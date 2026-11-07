Game Preview: 11.07.26 at Los Angeles Kings

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By Pittsburgh Penguins
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The Matchup

-The Penguins hit the road for a three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in three of their last four games against Los Angeles (3-1-0).

-The Penguins have wins in three-straight visits to Los Angeles (3-0-0) dating back to Nov. 9, 2023. Pittsburgh has never won four-consecutive games in Los Angeles. 

-The Penguins have points in 17 of their last 26 games against Los Angeles (14-9-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011.

Quick Hits

1) Tomorrow night, the Penguins begin their third set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 1-2-1 in back-to-backs (0-1-1 on the first night and 1-1-0 on the second night). 

2) Forward Blake Lizotte spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings organization from 2018-24. With the Kings, Lizotte appeared in 320 regular-season games, recording 106 points (37G-69A).

3) Nick Robertson scored his seventh goal of the season on Thursday night against Boston. Among all players with zero assists this year, no one has more goals than Robertson’s seven (Conor Geekie, 4G-0A).

4) Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-8 and has been plus or even in 14 of 16 games this season. 

5) Hendrix Lapierre has recorded seven points through 12 games played this season, marking the fastest he’s reached seven points to start a season in his career (previously: 2024-25 & 2023-24, 7 PTS in 25 GP)

Game Notes

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Last Saturday in Montreal, Sidney Crosby registered three points (1G-2A), bringing his career total to 1,771. With a point tomorrow night, Crosby would pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of the sixth-most points in NHL history:

Most Points in NHL History

Name                       Points

Wayne Gretzky        2,857

Jaromir Jagr            1,921

Mark Messier           1,887

Gordie Howe           1,850

Ron Francis             1,798

Sidney Crosby         1,771

Marcel Dionne          1,771

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

Nick Robertson, who was born nearby in Pasadena, California and grew up in the greater Los Angeles area until he was eight years old, returns to face his hometown Los Angeles Kings for the seventh time (1G), and just fourth time at Crypto.com Arena.

Among players born in California, Robertson has the ninth-most points in NHL history, and ranks sixth among active skaters:

Most Points in NHL History, California-Born Players

Player                       GP       PTS

Auston Matthews*    706      806

Jason Robertson*    472      508

Jason Zucker*         838       469

Trevor Moore*        499       252

Lee Norwood          503       211

Matt Nieto               705       206

Brooks Orpik          1,035    194

Cam York*              319       104

Nick Robertson*     250        95

*Active Player

KARL VS THE KINGS

In 39 career games against the Los Angeles Kings, Erik Karlsson has notched four goals, 31 assists and 35 points. He enters tonight’s game tied for second among all active defensemen in points against Los Angeles:

Most Points vs. LAK, Active Defensemen

Defenseman   GP    G      A       PTS     PTS/GM

Brent Burns     83    19     38     57        0.69

Erik Karlsson   39     4      31     35        0.90

Roman Josi     37     6      25     31        0.84

Cam Fowler     68     7     23      30        0.44

Cale Makar      21     7      21      28        1.33

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