Game Preview: 10.29.26 vs. Utah Mammoth
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins close out their three-game homestand as they conclude their season series with the Utah Mammoth at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins are 2-2-1 all-time against the Mammoth and have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1) versus them.
-Pittsburgh is looking for its first win ever against Utah here at PPG Paints Arena (0-1-1).
1) Egor Chinakhov has three points (1G-2A) in two career games against the Mammoth.
2) Erik Karlsson and Adam Fox are the only defensemen to lead their team in points outright this season.
3) Erik Karlsson has recorded seven points (2G-5A) in five career games versus Utah and has four points (1G-3A) in his last two games against the Mammoth.
4) Tommy Novak has three assists over his last four games and now sits one assist shy of 100 in his career.
5) Rickard Rakell has five points (1G-4A) in five career games against Utah, including a two-point performance (1G-1A) on Oct. 19.
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
With four days between games, the Penguins had three solid days of practice, and some extra recovery time for players dealing with injuries.
Ben Kindel rejoined his teammates for practice one week after experiencing a vasovagal episode on the team flight home from Utah on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The 19-year-old forward is happy to be back doing what he loves after a scary situation.
“I feel pretty good,” Kindel said. “Nice to be back out there with the guys and preparing for this weekend. ... Obviously, a couple weird days, but feels normal now, just being back with the guys. Just excited for the for the rest of the year.”
Kindel was centering Evgeni Malkin, who missed the last game on Saturday against Nashville due to illness but has been practicing regularly, and Egor Chinakhov, who has missed four of the last five games due to injury.
“Feels good,” Chinakhov said after Wednesday’s practice. “I didn’t stop doing workouts, some bike stuff. Feels good on the ice, and hope to play (tonight).”
Sam Girard is progressing well after missing the last three games. The defenseman had gone into the end boards during Pittsburgh’s loss to Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 17. He left the game and did not return.
“It happened so quick,” Girard said. “I didn’t have time to protect myself that much. But obviously, it was an accident. Those are always the most scary when you fall close to the boards like that. But it happens, and it’s part of the game.”
Girard was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and has been skating alongside his usual defense partner, Kaedan Korczak.
“Obviously, sucks to get hurt. But I felt like we didn’t have that many games lately, so it was good for me to take a little rest and make sure the body feels 100 percent,” Girard said after Wednesday’s practice. “I felt great today, and I’m excited for (tonight).”
Other updates:
*Justin Brazeau, who is dealing with a lower-body injury and has yet to make his season debut, has been a full participant at practice. He was activated from Injured Reserve and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan.
*Elmer Soderblom has been placed on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury.
*Avery Hayes and Rutger McGroarty, who both played in the win over Nashville, skated before practice on Wednesday as they had to manage numbers at the team session. Hayes and Chase Pietila were then re-assigned to WBS.
Here are the lines and D-pairs...
Novak-Crosby-Rakell
Chinakhov-Kindel-Malkin
Kuzmenko-Lapierre-Koivunen
Dewar-Lizotte-Robertson
(Brazeau)
Stastney-Karlsson
Girard-Korczak
Carlile-Letang
(Solovyov-Pietila)
FRANCHISE ICON
Sidney Crosby, who tallied the primary assist on Rickard Rakell’s game-tying goal on Saturday versus Nashville, enters tonight’s game one assist away from passing Hall-of-Famer Ray Bourque for the most all-time with one franchise.
Most Assists With One Team
Name Team Assists
Ray Bourque BOS 1,111
Sidney Crosby PIT 1,111
Wayne Gretzky EDM 1,086
Steve Yzerman DET 1,063
Mario Lemieux PIT 1,033
HOME COOKIN’
The Penguins improved to 4-1-0 on home ice with a win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are one of only nine teams in the NHL with one or fewer losses on home ice. In addition, the Penguins’ 11 goals against on home ice rank tied for sixth in the league, and their 2.20 goals against per game rating ranks tied for fifth:
Goals Against Per Game, Home Ice
Team GP GA GA/GP
Boston 6 10 1.67
Tampa Bay 5 9 1.80
Minnesota 4 8 2.00
NY Islanders 6 13 2.17
Pittsburgh 5 11 2.20
Carolina 5 11 2.20
In addition, the Penguins are the only team to not allow a power-play goal on home ice this season:
Power-Play Goals Against, Home Ice
Team TS PPGA PP%
Pittsburgh 11 0 100.0
Dallas 23 1 95.7
Toronto 20 1 95.0
St. Louis 12 1 91.7
Nashville 24 2 91.7
ARTY PARTY
Arturs Silovs is currently riding a four-game winning streak at home with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. His four-game active home win streak is tied for the longest such streak in the NHL:
Longest Home Winning Streaks, Active
Goaltender Streak
Arturs Silovs 4-0-0
Linus Ullmark 4-0-0
Devin Cooley 4-0-0
Jesper Wallstedt 4-0-0
Andrei Vasilevskiy 3-0-0
Since October 22, Silovs has posted a .962 save percentage, which ranks fourth among league goalies:
Save Percentage Leaders Since Oct. 22
Goaltender SV%
Jacob Fowler .980
Pyotr Kochetkov .974
Yaroslav Askarov .963
Arturs Silovs .962
Devin Cooley .959
Doors: 5:30 PM, Puck Drop: 7 PM
-Tonight is the annual Halloween Game. Fans are encouraged to sport their best costumes, with the chance to go home with a special treat.
-The first 5,000 fans (14 and under) in attendance will take home a Trick-or-Treat tote.
-Young fans can put those bags to good use by stopping by one of the following locations (Hall of Fame Hallway, 104, 205, or 226) to receive a full-size chocolate bar, courtesy of Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey! Chocolate bars are one per child, while supplies last: