Game Preview: 11.19.26 vs. St. Louis Blues
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins conclude a brief two-game homestand as they take on the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins are 8-2-1 over the last 11 games against the Blues.
-Pittsburgh has points in 13 of its last 17 games versus St. Louis (11-4-2) dating back to Feb. 4, 2017.
-The Penguins have six-straight wins against the Blues here at PPG Paints Arena dating back to Dec. 4, 2019.
1) Evgeni Malkin has picked up 25 points (10G-15A) in 25 career games versus the St. Louis Blues. He has 15 points (5G-10A) in 13 games on home ice versus them.
2) Rutger McGroarty has three points (2G-1A) in two career games against St. Louis, including a two-point effort (1G-1A) on April 3, 2025, marking his only career multi-point performance.
3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist on Saturday in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Sidney Crosby has 28 points (12G-16A) in 27 games played against the Blues. Crosby is riding a four-game point streak (2G-5A) versus St. Louis, including a three-point performance (1G-2A) in his last game against the Blues on Oct. 27, 2025.
5) Since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Evgeni Malkin has 78 points (25G-53A) in 74 games played.
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
The Penguins are entering tonight’s game with wins in their last six home games versus St. Louis, dating back to Dec. 4, 2019. This is their second longest active win streak against an opponent at PPG Paints Arena:
Longest Active Point Streaks vs. One Team, Home Ice
Opponent Streak
Nashville 7
St. Louis 6
Florida 4
New Jersey 3
Detroit 2
During that span, the Penguins have outscored the Blues 29-13 and have tallied at least five goals in four of the six contests. In addition, Pittsburgh’s power play has converted on five of their 17 opportunities (29.4%) on home ice against St. Louis.
CLIMBING THE RANKS
Evgeni Malkin registered a three-point night on Nov. 7 at Los Angeles, including his 1,421th career point, passing Adam Oates for 20th on the NHL all-time points leaderboard. Since then, Malkin has added three points (3A) in his last three games, bringing his career point total to 1,424. With a point tonight, Malkin would tie Bryan Trottier for 19th most points in NHL history
Most Points in NHL History
Rank Player PTS
16 Paul Coffey 1,531
17 Stan Mikita 1,467
18 Teemu Selanne 1,457
19 Bryan Trottier 1,425
20 Evgeni Malkin 1,424
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson has eight points (2G-6A) in his last nine games. Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 955 career points (218G-737A) and is three points shy of tying Larry Robinson for the ninth-most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Erik Karlsson 955
11 Brent Burns 951
Doors Open: 6 PM | Puck Drop: 7 PM
-Tonight, is the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, raising funds and awareness in support of our friends, family, and fans.
-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Hockey Fights Cancer Gloves, presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
-GET STYLED FOR A CAUSE! 💜 Show your Penguins pride with a pop of lavender! Visit the Hairdo Spirit Wear styling experience at the F.N.B. Gate to purchase commitment-free purple hair accessories + wigs and enjoy complimentary styling. Plus, purchasers qualify for an exclusive postgame photo on the ice, while spots remain! Available at the time doors open through the second intermission, while supplies last. Proceeds benefit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
-The Penguins Foundation will be selling purple mystery autographed pucks, auction items (including player jerseys), and warm-up pucks with proceeds benefiting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
-Pick up “I Fight For” support cards behind Section 104 to recognize loved ones.
-Connect with local organizations tied to the Hockey Fights Cancer cause throughout the FedEx Level. These organizations will be up and running tonight until the end of the 2nd intermission.
-Cancer patients and survivors will be honored and recognized throughout the game, including a special anthem moment, Fanboni and Zamboni rides, high-fiving players after warm-ups, and a special bell-ringing ceremony. These special guests will be hosted in UPMC and the Crosby charity suites.
-Fans are invited to take a pic by the Hockey Fights Cancer photo op behind Section 115.
-Stand together for Hockey Fights Cancer with a special collection featuring a limited-edition jersey, apparel, caps, knits, and pucks available at PensGear Plus, check out the new Lilac UNRL Hoodies, available in both men's and women's styles.
-Routine cancer screenings are an important part of prevention and early detection. For more information, visit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s website. https://hillman.upmc.com/?utm\\\_source=qr-code&utm\\\_medium=sticker&utm\\\_campaign=hockey-fights-cancer