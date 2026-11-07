Game Preview: 11.07.26 at Los Angeles Kings

-The Penguins hit the road for a three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in three of their last four games against Los Angeles (3-1-0).

-The Penguins have wins in three-straight visits to Los Angeles (3-0-0) dating back to Nov. 9, 2023. Pittsburgh has never won four-consecutive games in Los Angeles.

-The Penguins have points in 17 of their last 26 games against Los Angeles (14-9-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011.