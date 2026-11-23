The Penguins didn’t end up on the right side of the result on Sunday night in Dallas, with the Stars winning 1-0, but it was an effort to hang their hats on, especially compared to recent games.

“I thought we did enough to give ourselves a real chance to win the game by doing a lot more of the things that we, as a group, have been talking about,” Head Coach Dan Muse said.

“For me, right now, I'm not disappointed in the effort. I'm not disappointed in the approach that these guys took. I'm disappointed in the fact that they can't be feeling good after a really good effort because we still didn't get the win. But I thought that there was progress on a lot of fronts.”

For at least the third game in a row, the Penguins skated out to a solid start. Despite being on the second half of a back-to-back, they had some jump and were creating offensively. Tommy Novak and Justin Brazeau both rang pucks off the post. The Penguins also didn’t give up much defensively to a deep Stars squad.

“We played a pretty good team that has a lot of weapons,” Kris Letang said. “Whether it’s across their lineup or on their back end.”

The only area that was lacking was the power play, as they didn’t do anything with their one attempt in that opening frame, or their other opportunity early in the second period. But overall, the Penguins didn’t falter in the middle frame like they have recently, a big sign of the progress Muse mentioned.

The Stars put together a slick passing sequence to get their only goal of the game, highlighted by Wyatt Johnston finding Joel Kiviranta with a cross-ice feed for a re-direct at the side of the net. It was the only puck that got past Arturs Silovs, who had 19 saves after 40 minutes.

“I felt good, I think I was playing good, I think guys played good,” Silovs said. “(Defensively) I just think there was commitment. I think putting the bodies on the line, there was a lot of great plays defensively, a lot of great D slides, a lot of like huge blocks in the right moments.

"I think if we play well defensively, that's going to translate on offense, and then I think we're going to manage to score, and I think that's how you win the games."

The Penguins gave up just 23 shots all game, and finished with 33 of their own. They pressed hard looking for the tying goal, and in the right way, unlike last night in Nashville, where Muse felt they gave up too much in the process.

Muse said that against an elite goalie like Jake Oettinger, who ended up with his NHL-leading fifth shutout, it’s about finding a way to make incremental gains.

“I think there might be a couple of those rebounds, you look at those, and it's like, all right, can we put ourselves in a better position as we converge into the net to maybe give ourselves a chance at it? Even some of the shots that we're getting too, can we get them a little bit more to the inside?” Muse said.

Letang also felt like it’s partly a mindset when it comes to trying to get the puck to fall, particularly with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker.

“Sometimes when you're a little bit of a funk, if I can call it like that, the bounces are not going your way, and you have to keep going and keep the right attitude, and eventually you get out of it,” he said.

That all being said, while there’s a lot to like, the Penguins – who are near the bottom of the NHL standings – have to start finding ways to get back in the win column.

“We're not at a point where we can be saying that's good enough,” Muse said. “Like, we got to now take that and turn it up another notch.”