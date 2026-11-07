Game Preview: 11.07.26 at Los Angeles Kings
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins hit the road for a three-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-Pittsburgh has wins in three of their last four games against Los Angeles (3-1-0).
-The Penguins have wins in three-straight visits to Los Angeles (3-0-0) dating back to Nov. 9, 2023. Pittsburgh has never won four-consecutive games in Los Angeles.
-The Penguins have points in 17 of their last 26 games against Los Angeles (14-9-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011.
1) Tomorrow night, the Penguins begin their third set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 1-2-1 in back-to-backs (0-1-1 on the first night and 1-1-0 on the second night).
2) Forward Blake Lizotte spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings organization from 2018-24. With the Kings, Lizotte appeared in 320 regular-season games, recording 106 points (37G-69A).
3) Nick Robertson scored his seventh goal of the season on Thursday night against Boston. Among all players with zero assists this year, no one has more goals than Robertson’s seven (Conor Geekie, 4G-0A).
4) Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-8 and has been plus or even in 14 of 16 games this season.
5) Hendrix Lapierre has recorded seven points through 12 games played this season, marking the fastest he’s reached seven points to start a season in his career (previously: 2024-25 & 2023-24, 7 PTS in 25 GP)
CLIMBING THE RANKS
Last Saturday in Montreal, Sidney Crosby registered three points (1G-2A), bringing his career total to 1,771. With a point tomorrow night, Crosby would pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of the sixth-most points in NHL history:
Most Points in NHL History
Name Points
Wayne Gretzky 2,857
Jaromir Jagr 1,921
Mark Messier 1,887
Gordie Howe 1,850
Ron Francis 1,798
Sidney Crosby 1,771
Marcel Dionne 1,771
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
Nick Robertson, who was born nearby in Pasadena, California and grew up in the greater Los Angeles area until he was eight years old, returns to face his hometown Los Angeles Kings for the seventh time (1G), and just fourth time at Crypto.com Arena.
Among players born in California, Robertson has the ninth-most points in NHL history, and ranks sixth among active skaters:
Most Points in NHL History, California-Born Players
Player GP PTS
Auston Matthews* 706 806
Jason Robertson* 472 508
Jason Zucker* 838 469
Trevor Moore* 499 252
Lee Norwood 503 211
Matt Nieto 705 206
Brooks Orpik 1,035 194
Cam York* 319 104
Nick Robertson* 250 95
*Active Player
KARL VS THE KINGS
In 39 career games against the Los Angeles Kings, Erik Karlsson has notched four goals, 31 assists and 35 points. He enters tonight’s game tied for second among all active defensemen in points against Los Angeles:
Most Points vs. LAK, Active Defensemen
Defenseman GP G A PTS PTS/GM
Brent Burns 83 19 38 57 0.69
Erik Karlsson 39 4 31 35 0.90
Roman Josi 37 6 25 31 0.84
Cam Fowler 68 7 23 30 0.44
Cale Makar 21 7 21 28 1.33