutes in the Second, But Had a Hell of a Third
Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)
Penguins Acquire Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek from the Canucks in Exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover

Penguins Acquire Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek from the Canucks in Exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover
Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"

tristan-jarry-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

After three straight losses, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said he wasn’t overly panicked about Pittsburgh’s tough start to the season from a record standpoint.

“We have to commit to the structure that the coaching staff is putting in place. It's going to get there, it's just a matter of the sooner we can get it and the sooner we can rely on those foundational items, the better for our success,” Dubas said.

“Every game provides us a chance to really build out the way that we want to play and exert ourselves, and tomorrow night against Colorado, it's going to be an extraordinarily difficult test. I'm excited to see how our guys react to it.”

Well, the Penguins responded with a nearly flawless performance, handing the red-hot Avalanche – who entered the game 6-0 – their first setback of the year on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves to earn the shutout in Pittsburgh’s 4-0 win. Winger Reilly Smith netted a pair of first-period goals, forward Lars Eller built on that lead in the second with his first as a Penguin, and captain Sidney Crosby rounded out the scoring in the third.

“We didn’t have our best performance in the last few, so sooner or later you’re just going to have to break through the wall, and I think we did a good job in the team effort tonight,” Smith said.

Smith speaks with the media

But what stood out the most through all 60 minutes was Pittsburgh’s play away from the puck, which is something they had struggled with recently, particularly on Saturday in St. Louis.

“The willingness to do the right thing, stay above their guys, and be on the right side defensively… fight for loose pucks and have a strong defensive game,” Eller said. “I think the willingness to do that, the commitment, was there. That led to good offense.”

Eller logged over five shorthanded minutes as Pittsburgh’s penalty kill had a perfect night in every sense of the word, with Colorado’s dynamic power play having nothing to show for 10 minutes on the man-advantage.

Eller speaks with the media

“I think we were just keeping them to the perimeter,” Jarry said. “I think that’s the strength of our game, is when we’re keeping guys to the outside and when we’re forcing them to move the puck around. I think that makes it a little easier on us. It makes us get a little bit more time for the decisions that we need, and I think when we put them on the run, we’re able to get the puck back and get clears. Then getting fresh guys, it helps.”

Jarry’s teammates couldn’t say enough about his play tonight, where he methodically shut down the likes of Nathan MacKinnon (over 100 points last season), Mikko Rantanen (a franchise record 55 goals), and Cale Makar (a generational defenseman).

“I want to be solid back there,” the netminder said. “I want the guys to know what they're going to get every night. I want to be committed to every save. Just being prepared, I think that helps me, puts me in a good position, and it helps me make saves.”

Jarry speaks with the media

Here’s what Head Coach Mike Sullivan had to say after the game.

It seemed like you guys did a much better job in front of both nets tonight. Is that fair to say? Was it a point of emphasis in the lead-up to the game? “Yeah, I thought we did. I thought this might have been one of the best games we played all year from a structure standpoint. I thought we were able to create a lot of offense off of our defense, and I think that's going to be an important element of our game moving forward. When we’re paying attention to details and defending the good ice, I thought we did a much better job at our net-front and defending that area against a team that's got a lot of speed, but also a lot of size. I thought our guys competed hard at the blue paint. Jars made some timely saves for us, I thought he was terrific. But without a doubt, we've had a running conversation for most of the year just about the importance of winning the blue paint areas at both ends of the rink.”

Were you also emphasizing tracking back? Your forwards had so many turnovers that they forced just by doing that. “Yeah, it's such a big part of defense, just having numbers and pushing the rush into our defenseman. I think it makes it easier for our D to establish the gaps that they need to establish in order to defend the rushes. And when you track hard, you can put a lot of pressure on your opponents on the entries. I thought we forced a lot of turnovers and we were able to counterattack. When I say we were creating a lot of offense off our defense, that's one of the areas that's an important aspect of it. When you track hard and you have numbers back, you limit a team’s ability to create off the rush. This team in particular is very dynamic, and with the type of defensemen that they have and some of the forwards and the skill that they have up front, they can be a handful off the rush. But I thought our guys really committed to playing the right way in that aspect.”

I think the PK has been pretty good so far this season, but tonight against a power play with that kind of talent, they didn't get many looks at all. What in particular did your PK do well? “I just thought they did a good job collectively as a group. That's a real good power play that we're up against. Our PK had to kill far too many for our liking, that’s for sure. It felt like we were on the kill half the second period. We’d like to take less penalties, for sure. But I thought they did a terrific job. A lot of it is just attention to detail. It's understanding pressure points and working together collectively as a group. I thought they were reading off each other well, they closed down some of the threats. When we did break down or Colorado made some nice plays, I thought Jars was there to make some really good saves. He made a couple of ten-bell saves on the penalty kill. Usually, when your penalty kill is going well, your best penalty killer is your goaltender – and I thought he was that tonight for us.”

Kris Letang said a win like that tonight against a team like that tonight is important after a few losses and with a lot of new guys so that doubt doesn’t creep in and you don’t need to tinker too much. Do you feel the same way? “Yeah, I do. I thought I told the guys after the game that this one has to feel good, and gives us something to build on. Of all the games we've played this year, this one we played with the most structure away from the puck. I thought we did a good job just defending the good ice and the inside ice, and then taking advantage of what the game gave us offensively. So, I think there's a lot of good examples that we can point towards in this game that can help us move forward. If we're going to become the team that I think we're capable of, we have to be able to win different ways. Against a team like this, that's as explosive and as dynamic as they are, to beat them the way we did with just some structure and defending hard, I think that's an important element, because I think it gives our team a lot of confidence that we're capable in that area. I also think it just gives us something to build on moving forward.”

Lars’ line with Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna generated another goal for you. All three guys on that line are 6-2 or taller –how important their size, specifically their reach, in terms of what they can accomplish? “I thought they had a really strong game. I thought it might have been OC’s best NHL hockey game. Just the way he tracked pucks, I thought his speed was really evident just tracking pucks from behind. He stripped Cale Makar of the puck one time just tracking it from behind, and that’s not an easy task against a player of that caliber. But I thought his speed was very evident, and he had a real good stick. But I think their size, their skating ability, their reach, and their instincts, potentially that line could be really good for us.

How important of a win was for Jarry specifically, especially at this point in the season? “Well, I think it should give him a lot of confidence. I thought he played extremely well. This is his best game of the year. So, this was an important win for our team for a lot of reasons. I think it'll give us something to feel good about. It'll give us a whole lot of examples of things that we can build on as group moving forward. But I think certain individuals should gain a boost of confidence from how they played in this one. Jars might be at the top of that list.”