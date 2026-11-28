Sergei Murashov made 20 saves for the Penguins (8-15-2).

“Really happy for the guys,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “Scoring that goal at the end of the first period and then obviously the way we started the second … I thought that was big. And I thought we carried it on. I liked the way that we played in the third; it felt like we never stopped playing but at the same time, I think we were doing the right things to work above and doing the right things defensively.

“That’s a game you walk out of here feeling like you got contributions from everybody. We’ve got to build on that now.”