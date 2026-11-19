Doors Open: 6 PM | Puck Drop: 7 PM

-Tonight, is the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, raising funds and awareness in support of our friends, family, and fans.

-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Hockey Fights Cancer Gloves, presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

-GET STYLED FOR A CAUSE! 💜 Show your Penguins pride with a pop of lavender! Visit the Hairdo Spirit Wear styling experience at the F.N.B. Gate to purchase commitment-free purple hair accessories + wigs and enjoy complimentary styling. Plus, purchasers qualify for an exclusive postgame photo on the ice, while spots remain! Available at the time doors open through the second intermission, while supplies last. Proceeds benefit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

-The Penguins Foundation will be selling purple mystery autographed pucks, auction items (including player jerseys), and warm-up pucks with proceeds benefiting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

-Pick up “I Fight For” support cards behind Section 104 to recognize loved ones.

-Connect with local organizations tied to the Hockey Fights Cancer cause throughout the FedEx Level. These organizations will be up and running tonight until the end of the 2nd intermission.

-Cancer patients and survivors will be honored and recognized throughout the game, including a special anthem moment, Fanboni and Zamboni rides, high-fiving players after warm-ups, and a special bell-ringing ceremony. These special guests will be hosted in UPMC and the Crosby charity suites.

-Fans are invited to take a pic by the Hockey Fights Cancer photo op behind Section 115.

-Stand together for Hockey Fights Cancer with a special collection featuring a limited-edition jersey, apparel, caps, knits, and pucks available at PensGear Plus, check out the new Lilac UNRL Hoodies, available in both men's and women's styles.

-Routine cancer screenings are an important part of prevention and early detection. For more information, visit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s website. https://hillman.upmc.com/?utm\\\_source=qr-code&utm\\\_medium=sticker&utm\\\_campaign=hockey-fights-cancer