-The Penguins hit the road as they head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center (TV: TNT; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins have wins in four of their last six games against the Sabres (4-2-0) are 16-7-1 in their last 24 games against Buffalo.

-The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 15 games against Buffalo.

-Pittsburgh is 16-4-3 in its last 23 visits to KeyBank Center dating back to Mar. 30, 2012.