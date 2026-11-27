Game Preview: 11.27.26 at Buffalo Sabres
Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins hit the road as they head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center (TV: TNT; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins have wins in four of their last six games against the Sabres (4-2-0) are 16-7-1 in their last 24 games against Buffalo.
-The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 15 games against Buffalo.
-Pittsburgh is 16-4-3 in its last 23 visits to KeyBank Center dating back to Mar. 30, 2012.
1) Erik Karlsson’s 42 points (14G-28A) and Kris Letang’s 33 points (6G-27A) against the Sabres rank first and second, respectively, among active defensemen.
2) Kaedan Korczak ranks second among team defensemen with 12 points (12A) in 24 games. His next assist will tie his career high of 13 set in 78 games in the 2025-26 season (3G-13A).
3) Ville Koivunen enters tonight’s game with six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Ben Kindel has four points (1G-3A) over his last six games. Last season, Kindel notched points in both games played against the Sabres (2G-1A), including his third-career multi-goal performance on Feb. 5, 2026.
5) The Penguins recalled forward Atley Calvert from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) yesterday. At the time of the recall, Calvert ranked second on WBS in assists (10), third in points (15) and tied for fourth in goals (5).
THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD
Despite only playing in the same division as Buffalo for one season (2020-21), the Penguins have the two top point scorers versus the Buffalo Sabres among all active players:
Active Point Leaders vs. Buffalo
Player GP G A PTS
Sidney Crosby 64 30 56 86
Evgeni Malkin 58 22 52 74
Alex Ovechkin 72 42 32 74
Brad Marchand 68 27 42 69
John Tavares 53 29 33 62
In his last 28 games against the Sabres, Evgeni Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just five times (10G-27A)
CROSBY VS. BUFFALO
Captain Sidney Crosby enters tonight's game with points in 21 of his last 30 games (15G-21A) versus Buffalo. He has recorded at least one point in 51 of 64 career games played against them, while his 86 points (30G-56A) are the most he’s tallied against any non-Metropolitan Division opponent. Crosby enters tonight's game with the seventh-highest career points-per-game average versus the Sabres (min. 25 GP):
Highest PTS/GM Average vs. Buffalo, NHL History
Player GP PTS PTS/GM
Mario Lemieux 40 70 1.75
Steve Yzerman 41 67 1.63
Bobby Orr 29 44 1.52
Wayne Gretzky 55 83 1.51
Nikita Kucherov 45 61 1.36
Phil Esposito 51 69 1.35
Sidney Crosby 64 86 1.34
Crosby is one of 12 players in NHL history to record 50 assists against Buffalo, and is three points shy of tying Daniel Alfredsson (89) for the sixth-most points against the Sabres in NHL history.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson has nine points (2G-7A) in his last 13 games. Karlsson enters tonight's game with 956 career points (218G-738A) and is two points shy of tying Larry Robinson for the ninth-most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Erik Karlsson 956
11 Brent Burns 951